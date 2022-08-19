Read full article on original website
Expert Article: Managing Digestive System Disease Naturally In Rainy Season
Diarrhoeal disease, acid peptic syndrome, gastritis, and other abdominal problems were common epidemics during the monsoon season. The disease is commonly observed in Asian and African countries. Public hygiene and sanitation have considerably reduced the burden of death due to diarrhoeal disease in the last few years. Still, at the same time, the prevalence of autoimmune response and autoimmune diarrhoeal disease incidence is increasing. There is also an increased incidence of irritable and inflammatory bowel disease; patients suffering from chronic IBS often observe increased symptoms during the rainy season.
