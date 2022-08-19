ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Man shot during early-morning hours on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating an early-morning shooting near the city’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood. According to Cleveland EMS, a male victim in his 30s was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition following the shooting near the intersection of Harvard Avenue and East 116th Street.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man struck, killed by a semi on the turnpike in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old Alliance man died after being struck by a semi Monday morning. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Shawn Moore. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, the accident happened around 11:50 a.m. on the Ohio Turnpike in Strongsville at mile marker...
STRONGSVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash

MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Accidents
cleveland19.com

East Cleveland police chase ends in crash; juvenile in custody

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police took a juvenile into custody early Monday afternoon after a chase ended in a crash. ECPD Chief Scott Gardner said officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle that later crashed into an automobile repair shop. The wreck has caused a road closure on...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Garfield Heights police search for 4 missing teenagers

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating four missing teenagers. Mikayla Vaden, 15, was last seen by her mom at their home in Garfield Heights. She was wearing a black hoodie and black pants. Vaden has long black hair with white highlights.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Willoughby home struck by lightning during Sunday storms

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Fire Department said a home was struck by lightning Sunday during a round of storms. According to a department Facebook post, no one inside the residential trailer was injured. The lightning caused a small fire to break out near the roof. Other issues prompted...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
cleveland19.com

Gunman linked to 2 fatal shootings in Cleveland sentenced to 22 years in prison

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who was initially charged with aggravated murder in two separate shootings faced a judge for sentencing on Tuesday. Cuyahoga County court records show that 20-year-old David Walter pleaded guilty on Monday to two charges each of involuntary manslaughter and robbery. The judge sentenced Walter...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were injured after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant. Officials said the incident happened around 7:53 a.m. at US Ecology in the 2000 block of Central Avenue. According to the company’s website, they use a delisting treatment...
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Alliance Man Badly Hurt at TimkenSteel Has Died

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance steelworker and husband and father of three boys badly injured on the job last month. He died over the weekend. 34-year-old Joe Ferrall succumbed to his injuries suffered at TimkenSteel at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Joe’s wife Amber...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Second Maple Heights teenager arrested in armed Solon carjacking of a rabbi

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police arrested a second 18-year-old Maple Heights male for allegedly carjacking a driver at gunpoint. Solon Police Lt. Bill Vajdich said Donteze Congress was arrested on Aug. 15 in a statement on Tuesday. Congress was charged with a count of Aggravated Robbery, a first-degree felony.
SOLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police investigate deadly shooting in Lee-Miles neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday in the city’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of East 176th Street. According to police, a 28-year-old man was shot twice in the stomach, resulting in his...

