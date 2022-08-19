ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys fans provide stirring tribute for Paul Green as supporters lead 15th minute ovation - a nod to his 2015 premiership triumph - in their first home game his death that shocked the NRL

By Ollie Lewis
 4 days ago

The North Queensland Cowboys came together on Friday night to give Paul Green an emotional send off eight days after the premiership-winning coach's shock death.

Green, 49, was found dead at his Brisbane home last week in news that sent shockwaves through the footy world, with the former Cowboys coach a beloved figure in the sport.

The former Broncos and Cronulla star is the only man to have brought the premiership back to Townsville, helping the club to a famous grand final victory back in 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47EyBk_0hOIlihX00
North Queensland Cowboys fans have led a stirring ovation for beloved coach Paul Green
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F4cVJ_0hOIlihX00
The Cowboys played their first home game since his shock death on Friday evening

And on Friday night, the Cowboys paid tribute to their beloved former coach in what was the club's first home game since his passing.

There was a minute's silence before kick off against the Warriors and players wore black armbands to commemorate Green.

But the roof was blown off Country Bank Stadium when fans gave a stirring round of applause for the 49-year-old in the 15th minute of the match - in a clear nod to the 2015 triumph.

On Thursday, his heartbroken family announced they have donated his brain to science in a bid to discover if he was suffering from a deadly concussion-related disease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kpGBw_0hOIlihX00
On the 15th minute, fans led an ovation in a nod to Green's 2015 premiership triumph
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qrS8h_0hOIlihX00
A memo was put out by a North Queensland fans group ahead of Friday night's match

The Green family posted the following message on the Sports Brain Bank website, with a goal of raising up to $150,000 for research.

'In memory of our beloved Paul, we ask that you support the pioneering work of the Australian Sports Brain Bank,' it read.

'Paul was known for always looking out for others. We are proud that part of his legacy will be looking out for the brain health of all others involved in the game that he loved. Amanda, Emerson and Jed.'

Green had recently been in discussions with the NRL's 17th franchise, the Dolphins, to join Wayne Bennett as a member of his coaching staff next year.

He also coached the Queensland State of Origin team in 2021.

Green won the Rothmans Medal with the Sharks in 1995 and many believe if he wasn't injured, may have piloted the Roosters to the 2002 premiership at halfback.

