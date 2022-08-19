Read full article on original website
Green Man festival review – the absurd, the wonderful and the otherworldly
The tapestry of Green Man is woven from a reverence for the past and the promise of a future that, for one August weekend, feels thrillingly attainable. Nestled in the natural amphitheatre of a Welsh mountain valley, for two decades the festival has offered a suspension of reality that its annually returning devotees can only describe as “magic”. Where else can you find refuge from a festival’s never-ending spectacles to hold a chicken?
operawire.com
Rossini Opera Festival 2022 Review: Otello
Cucchi’s Imaginative & Forceful Production Will Live In Our Memories. Without memories we are nothing but an empty shell. They define our sense of self. It is only through memory that we can make any sense of what is around us. It allows us to rationalize and contextualize tragic events, to enjoy the present, and to project the consequence of our actions into the future.
Popculture
Frederick Waite Jr. Dead at 55: Musical Youth Drummer Played on 'Pass the Dutchie'
Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr., the '80s music legend behind the hit song "Pass the Dutchie," which recently featured on Stranger Things Season 4, has died. Waite passed away in Birmingham, where Musical Youth were formed in 1979, on July 20, according to a city council notice. His cause of death is not known. Waite was 55.
The Moody Blues albums you should definitely own
Originally just another R&B band, through innovation the Moody Blues would create one of the sounds of the late 60s/early 70s
Slipped Disc
The summer ends with a festival whimper
Salzburg has staged its last major premiere of the month and the feeling is the festival has been well below standard. The Bayreuth Ring was booed off the stage. Edinburgh has managed one secondhand opera and failed to put on a Beethoven 9th. Its classical content has seldom been duller.
Peter Jackson Fighting for Extended Cut of ‘Beatles: Get Back’
Director Peter Jackson says he's in talks with Disney and Apple about releasing an extended cut of 2021's The Beatles: Get Back. He describes both companies as "reluctant," however, in an interview with Kim Masters' The Business podcast. "They say — and they might be quite right — that there’s no market anymore for extended cuts. But I know that there’s five or six hours of fantastic material that we didn’t include, and I don’t want it to go back into the vaults for 50 years," Jackson argued. "So, let’s just say that it’s a conversation that’s happening, but it’s not necessarily a definitive one at this point."
Ukrainian orchestra sharing music with the world
An orchestra of Ukrainian musicians is sharing the music of their homeland with the world. 74 performers came together to form the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra, calling themselves artists of resistance. This week the orchestra will perform at Lincoln Center in New York.Aug. 19, 2022.
ArcTanGent festival – metal at its spine-tingling best
Heavy metal is a genre crammed with overly worn cliches. Every other lyric dictates the pros of necrophilia, every other frontman screeches in cheap corpse paint and every other band logo is as legible as tea leaves. The exceptions, however, are on show at ArcTanGent, which has returned to Fernhill farm after a Covid-warranted hiatus to showcase the best of loud yet convention-shattering music. A reputation for quality bookings has seen the three-day event grow to five stages and a capacity of 10,000 in less than a decade, and the 2022 edition accompanies that growing scope with the best lineup yet.
Green Man review: A beautiful setting and a distinctly left-field line-up
Green Man is ideal for music fans daunted by the sheer scale of Glastonbury. Combining nourishing family fun with a dynamic nightlife, it remains one of the most inclusive festivals around. There’s no hierarchy between artist and audience, so bands inevitably end up in the crowds themselves, cheering on their own favourite acts. After 20 years, organisers also know how to make use of the compact location, at the Glanusk Estate nestled among the Black Mountains in south Wales. Strong offerings of music, comedy and arts across at least eight different stages can be found within minutes of each other....
‘I stole CDs off the front of Reader’s Digest’: Myleene Klass’s honest playlist
The former Hear’Say singer grew up on Kylie and Gustav Holst, and can belt out the Clash, but whose songs will she always avoid at karaoke?
Alief Nabs Icelandic Doc ‘Band’ Where Failure Leads to Creativity (EXCLUSIVE)
Paris-based Alief has secured international rights to Icelandic documentary “Band.” Following its world premiere at HotDocs earlier this year, the film will now be shown in Haugesund’s New Nordic Films section, with an Icelandic premiere set for Nov. 4. Sena and Siminn handle Icelandic rights. Directed by debuting helmer Álfrún Örnólfsdóttir, the melancholic yet humorous doc has already drawn comparisons to cult classic “Spinal Tap,” but it’s actually dedicated to her own band, The Post Performance Blues Band aka ThePPBB. Struggling to get some traction but bravely soldering on, all the while working on lyrics about “waffles and coffee” and playing in half-empty rooms in...
guitar.com
“A place in our brains that we cannot talk about”: Emma Ruth Rundle on esoteric sounds, musical motivations, and making closer connections
About 20 minutes into a Zoom call from her home in Los Angeles, Emma Ruth Rundle casually dismisses the idea of rock star aspirations. “Obviously, I’m not trying to make commercially successful music,” she says. There’s no doubt that Rundle’s music – which occupies the hypnotic intersection...
