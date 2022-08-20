Read full article on original website
Related
2 Vikings backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping the total regime overhaul they underwent this offseason will help them re-emerge as a playoff team out of the NFC in 2022. They certainly have a deep depth chart filled with talented players that will look to lead the organization to the promised land after a few seasons of mediocrity.
Who improved their stock most during Packers preseason win over Saints?
The Green Bay Packers beat the New Orleans Saints by a final score of 20-10 on Friday night at Lambeau Field. Here’s who improved their stock the most during the Packers’ preseason win over the Saints:. QB Jordan Love: For maybe the first time in his three-year NFL...
Yardbarker
Watch: Packers Rookie Enagbare Embarrasses Saints Lineman
This move is really clever. He baits the lineman into throwing a punch. The punch completely whiffs as Enagbare ducks under it and goes straight to the quarterback. He adds a Call of Duty style slide cancel and gets his hands on the quarterback. The only thing you could ask of the rookie is to finish the play and get the sack. However, it doesn’t take away from the fact that the move was effective.
Packers PFF grades: Best, worst players from preseason win over Saints
The Green Bay Packers took an early lead on a Jordan Love touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs and then put away Friday night’s 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints on a 51-yard touchdown run from quarterback Danny Etling. Results this time of year don’t really matter. The process does, especially for players fighting for roster spots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Roquan Smith, Bears, Packers, David Bakhtiari, Vikings
Bears LB Roquan Smith ended his hold in with the team and returned to practice this weekend. He also rescinded his trade request and announced his plan is to play out the final year of his contract. “There’s no more offers at this time, and I don’t think there will...
Packers: Could Danny Etling add another layer to the offense?
The Green Bay Packers have not had a quarterback controversy in about three decades (outside of the summer of 2008). It is no different in 2022. However, they might have an opportunity to use two impactful quarterbacks instead of just one. Backup quarterback Danny Etling has made quite the impression...
Sam Darnold on losing Panthers' QB competition: 'It sucks'
It’s easy to get caught up in the frivolity of the NFL, especially when we clown the Carolina Panthers about what what they’ve to the quarterback position over the past few years. But there’s a very human side to this game, and Sam Darnold put it out there on Monday.
Packers: Positives and negatives from preseason matchup vs. Saints
The Green Bay Packers took on the New Orleans Saints for their week two preseason game and unlike last week, they walked away with a win. The Packers won the game 20-10 to move to 1-1 with one more game to go before the regular season begins. Truth be told,...
Comments / 0