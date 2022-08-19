ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to update your iPhone – urgent warning for all users to upgrade today

By Sean Keach
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H03sB_0hOJCWRr00

YOU need to update your iPhone today – and we've got a handy guide on how to do it.

Apple has issued an urgent warning to install a new security update.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h8gDN_0hOJCWRr00
This iPhone update is extremely important – install it as soon as possible Credit: Apple / The Sun

Ignoring it could put you at risk of being hacked by crooks who can take control of your device.

How to update iPhone

Updating your iPhone is very easy.

Simply open up Settings > General > Software Update.

You'll be able to see if there are any updates waiting to be downloaded and installed.

The latest update as of August 19 is iOS 15.6.1.

If you're already on that then you have the latest protections against hack attacks.

Why updating your iPhone is important

One of the best things about iPhone updates is that they're free.

So it's an easy way to quickly get brand new features without paying a penny.

But it also means you're installing key security updates from Apple.

These security updates fix problems in Apple's iPhone code or systems.

Hackers can exploit these bugs to take control over parts (or even all) of your handset.

So Apple regularly fixes these with updates.

But if you don't install iOS updates on your iPhone regularly, the holes used by hackers remain open.

Can I get the latest updates?

Millions of iPhone owners will be able to install the latest updates – but not everyone.

If you're using a very old model, you might be cut off from iOS updates.

This puts you in significant danger of hack attacks, so it's worth considering upgrading as soon as possible.

For instance, when the iOS 16 update lands in September, the iPhone 6S, iPhone 7 and 1st-generation iPhone SE will be cut off by Apple.

These handsets were compatible with the current iOS 15.6.1, but won't get iOS 16.

If you're using older iPhones than that, you're already cut off, so you should upgrade to a newer model immediately.

Here's the full list of iOS 16 supported devices:

  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone Xs
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

Any iPhones not on this list won't receive iOS 16.

If you're using an older iPhone, you'll simply need to upgrade your handset to a newer device to access iOS 16.

