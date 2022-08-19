ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

akc.org

Can Dogs Eat Shrimp?

Next time you steam up some shrimp, you might want to consider setting a few aside for your dog. Not only can dogs eat shrimp, but a few pieces now and then may even offer them some health benefits. Shrimp’s Beneficial Nutrients. Shrimp are not only tasty, but they...
ANIMALS
akc.org

Can Dogs Eat Cantaloupe?

As a dog owner, it can be tricky to keep track of which fruits and vegetables are okay for your canine companion to consume. So, can dogs eat cantaloupe? Yes, in moderation. The tasty melon is safe for pups and can be a healthy alternative to traditional treats, especially if your dog is overweight. Even the seeds are harmless, but you should avoid feeding them to your dog intentionally, as they can be a choking hazard.
ANIMALS
petpress.net

10 Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed (A Lot)

If you’re looking for a hypoallergenic dog that doesn’t shed, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll introduce you to some of the best dog breeds that don’t shed a lot! We’ll also touch on the benefits of keeping a dog that doesn’t shed, so you can decide if one of these pups is right for you.
PETS
The Independent

Artificial sweeteners could cause diabetes, study reveals

Artificial sweetners could cause diabetes, new research has revealed.According to most recent data, an estimated 2.2 million people in the UK use artificial sweeteners 4 times a day or more. The sugar alternatives are also found in thousands of diet foods, such as fizzy drinks, desserts, ready meals and cakes, as well as day-to-day products, such as toothpaste and chewing gum.Although manufacturers have long claimed they have no adverse affect on the human body, scientists are now warning that some can alter consumers’ microbiomes in a way that changes blood sugar levels.Senior author Professor Eran Elinav, of the German National...
HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

How To Get More Magnesium Before Bed In The Name Of Promoting Deeper Sleep

Sleep is undoubtedly a pillar of overall health and well-being, and we can support it by giving our bodies enough essential minerals—including magnesium.* Here's why magnesium can help promote quality sleep, plus a handful of easy ways to incorporate it into your nighttime routine.*. First things first: Let's look...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

The tiny killer in your gut

The world's smallest arms race could be happening right now in your gut. One of the world's most dangerous superbugs runs rampant in Perth hospitals, but you've likely never heard of it. Clostridioides difficile (also known as C. diff) is a bacterium that loves your gut. So much so, it...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

When Your Loved One Is Dying

We fear most the news that a loved one is dying. From terminal cancer diagnoses to long-haul battles with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, walking with a loved one through the dying process is full of uncertainty, grief, and challenges. This news forces us not only to deal with the impending loss of someone we love but also to face the hard and uncertain period between diagnosis and death. Between hope and letting go. In this space of the in-between, caregivers and loved ones often face grueling schedules in and out of hospitals, the overwhelming challenge of seeing a loved one decline, and the anticipation of the grief of losing that person. Mixed in with all of this is the question: “What do I do now?”
HEALTH
DogTime

Having Trouble Affording Your Pet? Here’s Where to Find Free Dog Food

Due to the rising cost of living and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are struggling to care for their pets. If you’re among them, there are several potential solutions to explore before surrendering your beloved companion. Organizations and businesses nationwide are stepping up to assist pet parents in need with everything from […] The post Having Trouble Affording Your Pet? Here’s Where to Find Free Dog Food appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
topdogtips.com

Itchy Dogs in Summer: What It Is and How To Treat It

There are thousands of itchy dogs in the summer around the country. That's because sometimes, summer heat does more harm than good for our fur babies. Apart from the common conditions associated with heat, dogs also get itchy skin which leads to non-stop scratching during summer. And while this may...
PETS
Pocono Update

The Reasons Why Your Dog Eats Grass May Surprise You

Almost everyone who has owned a dog has been through the dilemma of their favorite furry friend eating grass. Is this behavior healthy, safe, or dangerous? Pet experts have this to say on the matter. This article of Explained digs into the reasons why our dog eats grass.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Cat's Precious Adoption Story Has Viewers Reaching For The Tissues

Every 'welcome home' story will pull at your heartstrings in one way or another, but Patches the calico cat has an extra special tale to tell. Not only did she steal the hearts of her parents--and now all of social media thanks to her account @patches.lima, but she did it all while living on the streets.
PETS

