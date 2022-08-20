Read full article on original website
hometownnewsnow.com
Murder Charge Filed in Fatal Shooting
(La Porte, IN) - A murder charge was filed in connection with a fatal shooting in La Porte last week. John McCaw, 62, is being held in La Porte County Jail without bond. McCaw was taken into custody following the Thursday evening shooting and then charged Sunday after La Porte Circuit Court Judge Tom Alevizos ruled that the evidence gathered by investigators was sufficient for McCaw to answer the allegations.
abc57.com
Man arrested in connection with three burglaries
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on three counts of burglary after being caught at the scene of one of the burglaries, according to the probable cause affidavit. On July 26, officers with the South Bend Police Department were called to the 3200 block of Lincoln Way West for a burglary report at a sports store.
WWMTCw
Man with stolen gun leads deputy on chase, crashes in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A man led a Van Buren County deputy on a high speed chase early Monday morning, that ended with the suspect crashing his motorcycle into a tree, the sheriff said. The chase started around 2:30 a.m. on 52 1/2 Street near 15th Avenue in...
95.3 MNC
Search warrant leads to finding of handguns and marijuana
A search warrant led officers to find marijuana and handguns in a South Bend apartment. It happened on Thursday when officers found a man with an active warrant at an apartment on North Falcon Street. When they arrived, they found Chekir Bowers, who is alleged with a street gang in...
abc57.com
Juvenile suffers knife wound near Plymouth school
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was found with a knife wound to the hand in Plymouth on Friday, according to the Plymouth Police Department. At 11:22 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to a school on Lake Avenue for a report of a juvenile with a knife wound to the hand.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police investigating thefts of wallets
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating several reports of victims' wallets being stolen from their purses and warning the public of what to do to keep it from happening to them. Victims told police that while in the store, they were confronted by one or two people...
Police warn Kosciusko County drivers of recent auto thefts
Police have tips for drivers to lower the chances of theft after a string of recent incidents around Kosciusko County have prompted an investigation.
WOWO News
Ashley Man Dead In Sunday Evening DeKalb County Crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Police in DeKalb County are still investigating a crash that happened Sunday evening which claimed the life of an Ashley man. 60-year-old Michael Lesher was pronounced dead at the scene following a crash in the 1900 block of County Road 48 in DeKalb County shortly before 7 P.M. Sunday evening. When Police arrived, they determined that Lesher was traveling west bound and then left the north side of the roadway for an unknown reason and then traveled through a field striking a tree. Life-saving efforts were made by emergency responders but were unsuccessful. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the incident which remains under investigation.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart woman sentenced after fire killed two people
An Elkhart woman has be sentenced after admitting to murdering two people. It happened in on May 23, 2021, when 48-year-old Genessa Jones set a fire at 1824 Oakland Ave, killing 51-year-old Dennis Witte and 8-year-old Nyshaun Finch. Jones was is sentenced to 110 years in prison, after admitting to...
abc57.com
Man charged in double murder in South Bend
St. Joseph County, Ind., --- 52-year-old Joseph Newgent has been charged with double murder, after two people were found dead in a South Bend home on Johnson Street. On August 9, South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes unit found 18-year-old Rainie Best, of South Bend and 24-year-old Phil Honer, of South Bend shot and killed in a home on the 800 block of Johnson Street.
22 WSBT
Mishawaka Police report wallets stolen at area stores
Mishawaka Police say they have received multiple reports of wallets being stolen this month. The victims reported that their wallets were removed from their purse without their knowledge while shopping. Many victims told police, while inside a store, they were confronted by one or two people who distracted them or...
5 People Hospitalized Following A Three-Vehicle Crash In Volinia Township (Volinia Township, MI)
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle crash that led to the hospitalization of five people. The crash happened at the intersection of Marcellus Highway and Decatur road in [..]
hometownnewsnow.com
Thursday Shootings Still Under Investigation
(La Porte County, IN) - Police are investigating three shootings in La Porte County Thursday evening. 906 Ridge Street in La Porte was the scene of a shooting fatality. 57-year-old Nancy Ainsworth was found in a home with a single gunshot wound to the head. County Coroner Lynn Swanson said a preliminary autopsy was inconclusive as to whether the fatal wound was self-inflicted or not. A suspect was taken into custody, but police have not released further details. According to Swanson, a pathologist will have to evaluate the evidence.
95.3 MNC
One woman dead in LaPorte shooting
LaPorte officers were called to a residence on Ridge St. on Thursday on a call for a shooting. The resident of the home, Nancy Ainsworth, 57, was transported to Northwest Health, where she was pronounced dead. A male suspect was located a few hours later and was taken into custody.
abc57.com
Argos student killed in crash Saturday afternoon
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A student from Argos schools was killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened Saturday afternoon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, Marshall County deputies were called to US 31 and 18th Road for a two vehicle...
WNDU
Fatal police shooting victim’s mother calls for justice
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The investigation into the fatal South Bend police-involved shooting that killed 51-year-old Dante Kittrell is still ongoing, but Kittrell’s family said they won’t rest until there is some form of justice. On Saturday, Marcia Kittrell, Dante’s mother, and her attorney, as well as...
hometownnewsnow.com
Investigation into Fatal Shooting Continues
(La Porte, IN) - Police said a suspect is being held for the fatal shooting of a woman Thursday in La Porte. Officers during the evening hours responded to a home at 906 Ridge Street. Nancy Ainsworth, 57, who resided at the address, was transported to Northwest Health, where she...
Kalamazoo Co. Sheriff: Child drowns in private pond
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a child drowned Sunday afternoon in a private pond in Wakeshma Township.
WNDU
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries in Michigan City shooting
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Thursday night in Michigan City. Officers were called around 9:10 p.m. to the area of Michigan Boulevard and Grace Street. When they arrived, they found one person had been shot and they immediately began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.
abc57.com
Man accused of possession of machine gun, unlawful carrying
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for possession of a machine gun and unlawful carrying following a search warrant on Thursday, according to the probable cause affidavit. Chekir Bowers was arrested on the charges of possession of a machine gun, possession of marijuana, and unlawful carrying of...
