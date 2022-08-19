ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Visits Oklahoma State

STILLWATER – Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has officially been on the job since Aug. 1, but he’s really been working on the future of the Big 12 since the end of June when the Pac-12 schools USC and UCLA announced they were going to the Big Ten Conference in 2024. That was the signal of the summer that conference realignment was back in session. This time just ahead of the multi-media negotiations for multi-media rights for the Big Ten, Pac-12, and Big 12 conferences. The Big Ten recently announced a new $7 billion contract with FOX, CBS, and NBC. There is lots of work to do and our sources have told us that jumping in front of the Pac-12, Yormark and the Big 12 have been in deep discussions with multiple networks including FOX and ESPN/ABC. In between his work, Yormark has been touring the campuses that make up the conference he now works for. On Tuesday (Aug. 23) he was in Stillwater.
Oklahoma State Ranked Ridiculously Low in Big 12 Tailgate Rankings

STILLWATER – As we inch closer and closer to the start of another college football season, it’s time to start cleaning off your tailgate equipment because Oklahoma State’s September 1 season opener against Central Michigan will be here before you know it. Pokes Report publisher Robert Allen...
pokesreport.com

Spencer Sanders Named to Manning Award Watch List

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is one of 30 FBS quarterbacks on the preseason watch list for the 2022 Manning Award, it was announced Monday by the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Sanders, who was also named to the Maxwell Award watch list, Davey O'Brien Award watch list,...
pokesreport.com

Pokes Report Podcast No. 29: Fall Camp Comes to a Close

It’s time for another episode of the Pokes Report Podcast!. With Fall Camp coming to a close for Oklahoma State football on Saturday following a scrimmage, Zach and Brian break down how fall camp went and who some of the top performers were. They also discussed who they thought the backup quarterback would be to start the season, as well as depth at running back and who some of the breakout performers could be this season.
