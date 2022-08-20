The 2022 Little League Softball World Series was ESPN’s most-watched since it expanded coverage of the tournament in 2017, according to a release from ESPNPR. The tournament averaged 294,000 viewers across ESPN and ESPN2, up 19 percent from 2021 and up 21 percent from 2019. The increases occurred despite a last-minute time change for Monday’s championship game that shifted the game out of an originally-scheduled primetime slot to a noon first pitch; the game would later re-air in primetime.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO