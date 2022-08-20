ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

extrainningsoftball.com

Lance McMahon to be Named Alabama Pitching Coach

Alabama is expected to name Lance McMahon as the program’s next pitching coach, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball. The news of McMahon’s hiring was first reported by the Tuscaloosa News. McMahon spent the last six seasons as the pitching coach at Illinois, where the guided the Illini...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
extrainningsoftball.com

Ellie Cooper Joins Florida State Staff as Player Performance Director

A familiar face is returning to Tallahassee and the Florida State softball program. Ellie Cooper, who played for the Seminoles and previously was part of the team’s coaching staff, has been named the program’s Player Performance Director. The announcement was made last week. Cooper is currently serving as...
extrainningsoftball.com

The Mental Edge: Performance Trainer & Former DI Softball Coach Julie Jones… It’s Too Quiet in Here; Why a Quiet Mind is a High Performing Mind!

Extra Inning Softball has partnered with former DI softball coach Julie Jones (Akron, Cleveland State) and current Mental Performance and Mindset Coach to help give athletes, coaches and others in the softball world the “Mental Edge.”. Julie spent 26 years leading Division I softball programs with her mission being...
extrainningsoftball.com

Mulipola Still on Top Entering Final Week of Athletes Unlimited Season 3

Former Arizona catcher Dejah Mulipola maintained her lead atop the Athletes Unlimited leaderboard through this weekend’s games, and the standout catcher will have the top pick in the weekly league draft for the third consecutive week. Mulipola’s Gold squad were 2-1 in Week 4, but she continued her stellar...
extrainningsoftball.com

First Pitch Frenzy: Coaches, All-Stars Take to the Mound

It may be the softball offseason, but professional baseball’s nearly year-long season still rolls on. A number of college softball coaches and current & former players have been called upon in recent times to throw out the ceremonial first pitches for various teams. Wichita State star Sydney McKinney is...
extrainningsoftball.com

TV Numbers: ESPN Notches Record Viewership for Little League Softball World Series

The 2022 Little League Softball World Series was ESPN’s most-watched since it expanded coverage of the tournament in 2017, according to a release from ESPNPR. The tournament averaged 294,000 viewers across ESPN and ESPN2, up 19 percent from 2021 and up 21 percent from 2019. The increases occurred despite a last-minute time change for Monday’s championship game that shifted the game out of an originally-scheduled primetime slot to a noon first pitch; the game would later re-air in primetime.
extrainningsoftball.com

Parents: We HAVE to Talk About the Extra Elite 100 Rankings (The Good, Bad & Ugly)!

This is Brentt Eads, President & Executive Editor of Extra Inning Softball. A week from today–Monday, August, 29, 2022–we will begin the three weeks of coverage of the 2024 Extra Elite 100. Earlier this year (2022), we published rankings for the 2027, 2026 and 2025 classes. In April,...
Virginian-Pilot

757Teamz girls volleyball preview: State runners-up Cox and Grafton begin the season as teams to beat

5 things you should know Champs in charge Princess Anne again was on the coaching search after Brandon Duvall moved out of state. Replacing him will be Chase Howard (head coach) and Courtland Scharenborg (assistant), two alums who led the Cavaliers’ boys team to three straight state championships between 2013 and 2015. Howard, the 2015 All-Tidewater Player of the Year, played at Harvard while ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

