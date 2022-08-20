Read full article on original website
City of Lubbock announces remaining 2022 ‘Food Truck Alley’ event dates
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens ‘Food Truck Alley’. The City first...
Check Out Some Haunting Pictures of the South Plains Mall Blackout
When I lose electricity at my house, the first thing I notice is the silence. The silence is just deafening and I can't stand it. From that point, there is confusion, questions and usually whispering, because somehow whispering seems to be the correct thing to do at the time. This is followed shortly by the temperature beginning to rise or fall because, of course, the HVAC is not working. The next thing is a trip outside to see if the power is out on the whole block and/or if any bombs dropped nearby.
The 2022 West Texas Wedding Expo is almost here
LUBBOCK, Texas— The West Texas Wedding Expo is a one stop shop for all of your wedding and planning needs. All the best West Texas vendors will be in one place. The event will be held August 28, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information visit the West Texas Bridal website.
Lubbock’s Jesus + Vandal Strikes Again
The C.B. Stubblefield statue has now been defaced. The memorial for C.B. Stubblefield and Stubb's Barbeque was the latest target of vandalism, at least that's been reported. The statue and area are a location where live music really took off in the Hub City. The disrespect shown with these markings is just unforgivable.
“Buddy Holly and The Crickets” drummer J.I. Allison passes away
LUBBOCK, Texas— “Buddy Holly and The Crickets” drummer J.I Allison passes away. Jerry Ivan Allison was a close friend to Lubbock icon Buddy Holly as well as the drummer for “The Crickets.”. The Buddy Holly Center referred to Alison as “a true trailblazer in the music...
Lubbock Animal Services to participate in National Clear the Shelters event on Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Animal Services will participate in this year’s Clear the Shelter event Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., at the LAS Adoption Center, located at 3323 SE Loop 289. During the event, all adoptions are free; and LAS...
Keep Plainview Beautiful recognized as Gold Star Affiliate by Keep Texas Beautiful
PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB), a statewide grassroots environmental and community improvement non-profit organization, recently named Plainview a Gold Star Affiliate, a designation granted to 8 affiliates of KTB’s nearly 300 affiliates. Gold Star recognition is the membership recognition highest status any community affiliate can achieve.
2 Stellar Examples Of Lubbock Folks Being A-Holes
Check out these two pictures of people saying, "well, it's not my problem anymore". Some people just lack empathy. They never put themselves in the place of others. They are just all about themselves no matter what the outcome. I'm not even going to get into all of the abandoned and mistreated pets around here because I have two examples to show you how everyday folks turn into a-holes when no one is looking.
Lubbock E-Scooter Riders Are an Accident Waiting to Happen
I have a darling friend whose job requires him to do quite a bit of driving around Lubbock, including the area near Texas Tech University's campus. He recently, and quite poetically, spoke out about irresponsible electric scooter riders:. I'm really surprised someone hasn't been turned into a pavement Jackson Pollock...
Raider Red Meats BBQ and Ribeye Championship
LUBBOCK, Texas- It’s time to Raider Rumble. Executive Director for Raider Red Meats, Tate Corliss and Smokin X’s John Reeves shares what people can expect from this years Raider Rumble competition. The Raider Rumble is happening this weekend and its open to the public. Raider Red Meats will be providing the meat and H-E-B is providing the side dishes for this competition. The public is encouraged to come out. You can meet these celebrity pitmasters, ask them questions, have some fun and learn something about grilling. For more information visit the Facebook page.
South Plains mall still has sales for back-to-school
LUBBOCK, Texas- The school year may be underway for kids across the South Plains, but there is still a chance to find some back-to-school sales. South Plains Mall is still dishing out the deals.
11 Places to Get the Very Best Queso in Lubbock
I noticed a post on the LBK Foodies Facebook page discussing the best places in Lubbock to get queso. There were dozens of responses and it's clear that everyone has their favorite spot. I'm partial to Rosa's. There is nothing quite like a fresh tortilla dunked in that yummy queso....
Mike Marshall named West Texas Area Chairman of Prosperity Bank
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Prosperity Bank is proud to announce Mike Marshall as the new West Texas Area Chairman. Marshall has 31 years of banking experience and has been with Prosperity Bank for 22 years. Marshall oversees 34 banking centers across West Texas and serves on the Bank’s...
City Councilmember Christy Martinez-Garcia to host District 1 Engagement Meeting Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — City Councilmember Christy Martinez-Garcia will host a District 1 engagement meeting Monday, August 22, at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter. “I’ve gotten to know many of the different departments at the City. It’s important to bridge the gap between my District 1 constituents and the staff,” said Martinez-Garcia. “It’s important to have community engagement, and to put a face on what is often considered a faceless bureaucracy.”
This week’s rain outlook
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain chances are trending down, but they won’t quite dip to zero, during the work week. At the same time, temperatures are trending up, but they won’t quite get to our late-August average high. I’ve updated rain-event totals at the end of this post....
PSA for Lubbock Dog Owners: Leptospirosis Case Confirmed in the Area
As a dog owner, I try to know about everything that can harm my dog. But this is a disease I've never heard of. The Slaton Animal Hospital has confirmed a case of leptospirosis in a dog. The dog was a middle-aged large breed dog from Lynn County. What is...
Lubbock Christian University hosting Night of Worship on Sunday, August 21
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Christian University (LCU) will host a back-to-school worship night on Sunday, August 21, at 6:00 pm in the McDonald Moody Auditorium on the LCU campus. This worship event will kick off the new school year with classes beginning following day for the university.
Dan Baze Agency, Governor’s small business series
LUBBOCK, Texas— Join business owners and entrepreneurs at the Governor’s Small Business Series. The free event will provide people with the opportunity to network and meet business experts. Registration will close after the first 250 people. The event will take place Thursday, August 25 at the Overton Hotel & Conference Center, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For more information visit the registration website.
Welcomed rains fell across the South Plains region over the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcomed rainfall returned to a drought-stricken South Plains and Rolling Plains over the weekend. Data from the Texas Tech University National Wind Institute’s West Texas Mesonet showed rainfall amounts from Friday through midday Monday ranged from roughly one-quarter inch to nearly seven inches. The heaviest...
Lubbock’s unemployment rate held at 3.8% in July 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock held steady during the month of July 2022. The local unemployment rate was reported at 3.8 percent, unchanged from the reported 3.8 percent in June. An estimated 162,300 residents in...
