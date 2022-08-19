Read full article on original website
Man shot during early-morning hours on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating an early-morning shooting near the city’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood. According to Cleveland EMS, a male victim in his 30s was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition following the shooting near the intersection of Harvard Avenue and East 116th Street.
Man struck, killed by a semi on the turnpike in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old Alliance man died after being struck by a semi Monday morning. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Shawn Moore. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, the accident happened around 11:50 a.m. on the Ohio Turnpike in Strongsville at mile marker...
Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash
MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
14-year-old girl shot to death identified
A 14-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she was shot early Tuesday morning.
Roadside assistance worker killed in Ohio Turnpike crash
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on the Ohio Turnpike.
East Cleveland police chase ends in crash; juvenile in custody
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police took a juvenile into custody early Monday afternoon after a chase ended in a crash. ECPD Chief Scott Gardner said officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle that later crashed into an automobile repair shop. The wreck has caused a road closure on...
Construction on the Ohio Turnpike continues with lane conversions, removal of gates at toll plazas for E-ZPass customers
BEREA, Ohio – The Ohio Turnpike is working to remove gates at toll plaza interchanges to allow E-ZPass customers to travel through toll lanes without stopping. Twenty interchanges will be converted in the process, and the work will reduce the number of toll plazas from 31 to 24, Turnpike officials said.
Headaches continue as Ridge Road project inches along: Sun Postings
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- There is a bumper crop of orange cones and road-closed signs in the Brooklyn/Cleveland/Parma area this summer, as work continues on Ridge Road in Brooklyn near the Parma and Cleveland borders. Traffic snarls on Ridge north of Brookpark Road near Interstate 480 and Ridge Park Square are...
Garfield Heights police search for 4 missing teenagers
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating four missing teenagers. Mikayla Vaden, 15, was last seen by her mom at their home in Garfield Heights. She was wearing a black hoodie and black pants. Vaden has long black hair with white highlights.
Willoughby home struck by lightning during Sunday storms
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Fire Department said a home was struck by lightning Sunday during a round of storms. According to a department Facebook post, no one inside the residential trailer was injured. The lightning caused a small fire to break out near the roof. Other issues prompted...
Cleveland family searches for answers after 41YO man dies on Thursday
The damage done by a string of shootings throughout Cleveland continue to echo in the community, as dozens gathered along Lake Erie to honor the life of one of those victims.
Gunman linked to 2 fatal shootings in Cleveland sentenced to 22 years in prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who was initially charged with aggravated murder in two separate shootings faced a judge for sentencing on Tuesday. Cuyahoga County court records show that 20-year-old David Walter pleaded guilty on Monday to two charges each of involuntary manslaughter and robbery. The judge sentenced Walter...
Rocky River police search for men who attacked and carjacked woman at gunpoint
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint at a gas station in Rocky River. Authorities released some surveillance photos of two men who they believe may be responsible for multiple carjackings over the past week. “911 what city is your emergency?” a...
Woman pleads guilty to several robberies in Cuyahoga County, fleeing from Cleveland Heights police
CLEVELAND — A 19-year-old woman has pled guilty to her involvement in a string of robberies in Cuyahoga County and fleeing from the Cleveland Heights Police Department last fall. According to the office of Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O'Malley Jada Hite pled guilty to four counts of aggravated robbery...
5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were injured after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant. Officials said the incident happened around 7:53 a.m. at US Ecology in the 2000 block of Central Avenue. According to the company’s website, they use a delisting treatment...
Alliance Man Badly Hurt at TimkenSteel Has Died
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance steelworker and husband and father of three boys badly injured on the job last month. He died over the weekend. 34-year-old Joe Ferrall succumbed to his injuries suffered at TimkenSteel at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Joe’s wife Amber...
Vigil held for man found shot to death in stranger’s yard on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A vigil for the 41-year-old man found dead in a stranger’s yard on Cleveland’s West Side was held Sunday afternoon. The 41-year-old, later identified as Major Whitley, was found in the front yard of a home in the 3700 block of Walton Avenue on Aug. 18.
38-year-old Euclid man murdered after trying to break up fight in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family demands justice after a 38-year-old Euclid man was killed while breaking up a fight in Cleveland. Medical examiners previously identified the 38-year-old as Robert Curry. The pain is heavy and unbearable for Curry’s family, who said their loved one was trying to break up...
Second Maple Heights teenager arrested in armed Solon carjacking of a rabbi
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police arrested a second 18-year-old Maple Heights male for allegedly carjacking a driver at gunpoint. Solon Police Lt. Bill Vajdich said Donteze Congress was arrested on Aug. 15 in a statement on Tuesday. Congress was charged with a count of Aggravated Robbery, a first-degree felony.
Cleveland police investigate deadly shooting in Lee-Miles neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday in the city’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of East 176th Street. According to police, a 28-year-old man was shot twice in the stomach, resulting in his...
