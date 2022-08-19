ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauren Goodger's black eye is still visible as she spends quality time with daughter Larose after detailing the 'horrendous whirlwind' of losing baby Lorena and ex Jake McLean

By Rebecca Lawrence For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Lauren Goodger enjoyed some quality time with daughter Larose on Thursday after breaking her silence on the harrowing recent events in her life.

The former TOWIE star, 35, tragically lost her newborn baby, Lorena, due to complications during the birth last month whilst she was grieving her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean - who lost his life when his car plunged 70ft off a cliff in Turkey.

Lauren was also allegedly assaulted on the day of her baby's funeral. Her boyfriend Charles Drury, 25, was later arrested and bailed following the incident.

Company: Lauren Goodger enjoyed some quality time with daughter Larose on Thursday after breaking her silence on the harrowing recent events in her life

The star's black eye had been clearly visible on recent outings but thankfully seemed to be starting to heal when she visited a a local farm shop in Essex with her daughter and a friend.

Lauren was dressed in all-black for the outing as she paired a chiffon blouse with matching flares.

She accessorised with a gold heart shaped necklace and toted a small white handbag.

Tragic: The former TOWIE star, 35, tragically lost her newborn baby, Lorena, due to complications during the birth last month and has been grieving her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean
The outing came as she thanked her fans for their support during an 'awful heartbroken time'.

Taking to Instagram, she penned: 'Just want to say thank you to everyone for all the love and support in this horrendous terrible whirlwind in my life in the last few weeks. I do read your messages thank you!

'During this traumatic time I've lost but I've also gained some values in this awful heartbroken time... some new friends and become closer to my current ones and some family.

'It really has shown me who is meant to be in my life and I love each and every one of you.'

On the mend: The star's black eye had been clearly visible on recent outings but thankfully seemed to be starting to heal when she visited a a local farm shop in Essex with her daughter
Low-key look: Lauren was dressed in all-black for the outing as she paired a chiffon blouse with matching flares
Heart: She accessorised with a gold heart shaped necklace and toted a small white handbag

Lauren continued: 'I only have a few and that's all I need and it's taught me some lifelong lessons how ever hard it's been.

'I asked Lorena when I had her at home the night before her funeral "please guide me please let my life lead the path it's meant to be and give me strength and courage.'

'And I lot change instantly and I trust her she is making my new path thank you Lorena I love you and I know you're with me always.'

'And I know you've cleared out and made way for what's meant to be. I don't know why I have no answers but I have to trust the process.

Tragic: Lauren thanked her fans for their support during an 'awful heartbroken time' after an incredibly tough period of her life on Thursday
Heartbreaking: Lauren tragically lost her newborn daughter while giving birth to her last month after she was born with two knots in her umbilical cord, tied around her neck

'I'll never ever get over it but I'm learning and Larose is my rock she's kept me going mentally and physically Iove you so much my baby girl.'

It comes after Lauren told how she had brought her late baby daughter Lorena's ashes home after she died due to complications during her birth last month.

Lauren shared a heartbreaking picture of her first born Larose, 12 months, and the tiny urn after they had returned home with the ashes.

Heartbreaking: It comes as Lauren told how she had brought her late baby daughter Lorena's ashes home and shared a picture of her first born Larose, 12 months, and the tiny urn
Awful: Lauren, who attended her ex-boyfriend's funeral just the day before, wrote on the picture: 'We picked up Lorena's ashes today. She is now at home with us'

Lauren, who attended her ex-boyfriend's funeral just the day before wrote on the picture: 'We picked up Lorena's ashes today. She is now at home with us.'

She tragically lost her daughter Lorena after she was born with two knots in her umbilical cord, tied around her neck and despite ten doctors fighting to save her, she passed away shortly after her birth.

Lorena was laid to rest two weeks before Jake's funeral was held on Tuesday, with Lauren's black eye clearly visible at the service.

Traumatic: Her daughter Lorena was laid to rest two weeks before Jake's funeral was held on Tuesday. Jake, 33, and Lauren dated Jake from 2012 to 2016

Reports claim that Lauren's friends have formed a 'fortress of support' around the reality star and she has been staying with a pal while she recovers from the alleged attack.

Jake, 33, and Lauren dated Jake from 2012 to 2016 - and they had reportedly got together two years ago - but he tragically lost his life when his car plunged 70ft off a cliff in Bodrum, Turkey on Sunday July 3.

Jake and his TOWIE star girlfriend Yazmin Oukhellou, 31, were in the horror car crash together, killing Jake and leaving her badly injured.

The funeral was escorted by supercars and expensive luxury vehicles, while Jake's family and friends covered the cars in a Lamborghini floral arrangement.

Incident: Lauren's ex-boyfriend Charles Drury (pictured), who has denied attacking Lauren, was arrested in the hours after their daughter's funeral two weeks ago on suspicion of assault

Daily Mail

