Performers wanted for upcoming Slam Poetry night in Vicksburg
A new opportunity is coming to Vicksburg for local poets and performers who are interested in writing, reading and performing poetry on stage. After the development of an inspiring slam poetry group for locals on Facebook, it became clear that Vicksburg is home to several talented artists and individuals who enjoy self-expression through poetry. As a result, the idea to bring these creative individuals together in a physical setting began to form. Now, the opportunity to participate in this unique event is being extended to anyone who wants the chance to step outside of the limits of their comfort zone and perform poetry live at the Strand Theater for what may very well be Vicksburg’s first Slam Poetry night.
Mississippi State Fair to begin on October 6
The 163rd Mississippi State Fair is set to begin in October 6 to October 16 in Jackson where the ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. The Mississippi State Fairgrounds announced the entertainment lineup along with new attractions, including the Great American Wild West Show, for its largest annual event, the Mississippi State Fair. The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will take place October 6 – 16 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. This year, the Fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Gate 1 on the corner of Jefferson Street and Amite Street.
Fire Chief Craig Danczyk to retire
Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk announced his retirement today. “I’ve climbed that mountain and now there are new mountains to climb,” said a reflective Craig Danczyk, 49. “Personally, one of my proudest fire service accomplishments is working through the ranks during my 27-year career.” After 27 years...
Laurence Sullivan named to the cornerback watchlist
Laurence Sullivan, Jr. has recently been named to the JCGridiron cornerback watchlist. The announcement was made over Twitter on Aug. 8, when Sullivan was informed that his name was on the list. Sullivan currently plays at East Mississippi Community College and is a graduate of Vicksburg High School. Sullivan and...
Bovina Elementary will be closed on Wednesday
Bovina Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday due to power outage. VDN will provide updates on all other schools.
Local businesses team up to provide community formals closet to Warren County
Racheal Hollowell of Bella la Vita Photography, Lacey Watson of Bridal Studio 61, Jordan Wilson of Muddy Magnolias and Rob Amborn of United Cleaners have come together to create a community formal dress closet. The dress closet will be open to all of the young ladies throughout Warren County. Dresses...
Flash Flood Watch in effect through Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Warren County and surrounding areas. The watch is scheduled to remain in effect until Tuesday evening. Reports of heavy water accumulation have been reported throughout the city of Vicksburg Monday afternoon. Please use caution if traveling. Flood Watch National...
Kim Windom named as St. Aloysius new basketball head coach
St. Aloysius High school has named Kim Windom as their new varsity boy’s basketball head coach. “I am looking forward to a new learning experience and I’m very enthusiastic about developing these young men and a winning program,” Windom said in a school statement. The announcement was...
Smith and King have taken their talents to Jefferson County High School
Former Porter’s Chapel Academy basketball assistant coach DeAndre King and player Zy Smith are now a part of the Jefferson County High School basketball team. After helping the Lady Eagles reach the second round of the playoffs last season and being named VDN’s Girl’s Junior High Basketball Coach of the Year, King made his official move to Fayette, Mississippi where he is looking to make an impact.
The first game week is officially here for WC and VHS
The football season officially starts on Friday for both Warren Central and Vicksburg High School with the Red Carpet Bowl. This year, the Red Carpet Bowl will be held at WC with Vicksburg taking on Germantown at 6 p.m. The Mavericks defeated the Gators 34-14 in 2021, but VHS, under...
VPD investigating several criminal incidents that took place on Friday
Vicksburg police are investigating several incidents which took place last Friday. If anyone has information on any of these crimes, please contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511. Shooting Into an Occupied Vehicle. At 1:53 p.m., officers responded to an address in the 1300 block of Bowmar Avenue in reference...
Vicksburg teen arrested for weekend shooting incident on Clay
Vicksburg police responded at 11:25 p.m. Saturday to Clay Street in reference to shots fired. A vehicle owner reported someone had shot out both rear windows of a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe. Derrius Darden, 18, of Vicksburg was taken into custody soon after. He appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday,...
Several Vicksburg residents arrested over the weekend on drug charges
Four Vicksburg residents were arrested for unrelated drug crimes by Vicksburg Police over the weekend. According to a press release, on Saturday, officers performed a traffic stop on Curtis Tippen, 49, on Interstate 20, near Highway 61 North. During the stop, police found approximately 1.6 grams of methamphetamine. Tippen was...
Over 400 area residents without power
Over 400 customers in the local area are without power, according to Entergy’s power outage map. Entergy reports that currently, 125 customers are without power along Highway 27 in the areas of China Grove Road and down to Bovina Cut Off Road. Nearly 300 more customers are without power...
Warren County Sheriff’s Office seeking aid in identifying MDOT catalytic converter thief
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is seeking to identify a suspect involved in catalytic converters being stolen from MDOT in Flowers. A report made on Aug. 10 stated an individual was involved in stealing catalytic converters from MDOT. Security footage shows an individual wearing shorts and a blue...
