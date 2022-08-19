STILLWATER – Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has officially been on the job since Aug. 1, but he’s really been working on the future of the Big 12 since the end of June when the Pac-12 schools USC and UCLA announced they were going to the Big Ten Conference in 2024. That was the signal of the summer that conference realignment was back in session. This time just ahead of the multi-media negotiations for multi-media rights for the Big Ten, Pac-12, and Big 12 conferences. The Big Ten recently announced a new $7 billion contract with FOX, CBS, and NBC. There is lots of work to do and our sources have told us that jumping in front of the Pac-12, Yormark and the Big 12 have been in deep discussions with multiple networks including FOX and ESPN/ABC. In between his work, Yormark has been touring the campuses that make up the conference he now works for. On Tuesday (Aug. 23) he was in Stillwater.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO