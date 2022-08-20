ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Young has a change of heart; won’t play for Penny and the Tigers

By Mike Ceide
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Less than a week after committing to Penny Hardaway and the Tigers, former SMU big man Jahmar Young Junior has reversed course and will not play for the U of M.

Young announced his change of plans on Twitter Friday, citing personal reasons.

The 6’9” Young was expected to provide depth at the center position despite averaging just two points and two rebounds a game last year, in just seven minutes for the Mustangs.

Young’s decision does open up a second scholarship for Hardaway.

