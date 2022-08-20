Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Knicks Insider Says Danny Ainge Asked For Seven First-Round Picks And Players As Trade Package For Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell is one of the best young shooting guards in the league, and he has been the No. 1 option on the Utah Jazz for the last few seasons. He had a stellar season last year with the team, averaging 25.9 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 5.3 APG while shooting 35.5% from the 3PT range.
Yardbarker
Warriors’ Draymond Green Picks Carmelo Anthony Over Kevin Durant As Better Scorer In Their Primes
Carmelo Anthony quickly won the hearts of the Los Angeles Lakers faithful after joining the team last summer. Anthony embraced his role as the leader of the second unit, providing L.A. with a shooting boost off the bench. The 38-year-old forward averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 69 games, making 44.1% of his field goal attempts and 37.5% of his triples.
LOOK: Kevin Durant Just Tweeted Something On Sunday Night
On Sunday night, Brooklyn Nets 12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant sent out a tweet. Durant just finished up playing his 14th season in the NBA, and he has also played for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Yardbarker
Is there a possible big trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz in the works?
The Los Angeles Lakers failed to make the playoffs last season. It was a huge disappointment on every level, and it made it abundantly clear to everyone involved that changes needed to be made. Up to this point, the difficultly has been identifying what precisely those changes should be. L.A....
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Ben Simmons & The Nets Get Some Much-Needed Good News
Ben Simmons has not been able to show Brooklyn Nets fans much of anything over the last six months. Ever since being traded to the team at the deadline, Simmons has continued to miss time due to conditioning, his mental health, and even some back issues. Following the season, Simmons had to get back surgery, and since that time, he has simply been recovering and waiting to get the green light from his doctors.
Yardbarker
Trae Young Opens Up On Playing Against Stephen Curry: "I Remember Being A Kid Watching Him Back Then, And Just Being A Fan Then, And Now.
In some ways, Trae Young and Stephen Curry have similar playstyles. They like to taunt their rivals with their plays, take long shots when they see the opportunity, and take advantage of their size and quickness to defeat their opponents. At the same time, they are different, but NBA fans surely enjoy watching them play.
Yardbarker
Trae Young Fires A Warning Shot To The NBA On Teaming Up With Dejounte Murray: "You Can't Double One Or The Other, And If You Do, It's Really Pick Your Poison."
After a disappointing early playoff exit in 2022, the Atlanta Hawks realized that changes were required if they are to be contenders in the top-heavy Eastern Conference. They surprisingly made it all the way to the Conference Finals in 2021 but lost to the Bucks even with Giannis Antetokounmpo missing the last two games, and then this year, the Heat just hounded Trae Young, and the Hawks had no one else stepping up.
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Claims That There Is Talk Around The League About Carmelo Anthony Signing With Nets
While a cloud of uncertainty continues to hover over the Brooklyn Nets with the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving situations, the team has still been making some good moves this offseason as they build up their roster. They have signed T.J. Warren, traded for Royce O'Neale and it looks like some veteran presence might be headed over to Brooklyn as well.
Yardbarker
Larry Bird Revealed He Was Never Able To Read Magic Johnson In His 2009 Book, 'When The Game Was Ours': "I Never Had Any Idea What He Was Going To Do With That Ball."
There have been many players who have flaunted their talents in the NBA. While some have had very little impact on the league, there are a few who are considered the legends of the game. NBA Hall of Famers Magic Johnson and Larry Bird certainly fall in the second category....
Yardbarker
Dwyane Wade On LeBron James Entering The 20th Season Of His NBA Career: "He’s Good At Everything. As A Fan, This Is The Best LeBron I’ve Ever Seen."
LeBron James has been in the league for a long time. He came to the NBA as a kid with a lot of expectations from fans and experts alike. Fast forward to 2022, James is ready to enter the 20th season of his NBA career and is still going strong.
Knicks rumors: Thibodeau wouldn’t mind giving up this young star for Donovan Mitchell
The Knicks are going to have to give up a substantial amount to get Donovan Mitchell. The New York Knicks’ pursuit of Donovan Mitchell has been rebooted late in the offseason after talks with the Utah Jazz reportedly stalled weeks ago. The Knicks have a vote of confidence from their head coach, Tom Thibodeau, who is apparently willing to give up a significant piece of the Knicks young core to get a deal done, though decision making authority is beyond Thibodeau at this point.
