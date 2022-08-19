Director Peter Jackson says he's in talks with Disney and Apple about releasing an extended cut of 2021's The Beatles: Get Back. He describes both companies as "reluctant," however, in an interview with Kim Masters' The Business podcast. "They say — and they might be quite right — that there’s no market anymore for extended cuts. But I know that there’s five or six hours of fantastic material that we didn’t include, and I don’t want it to go back into the vaults for 50 years," Jackson argued. "So, let’s just say that it’s a conversation that’s happening, but it’s not necessarily a definitive one at this point."

