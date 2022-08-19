ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bagpipes, Farm Tools, and a Buddhist Monk: 7 Crazy Covers of AC/DC Classic “Thunderstruck”

A rock anthem and classic in its marching beats and wizardry of Angus Young’s riffs flitting all about, AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” has been covered by a number of artists since its release in 1990, but several musicians and YouTubers have reimagined the hit, featured on the band’s 12th album Razor’s Edge, in some unimaginable ways throughout the past few years.
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals His Top 3 Guitarists of All Time

Is it just me, or is it strange to imagine Ozzy Osbourne with something as pedestrian as a cell phone? He’s the Prince of Darkness. Surely he has a vampire bat that delivers handwritten messages scrawled across weathered pieces of parchment taken from an ancient tomb… Or, um, you know, something like that.
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s

The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
