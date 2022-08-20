ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Massive Amount of Great White Shark Sightings Reported Off the Coast of Cape Cod

The northeast has been seeing a lot more sharks lately. That includes Cape Cod where beaches were temporarily shut down after sightings. It’s a tricky situation when you have to coexist with these large predators. The outdoors is a dangerous place at times. Great white sharks are known to be more aggressive, and when we think of shark attacks, that’s usually what we picture. However, there have been many sharks seen in the Massachusetts area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Sculpture#Kayaks#Historic Buildings#Pemigewasset#Winnipesaukee#Shakers#Outdoor New England
Daily Beast

The Tiny Bird Ruining East Coast Beach Vacations

It was a July afternoon on Duxbury Beach in Massachusetts, a perfect New England peak summer day, and things were getting heated. A young beach ranger—a college student home for the summer just trying to make a little cash—stopped traffic to allow for a wildlife crossing. A minuscule bird, almost like a cotton ball walking on toothpicks, flittered its way across the road, from one side of this narrow barrier beach to the other.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Ford Bronco Stuck on Maine Sandbar Becomes Huge Party Sensation for a Weekend

As the saying goes, when life gives you a trapped SUV on a popular Maine shoreline, make a three-day beach party of out it… Or something like that. Back in April, some unlucky (or maybe just inexperienced) soul drove their Ford Bronco down to the water at Bar Harbor in Maine’s Acadia National Park. That was all fine and well when it was low tide, but once the water began to rise, the driver realized the difficult predicament they created. At first, folks tried to tow the SUV out of the water, but after several attempts, it was clear this was a job for professionals.
Outdoor Life

The Best Duck Hunting Boats of 2022

After hunting my way across the U.S.A. chasing the North American Waterfowl Grand Slam, I can attest to the importance of selecting the right duck hunting boat for specific waters. While all boats offer some versatility, no one could have convinced me to hunt king eiders on St. Paul Island, Alaska in a marsh boat. Likewise, I would have shaken my head if I was in a TDB while hunting tree ducks in a shallow Florida marsh. Simply put, you need boat for your hunting scenario, and factors including maneuverability, concealment, safety, and size all play an important role in making the appropriate choice for the best duck hunting boats.
Field & Stream

Sweet Music for Summer Panfish

BEFORE I GO panfishing in the late summer, I like to listen to a little music. Field crickets, katydids, and grasshoppers are among the insect world’s most accomplished noisemakers. Their very best performances, however, are given on the end of a hook. Pond and creek bass, bluegills, crappie, and bullheads may not appreciate their chirps and whirrs, but they call for encores when you offer them as bait.

Comments / 0

Community Policy