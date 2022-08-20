Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
NY Gov. Hochul’s first year office marked by several accomplishments, some missteps
ALBANY — Gov. Hochul made history when she took the reins of the Empire State one year ago, stepping up mid-pandemic to become the first woman to serve as governor of New York. In the 12 months since replacing Andrew Cuomo, who resigned facing certain impeachment and sexual harassment...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of August 22
Note: the Office for the Aging and OFA Friendship Centers will be closed for Labor. Day on Monday, September 5th. Clients of our Home Delivered Meals program will. receive their meals in advance of the holiday. SAVE THE DATE – OFA “SENIOR PROM” IS BACK. It’s happening....
Mid-Hudson News Network
Lawsuit leads to allegations of financial deception by county official
KINGSTON – A discrimination lawsuit by the Ulster County Finance Commissioner’s former secretary has led to testimony of alleged financial cover-ups by Finance Commissioner Burt Gulnick. The commissioner is being sued by his former secretary, Heather Mikesh. Mikesh testified that during the pandemic, the Ulster County Payroll Supervisor...
Skoufis rips $32M tax breaks from Orange County board for planned winery in Goshen
GOSHEN — Workers had been blasting and preparing a construction site off Route 17M for weeks when an Orange County board approved $32 million in tax reductions last week for the giant winery and warehouse that Royal Wine Corp. is set to build there. The size and timing of the benefits — after...
nystateofpolitics.com
More than 148,000 early votes cast for New York August primaries
There have been 148,331 early votes cast for the August primaries in New York state, numbers released Monday by the state Board of Elections found. The busiest day of early voting in the state was on the final day when 22,714 votes were cast, the numbers show. Just over half...
riverjournalonline.com
Briarcliff Mayor’s Letter to NY State – Immediate Action Needed
For the last two years, Briarcliff Manor Mayor Steve Vescio has been pressing the NY State Department of Transportation to address the serious and ongoing safety issues on the heavily trafficked and outmoded Route 9A in as it winds through Briarcliff and Ossining. Following two recent major accidents that could easily have resulted in multiple fatalities, today he renewed his call for immediate repairs to the damaged median barrier and guardrails along the 4-lane highway which opened in 1932.
Owner Of Longtime Poughkeepsie Business Injured By ‘Drunk Driver’
A Hudson Valley father who runs a 43-year-old family business was badly hurt by an alleged drunk driver. His family is hoping for help. On Friday, 32-year-old Salvatore Carbone of Hyde Park was involved in a "terrible motorcycle accident" on Route 9G in Dutchess County, his wife wrote in a GoFundMe for the family.
Fake ‘Off-Duty Trooper’ Guilty Of Hate Crime in Hudson Valley, NY
A man who lied about being an "off-duty" New York State trooper pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime against a Hudson Valley pastor and police Lieutenant. On Thursday in Orange County Court, 61-year-old William Ryan of Newburgh pleaded guilty to menacing in the second degree as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.
Escaped Goats Run Amok Through Streets in Rockland County
Some goats in Rockland County were acting very baaaaadly last week. Rockland County isn't known for being the most rural part of the Hudson Valley. I guess it is known for residents owning pet goats. Pet goats actually offer a lot of benefits. They can produce milk, they're good companions, they're waste is good fertilizer and they are even nature's little lawn mowers. They can naturally clean overgrown grass and weeds.
Four Charged With Manslaughter After Hudson Valley Father’s Reported ‘Suicide’
Four Hudson Valley residents have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a Hudson Valley father. Police were told the man attempted to commit suicide. On Friday, the Town of Newburgh Police Department reported four Hudson Valley residents were arrested for manslaughter following an investigation into a reported suicide.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Antique Fire Engine Muster Held in Kingston (NY)
Daily Freeman, Kingston, N.Y. Aug. 20—KINGSTON, N.Y. — Visitors to the Volunteer Firemen’s Hall and Museum of Kingston’s 18th annual Antique Fire Engine Muster on Saturday looked on in awe at more than a dozen vintage fire engines parked on Fair Street. Some came, many with...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York to resume training for preparedness corps
New York state will resume later this week training courses for its Citizen Preparedness Corps as the hurricane season is taking shape. Training for the program was halted in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The corps has been in place since 2014 and was created as a way to help train New Yorkers to respond to a variety of disasters and emergencies as well as help with the aftermath.
shorefrontnews.com
Assemblyman Colton Opposes Renaming Columbus Day in Schools
Assemblyman William Colton (D – Gravesend, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach, and Dyker Heights) is livid with the NYC BOE’s decision in offending centuries-old traditions by renaming holidays or eliminating them from the 2022-2023 school year calendar. “I am outraged that after numerous petitions from all over the city against...
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
hudsonvalleyone.com
A united front is key when negotiating with Spectrum
New Paltz Village and town officials are, in a show of unity, trying to ensure that the cable franchise agreements with both municipalities are as close to identical as can be. That’s intended to prevent “playing one against the other,” according to Anton Stewart, who has overseen this coordinated approach. Stewart spoke to members of the town council at their August 18 meeting. Presenting a united front will be especially important because local leaders are looking to nail down a guarantee for the elusive senior discount, among other changes.
Flying Out of Westchester Airport is Both Terrible and Amazing
On a recent trip, I flew out of Westchester Airport and it was not at all what I was expecting. Living in the Hudson Valley, there aren't too many options for air travelers. Although Stewart Airport in Newburgh has recently added some flights, there are significantly fewer routes available today than there were a few years ago. This has forced many of us to either travel up to Albany or down to the NYC area to fly to many destinations.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Algal blooms overrun Ulster waterways
KINGSTON – Harmful algal blooms have invaded the Wallkill River and Rondout creek in areas of Ulster County and the Riverkeeper organization’s Dan Shapley says people and pets should stay away from those waterways. Shapley said those cyanobacteria produce dangerous toxins. “We’ve seen the harmful algal bloom at...
Power & Politics Full Show: Latest on Mar-a-Lago search; Gov. Murphy threatens NYC congestion pricing
Gov. Murphy says he could use the Port Authority to kill the ability of New York to start congestion pricing, which is set to take effect as soon as late next year.
rocklandtimes.com
Ramapo River Running Low: County Implements Water Use Restrictions
Rockland is beginning to experience a dry spell. On Tuesday, County Executive Ed Day and Commissioner of Health Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert announced that a Modified Stage II Water Emergency is in effect beginning Thursday 8/18/2022 implementing mandatory restrictions on water use. Dry conditions have led to unprecedented flow levels...
therealdeal.com
Trump’s former Greenwich mansion up for grabs
If Donald Trump is seeking to find more privacy than he gets at Mar-a-Lago these days, a familiar property might appeal to the former president. A mansion at 21 Vista Drive in Greenwich, Connecticut, is hitting the market at $29.9 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The asking price bears little resemblance to the $54 million the owners were hoping to get in 2014.
