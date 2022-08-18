Read full article on original website
Former Cardinal Jarett Haines Signs Professional Contract with Ireland Superleague
Wheeling, W. Va. – Over the last three years, Point Guard Jarett Haines played a big role on the Wheeling University Men's Basketball team. He helped lead the team to the Mountain East Conference (MEC) tournament in each of his three seasons in the red & black, including a run to the MEC Semifinals during the 2021-22 season. Haines is now officially taking his career to the next level after signing a contract with Maree B.C. Galway of the Ireland Superleague.
Wheeling Men’s Basketball Alum Tom Bechtel to be Named 2022 Light of the Valley Winner
Wheeling, W. Va. - Every year, one person living in the Ohio Valley is awarded for their service to the youth with the Ohio Valley Light of the Valley Award. This year, a Wheeling University alum, former coach, and lifelong fan is being awarded for his work with the youth of the valley. Tom Bechtle ('73) worked as Recreational Director for the city of Wheeling from 1973-2019 and helped with Wheeling University Men's Basketball in one way or another for over 50 years. He is being rewarded for his work on Wednesday at the Ohio Valley Light of the Valley Award Luncheon, where he will be named the 2022 recipient of the Light of the Valley Award.
