A new opportunity is coming to Vicksburg for local poets and performers who are interested in writing, reading and performing poetry on stage. After the development of an inspiring slam poetry group for locals on Facebook, it became clear that Vicksburg is home to several talented artists and individuals who enjoy self-expression through poetry. As a result, the idea to bring these creative individuals together in a physical setting began to form. Now, the opportunity to participate in this unique event is being extended to anyone who wants the chance to step outside of the limits of their comfort zone and perform poetry live at the Strand Theater for what may very well be Vicksburg’s first Slam Poetry night.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO