Lance McMahon to be Named Alabama Pitching Coach
Alabama is expected to name Lance McMahon as the program’s next pitching coach, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball. The news of McMahon’s hiring was first reported by the Tuscaloosa News. McMahon spent the last six seasons as the pitching coach at Illinois, where the guided the Illini...
Ellie Cooper Joins Florida State Staff as Player Performance Director
A familiar face is returning to Tallahassee and the Florida State softball program. Ellie Cooper, who played for the Seminoles and previously was part of the team’s coaching staff, has been named the program’s Player Performance Director. The announcement was made last week. Cooper is currently serving as...
Recruiting News: Once Big-Ten Bound, 2023 Extra Elite 100 Catcher Taylor Davison Now Set for ACC
Last October, we profiled standout 2023 catcher Taylor Davison from Illinois as a College Bound Jocks Athlete of the Month and, just days later, she committed to Michigan State and then-head coach Jacquie Joseph. Coach Joseph, however, subsequently retired and, as sometimes happens with coaching changes when new staffs are...
The Mental Edge: Performance Trainer & Former DI Softball Coach Julie Jones… It’s Too Quiet in Here; Why a Quiet Mind is a High Performing Mind!
Extra Inning Softball has partnered with former DI softball coach Julie Jones (Akron, Cleveland State) and current Mental Performance and Mindset Coach to help give athletes, coaches and others in the softball world the “Mental Edge.”. Julie spent 26 years leading Division I softball programs with her mission being...
Mulipola Still on Top Entering Final Week of Athletes Unlimited Season 3
Former Arizona catcher Dejah Mulipola maintained her lead atop the Athletes Unlimited leaderboard through this weekend’s games, and the standout catcher will have the top pick in the weekly league draft for the third consecutive week. Mulipola’s Gold squad were 2-1 in Week 4, but she continued her stellar...
First Pitch Frenzy: Coaches, All-Stars Take to the Mound
It may be the softball offseason, but professional baseball’s nearly year-long season still rolls on. A number of college softball coaches and current & former players have been called upon in recent times to throw out the ceremonial first pitches for various teams. Wichita State star Sydney McKinney is...
Softball Fans: Today’s the Last Day to Vote for Haylie McCleney as 2022 Sportswoman of the Year
The Women’s Sports Foundation is hosting the 2022 Sportswoman of the Year campaign and has had an open voting forum for fans to select their favorite athlete in Individual and Team Sports categories since August 12 based on the theme of “Honoring the Year’s Best in Women’s Sports.”
TV Numbers: ESPN Notches Record Viewership for Little League Softball World Series
The 2022 Little League Softball World Series was ESPN’s most-watched since it expanded coverage of the tournament in 2017, according to a release from ESPNPR. The tournament averaged 294,000 viewers across ESPN and ESPN2, up 19 percent from 2021 and up 21 percent from 2019. The increases occurred despite a last-minute time change for Monday’s championship game that shifted the game out of an originally-scheduled primetime slot to a noon first pitch; the game would later re-air in primetime.
Parents: We HAVE to Talk About the Extra Elite 100 Rankings (The Good, Bad & Ugly)!
This is Brentt Eads, President & Executive Editor of Extra Inning Softball. A week from today–Monday, August, 29, 2022–we will begin the three weeks of coverage of the 2024 Extra Elite 100. Earlier this year (2022), we published rankings for the 2027, 2026 and 2025 classes. In April,...
