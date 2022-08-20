ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Packers Rookie Enagbare Embarrasses Saints Lineman

This move is really clever. He baits the lineman into throwing a punch. The punch completely whiffs as Enagbare ducks under it and goes straight to the quarterback. He adds a Call of Duty style slide cancel and gets his hands on the quarterback. The only thing you could ask of the rookie is to finish the play and get the sack. However, it doesn’t take away from the fact that the move was effective.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Saints#Nfl#American Football#Sports#Wr
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Roquan Smith, Bears, Packers, David Bakhtiari, Vikings

Bears LB Roquan Smith ended his hold in with the team and returned to practice this weekend. He also rescinded his trade request and announced his plan is to play out the final year of his contract. “There’s no more offers at this time, and I don’t think there will...
FanSided

Packers: Could Danny Etling add another layer to the offense?

The Green Bay Packers have not had a quarterback controversy in about three decades (outside of the summer of 2008). It is no different in 2022. However, they might have an opportunity to use two impactful quarterbacks instead of just one. Backup quarterback Danny Etling has made quite the impression...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy