KCJJ
Hills road construction begins Monday
A major road construction project gets underway Monday in Hills. According to the City of Hills Facebook page, LL Pelling will replace the old chip seal on 2nd and 3rd Streets with new asphalt. City officials say they have been assured that there will be little traffic disruption during construction and that LL Pelling will assist residents in getting in and out of driveways, if needed.
KCRG.com
Cedar County crash involving school bus sends student, two drivers to the hospital
BENNETT, Iowa (KCRG) - A Bennett Community School District school bus and another vehicle collided, sending one student, the bus driver and the driver of the second vehicle to the hospital in Cedar County Tuesday morning. The Bennett Community School District Superintendent confirmed the crash, which comes on the first...
guttenbergpress.com
Keystone Bridge project hits another snag
Despite the recent hiccup with the shoring structure, some work has continued on the Keystone Bridge. According to the city of Elkader, the masonry sub-contractor has been doing tuckpointing and stone repair, and is working on the east side (or the courthouse side) of the bridge now. (Photos courtesy of city of Elkader)
Daily Iowan
Construction delays leave Iowa City Nest Apartment residents stranded
The Nest Iowa City apartment building is delaying construction until early September, leaving hundreds of the complex’s residents without housing. The 11-story apartment complex, located on 123 E. College Street, started construction with the Minnesota-based Tailwind Group a few months after approval from the City of Iowa City in January 2021.
KCRG.com
Central City man in hospital for serious injuries following farming accident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon Linn County Deputies, Center Point Ambulance, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue, Alburnett Fire, and Troy Mills Fire went to a field behind 5847 Troy Mills Road for a farm accident. At the scene, crews learned that 52-year-old James Weighton...
beeherald.com
Crash near Janesville kills former East Greene superintendent
JANESVILLE — The mayor of Fairbank and former East Greene superintendent was killed in a two-vehicle crash July 18 on U.S. Highway 218 that involved a driver’s education car. Gregory Harter, 71, a passenger in the driver’s education vehicle, died at the scene. Three others were injured, including...
KCRG.com
Victim of fatal Waterloo house fire identified
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have identified the man who died in a fire in Waterloo on Friday. Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 300 block of East 2nd Street just before 7 a.m. As crews worked to extinguish the fire, they found a victim, later identified...
KCRG.com
Lane closed on I-80 near West Branch after accident; back open
WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - An accident has caused part of I-80 westbound to be temporarily blocked off while emergency personnel respond to the incident. Iowa DOT says I-80 westbound Between Exit 254: County Road X30 and Exit 249: Herbert Hoover Highway aka County Road F44 (West Branch) is blocked.
ktvo.com
2 southeast Iowa men face multiple charges following weekend traffic stop
Mt. PLEASANT, Iowa — Two southeast Iowa men are facing multiple charges following a weekend traffic stop. Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Henry County sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle in Mt. Pleasant for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was Jesse A. Rutherford, 34, of Washington,...
Man dead after being hit by train in eastern Iowa
A 41-year-old man was killed Sunday in Muscatine after being struck by a train.
kwayradio.com
Jesup Farm Store Closed for a Time
B&B Farm Store in Jesup cannot operate for the time being after having its warehouse and grain dealer licenses suspended by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. B&B allegedly failed to pay for priced grain, grain shortage, and record keeping violations. A hearing on the action will be held in the near future but for the time being the store will not be allowed to operate.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids suspect arrested after driving under the influence and fleeing police
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday morning at approximately 1:36 am, Iowa City Police observed a white 1999 Jeep Wrangler speeding in the area of Dubuque Street and Kimball Road. An officer attempted to pull over the driver, who refused to stop and continued driving. The officer terminated his pursuit and he was re-located by members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.
KCRG.com
One dead in Waterloo shooting, police investigating
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police said they’re investigating after a man died from a gunshot wound on Sunday night. Officers said they responded to the 1000 block of West 5th Street for a report of a shooting. At that location, police said they found a man who had been shot. They administered first aide until the victim could be taken to MercyOne hospital. The victim was later pronounced dead.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man accused of leading police chase through Iowa City, North Liberty, and Cedar Rapids before hitting moving train
A Cedar Rapids man faces charges that he led police on a chase through Iowa City, North Liberty and Cedar Rapids…only ending when he hit a moving train. Iowa City Police say they initially tried to pull over a 1999 Jeep Wrangler that was travelling at 76 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone on Dubuque Street near Kimball Road just after 1:30 Sunday morning. The driver instead sped up, and the pursuit was eventually terminated.
KCRG.com
Flea market held at Great Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People packed the Great Jones County Fairgrounds today....all looking to take home something unique. The Monticello flea market is one of the largest in the state of Iowa, with around 100 vendors both indoors and outdoors. The market was held in Maquoketa for the past 37 years...But this year it’s made a permanent move to the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello. Vendors offered everything from rings to records. But organizers say the benefits extend well beyond the market itself. Tom Callahan who is the co-promoter of the flea market said “The restaurants anything that’s open today is gonna be booming any antique stores in Monticello today will be booming they’ll do a months worth of business in one day because of this today in the town.” They plan to hold two flea markets in Monticello next year, one in April and another in August and two in Dewitt, Iowa in June and September.
KCRG.com
Waterloo shooting suspect arrested
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 21st, 2022 at approximately 3:50 pm, police were dispatched to the area of Cutler Street & Dawson Street for a report of shots fired. Responders on scene located 23-year-old Mario Ronfico Smith on foot with two firearms. An on-scene investigation located over 30 spent...
KCRG.com
Waterloo man arrested following fatal house fire
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning, Waterloo Police and Waterloo Fire were sent to the 300 block of E. 2nd Street for a report of a house fire. Responders worked to extinguish the fire. A subject was located side the house. They were taken to an area hospital where they later died.
Radio Iowa
Residents pack Manchester meeting on proposed Navigator pipeline
The proposed Iowa route for a Texas company’s carbon pipeline has changed and more than 200 people packed a public hearing in Manchester to express their opinions on the project. The Navigator pipeline would ship liquified carbon dioxide from ethanol plants to storage in Illinois. Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, a vice...
KCJJ
Intoxicated theft suspect tried to outrun Iowa City Police on bicycle
Iowa City Police say a theft suspect unsuccessfully tried to outrun them on a bicycle. According to arrest records, 56-year-old Todd Baggott of the Modern Manor manufactured housing community was captured on video stealing a bottle of Johnnie Walker valued at $55.99 from the Waterfront Hy-Vee just before 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. Officers located Baggott just after 5:15 that night drinking an open container of alcohol on his bicycle near the intersection of Kirkwood Avenue and Gilbert Court. Baggott reportedly refused officers’ commands to stop, instead pedaling away.
KCJJ
UI student arrested after downtown Iowa City police chase
A University of Iowa student is in custody after allegedly leading an overnight police chase through downtown Iowa City. Iowa City Police say they observed a 2014 Volkswagen Passat squeal its tires as it turned from westbound Washington Street to northbound Clinton Street just after 1am Friday. The car reportedly fishtailed near several pedestrians, then sped up Clinton Street before turning westbound the wrong way on Jefferson Street. The car reached speeds of over 25 miles per hour over the speed limit as police pursued with their lights and siren activated.
