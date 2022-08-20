LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eric Lauer and four Milwaukee relievers combined to hand Los Angeles its first shutout of the season at Dodger Stadium, pitching the Brewers to a 4-0 win Monday night. The Dodgers, with the best record in baseball and the highest-scoring team in the majors, had their nine-game home winning streak snapped. Los Angeles was blanked for the sixth time overall this season after completing a weekend sweep of Miami with 19 runs and 34 hits in a three-game series. The Brewers have taken three out of five meetings with the Dodgers so far. “It’s always a good series when we play them, it’s always has that kind of playoff feel,” Lauer said. “It just gives you a taste of what it’s going to be like. You know the games mean a little bit more, so taking a few of them when they’ve been on a hot streak, it’s huge for us.”

