Captain Maguire out, Van de Beek in... and a new role for Martinez? Erik ten Hag has plenty to ponder as he arrives at Carrington for Manchester United training ahead of crucial Liverpool clash on Monday

 4 days ago

Erik ten Hag has arrived at Carrington as the Manchester United manager ponders significant changes for his side's clash with Liverpool - including dropping captain Harry Maguire.

Ten Hag and the players will get down to work at the club's training ground ahead of their clash with the Reds at Old Trafford on Monday.

Last season, Jurgen Klopp's side beat the Red Devils by an aggregate score of 9-0 across their two Premier League matches, including a 5-0 thrashing on United turf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HaCYH_0hOIllLi00
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has arrived at Carrington training ground on Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w706b_0hOIllLi00
The Dutchman is pondering big changes to his side for their clash with Liverpool on Monday

Ten Hag's men beat Liverpool 4-0 in a pre-season friendly in Thailand in July but there is little to no prospect of that happening again.

The 52-year-old Dutchman is weighing up big changes to his starting line-up after successive defeats in the first two matches of the season left his side bottom of the league table.

A 2-1 loss against Brighton was followed by a 4-0 rout against Brentford, leaving United dead last, behind Everton and West Ham on goal difference.

In defence, struggling skipper Maguire could be taken out of the firing line, with Raphael Varane coming in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQv9r_0hOIllLi00
Struggling club captain Harry Maguire (pictured) could be dropped from the starting line-up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dlbj2_0hOIllLi00
Summer signing Lisandro Martinez (left) may be moved into midfield - after Ten Hag was criticised for using the 5ft 9ins Argentine at centre back despite his lack of height and stature

Midfield pairing Fred and Christian Eriksen may also be dropped, with Donny van de Beek - who worked under Ten Hag at Ajax - given a chance and Lisandro Martinez stepping up from centre back to partner the Dutch star.

That would leave space for Victor Lindelof or Eric Bailly to step in at centre half alongside Varane.

Ten Hag has been criticised for using big summer signing Martinez, 5ft 9ins, in defence given his lack of height.

Full-backs Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot, plus the front four of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, could stay the same.