Yardbarker
Brian Windhorst Reveals LeBron James Once Went On A Rant When He Was Told That He Had Never Been The Outright Highest-Paid Player On His Team
LeBron James recently agreed to a 2-year, $97.1 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers and he made history in the process. That extension meant that his guaranteed career earnings in the NBA would amount to $532 million once this deal ends in 2025, which makes him the highest earner in league history.
Yardbarker
Jayson Tatum Got A Reality Check Seeing LeBron James' Popularity: "I Think I’m A Big Deal. But When LeBron Walked Out There… The Kids Lost Their Mind When He Walked Out The Court."
There is still some time before the 2022-23 NBA season starts. In the meantime, NBA players have a chance to focus on various things. Be it rest and have some quality family time or simply improving their skill set before the season begins. Lastly, there are players such as LeBron...
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Says The Lakers Getting Myles Turner In A Russell Westbrook Trade Could Help Them With Anthony Davis' Injury Issues: "Without Anthony Davis, He Could Help The Ship Stay Afloat."
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves at a crossroads with Russell Westbrook. On the one hand, new Head Coach Darvin Ham has spoken about integrating the former MVP into the team and working with him. On the other, trade rumors continue to float around regarding Westbrook, and there is a strong possibility that he could be moved on in a trade for Kyrie Irving.
4 NBA veterans Warriors must pursue if Andre Iguodala retires
Fresh off his fourth NBA title with the Golden State Warriors, Andre Iguodala is riding high after another historic run with the team where he was named NBA Finals MVP back in 2015. After several deep playoff runs and a series of clutch plays made on both ends of the floor, Iguodala’s ability to lead by example has been a hallmark for the Dubs. Currently weighing his options and seeing what the future holds for him, Iggy hasn’t ruled out a return to the Warriors for next season.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Suns Make Offer for Kevin Durant
The Phoenix Suns have been heavily linked to star forward Kevin Durant. The former MVP made Phoenix one of his target destinations after requesting a trade. While Durant seemed eager to join the Phoenix squad , the Suns front office made no known efforts to engage in trade talks. Now, it appears the Suns have at least become active on that front, offering up Mikal Bridges and picks for Durant, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Yardbarker
Knicks' Latest Donovan Mitchell Offer Unloads Record-Breaker
According to Shams Charania, the Utah Jazz offered a resounding "non" to the New York Knicks' latest offer for Donovan Mitchell. In his latest for The Athletic, Charania notes that the newest New York package out west featured Evan Fournier joining Obi Toppin, five first-round picks (two unprotected), and cash considerations. Utah, apparently bent on more picks and young talent for the full-on rebuild that would commence upon Mitchell's departure, rejected the deal and has continued to stand its ground with a confidence fueled by the fact that the three-time All-Star is under contract for the next three seasons.
Yardbarker
Is Coby White The Bulls’ ‘Best-Kept Secret’?
It feels rare for a player three years removed from being a lottery pick to be considered a “best-kept secret.” But that’s the exact label Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report recently attached to Chicago Bulls’ combo guard Coby White. And Buckley just might be onto something.
Yardbarker
What LeBron James Needed To Surpass Michael Jordan On The All-Time Scoring List: 117 More Games, 4,942 More Minutes, 868 More Free Throws, And 3,202 More 3-Pointers
It was massive news when LeBron James passed his idol Michael Jordan in regular-season scoring on March 6, 2019. The King passed the legendary Chicago Bulls star thanks to an and-one layup that gave him the base to pass Jordan, eventually finishing the game against the Denver Nuggets with a 31-point outing. James only needed 12 points to pass Jordan. In the end, LeBron passed MJ in one of the most important categories: scoring. Michael Jordan had 32,292 total points before that game, and LeBron started out with 32,280 points. He only needed 13 points to pass Michael to have a total of 32,293 points. Of course, The King wasn’t only going to end his night with 13 points and he achieved that feat with an and-one opportunity with 5:38 left in the second quarter.
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks made offer for Jazz G Donovan Mitchell
The New York Knicks recently made a strong trade offer for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, The Athletic reported Monday. The Knicks put together a package that included Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, additional salary contributions and five first-round draft picks (two unprotected), per the report. The deal is not imminent...
Comments / 0