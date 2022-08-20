ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Warriors’ Draymond Green Picks Carmelo Anthony Over Kevin Durant As Better Scorer In Their Primes

Carmelo Anthony quickly won the hearts of the Los Angeles Lakers faithful after joining the team last summer. Anthony embraced his role as the leader of the second unit, providing L.A. with a shooting boost off the bench. The 38-year-old forward averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 69 games, making 44.1% of his field goal attempts and 37.5% of his triples.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Insider Reveals That A Kyrie Irving For Russell Westbrook Trade Could Still Happen Down The Line: "That Was What The Nets Were Looking For All Along, The Two Picks."

Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook are both polarizing figures in the NBA in their unique ways. Kyrie has his controversies off the court to deal with, while Russ is coming off his worst season on the hardwood. And both have found their names mentioned together numerous times during this offseason, one of the most talked about trade rumors is a swap between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets involving the two point guards.
Scotty Pippen Jr. Describes How Seeing LeBron James In Gym Motivates Him

LeBron James seems to have become a mentor for Los Angeles Lakers rookie Scotty Pippen Jr., who has signed a two-way contract with L.A. Even though Pippen and James have yet to play together, the Vanderbilt alum could already feel the four-time NBA champion’s support in the Las Vegas Summer League. In a loss to the Phoenix Suns, James rushed to help Pippen up after he fell near his sit following an and-1 finish.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Suns Make Offer for Kevin Durant

The Phoenix Suns have been heavily linked to star forward Kevin Durant. The former MVP made Phoenix one of his target destinations after requesting a trade. While Durant seemed eager to join the Phoenix squad , the Suns front office made no known efforts to engage in trade talks. Now, it appears the Suns have at least become active on that front, offering up Mikal Bridges and picks for Durant, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
PHOENIX, AZ
Knicks Insider Reveals Some Members Of The Organization Aren't Convinced RJ Barrett A Max Contract Player

RJ Barrett is one of the league's best young up-and-coming two-way wing players. He was the No. 1 offensive option on the New York Knicks for around half the season, and he is also a good perimeter defender that often takes on the challenge of guarding opposing star-level players. Last season, RJ Barrett averaged 20.0 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 3.0 APG, though it must be noted that he was fairly inefficient in doing so.
Top-10 Lakers Games To Look Forward To In 2022-23 Season

We are here once again. Training camp isn’t too far away and the NBA has released the full schedule for the 2022-23 season. Things are a bit different for the Los Angeles Lakers this season as expectations are down following last season’s failure to reach the postseason. The...
The NBA Reminds Fans Just How Young LaMelo Ball Still Is

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets has accomplished so much during his two years in the NBA. The young man has already been named on the All-Rookie team, an All-Star, and was the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year. He’s also become the centerpiece of the Hornets and is now its...
NBA Fans Discuss Which Player Will Follow LeBron James As The Face Of The League: "Steph Ain't The Face Already Beside LeBron?"

Few players have been hyped as much as LeBron James has been ever since he was in high school. The Chosen One was destined for greatness from the age of 15, and he shouldered all that pressure and went on to exceed everyone's expectations. Michael Jordan may still be the GOAT for most people, but many knowledgable people still consider LeBron to be the greatest or second greatest player ever.

