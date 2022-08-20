DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Police in DeKalb County are still investigating a crash that happened Sunday evening which claimed the life of an Ashley man. 60-year-old Michael Lesher was pronounced dead at the scene following a crash in the 1900 block of County Road 48 in DeKalb County shortly before 7 P.M. Sunday evening. When Police arrived, they determined that Lesher was traveling west bound and then left the north side of the roadway for an unknown reason and then traveled through a field striking a tree. Life-saving efforts were made by emergency responders but were unsuccessful. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the incident which remains under investigation.

DEKALB COUNTY, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO