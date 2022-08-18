Wheeling, W. Va. - Every year, one person living in the Ohio Valley is awarded for their service to the youth with the Ohio Valley Light of the Valley Award. This year, a Wheeling University alum, former coach, and lifelong fan is being awarded for his work with the youth of the valley. Tom Bechtle ('73) worked as Recreational Director for the city of Wheeling from 1973-2019 and helped with Wheeling University Men's Basketball in one way or another for over 50 years. He is being rewarded for his work on Wednesday at the Ohio Valley Light of the Valley Award Luncheon, where he will be named the 2022 recipient of the Light of the Valley Award.

16 HOURS AGO