ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Scientists issue renewed calls for Covid isolation and masks to return this winter to 'protect the NHS' as study finds people are infectious for longer than expected

By Connor Boyd Deputy Health Editor
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

There were renewed calls for Covid restrictions last night after a study found most people with the virus are infectious for longer than previously thought.

A study by Imperial College London found two-thirds of cases can pass it on five days after their symptoms begin, with a quarter still infectious after a week.

This is contrary to NHS guidance which states 'many will no longer be infectious to others after five days', and no-one in the UK legally has to isolate after testing positive for Covid.

Professor Ajit Lalvani, from Imperial College London and the lead author of the study, recommended people isolate for five days and do not leave isolation until they have tested negative twice on lateral flow tests.

It came after Tony Blair's Institute for Global Change urged the government to consider 'mandatory mask wearing on public transport and most indoor public venues' to reduce pressures on the NHS this winter.

And the World Health Organization (WHO) has urged people to 'wear a mask and maintain social distancing', adding: 'Learning to live with Covid-19 does not mean pretending it's not there.'

Health leaders have warned the NHS faces a crisis this winter, with the triple threat of Covid, flu and soaring fuel prices set to put pressure on hospitals during the colder months.

Latest data shows England's Covid wave is currently collapsing rapidly, with the number of people dying with the virus falling a fifth to 118 on August 8.

Government figures show hospitalisations fell 18 per cent on August 12, while infections also fell a fifth in the week up to July 26, according to the Office for National Statistics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cH6lA_0hOIWWA400
Tony Blair's Institute for Global Change urged the government to consider 'mandatory mask wearing on public transport and most indoor public venues' to reduce pressures on the NHS this winter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BzFqW_0hOIWWA400
The effects of lockdown could be causing more deaths than Covid as nearly 10,000 more deaths than the five-year average are recorded, ONS data has found
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24n2UV_0hOIWWA400

NHS confirms autumn Covid booster for 26million

Health chiefs have confirmed Britain's autumn vaccine rollout will commence in the first week of September and use the Omicron-specific jab.

NHS England said 26million people elderly, middle-aged and vulnerable Britons will be called forward in order of their age and risk factors.

Care home residents and people who are housebound will be among the first to be vaccinated again from September 5.

All over-75s and the clinically vulnerable will be invited for their fifth shot from September 12, before moving down the age groups as with previous rollouts.

This week the UK became the first country in the world to approve Moderna's bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original strain of the virus and the Omicron variant.

The NHS says it will be offered to people as the default first option, 'subject to sufficient supply'.

The original Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will also be used as part of the rollout, along with the Novavax vaccine.

The new study, published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal, is the first of its kind to reveal how long infectiousness lasts after coronavirus infection in the community.

Experts monitored 57 people at home after they were exposed to Covid-19 to test how long they remained infectious.

Participants filled in questionnaires about their symptoms and took detailed daily tests to see how much virus they were shedding.

Just one in five people were infectious before their symptoms developed, but two thirds of cases were still infectious five days after first falling unwell.

Professor Lalvani, director of the NIHR Health Protection Research Unit in Respiratory Infections at Imperial, said: 'Before this study we were missing half of the picture about infectiousness, because it's hard to know when people are first exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and when they first become infectious.

'By using special daily tests to measure infectious virus (not just PCR) and daily symptom records, we were able to define the window in which people are infectious.

'This is fundamental to controlling any pandemic and has not been previously defined for any respiratory infection in the community.'

He added: 'Combining our results with what we know about the dynamics of Omicron infections, we believe that the duration of infectiousness we've observed is broadly generalisable to current SARS-CoV-2 variants, though their infectious window may be a bit shorter.

'Our evidence can be used to inform infection control policies and self-isolation guidance to help reduce the transmission of SARS-CoV-2.'

It comes after Mr Blair's thinktank warned a 'perfect storm' of soaring demand and collapsing capacity will see hospitals fill up in the 'worst crisis in the NHS's history' this winter.

In a report, the foundation called for 'strategic implementation of mask mandates' in autumn and winter to ease pressures on wards.

And Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, the director general of the WHO, yesterday told people around the world

He said 15,000 people died of Covid globally last week, which 'we cannot live with'.

In a video on social media, he said: 'None of us is helpless. Please get vaccinated if you’re not, and get a booster if you need it.

'Wear mask and maintain social distancing.'

The new Imperial study followed people who were exposed to someone with PCR-confirmed Covid in their home between September 2020 and March 2021 and May-October 2021, including some who were vaccinated and others who were not.

Samples from a total of 57 people were used, but the duration of infectiousness was only measured in 42 people.

There were 38 people with a confirmed date of when their symptoms started and three were asymptomatic.

Professor Lalvani said: 'Self-isolation is not necessary by law, but people who want to isolate need clear guidance on what to do.

'The NHS currently advises that if you test positive for Covid-19 you should try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people for five days, but our data suggest that under a crude five-day self-isolation period two-thirds of cases released into the community would still be infectious - though their level of infectiousness would have substantially reduced compared to earlier in the course of their infection.'

He continued: 'Our study finds that infectiousness usually begins soon after you develop Covid-19 symptoms.

'We recommend that anyone who has been exposed to the virus and has symptoms isolates for five days, then uses daily lateral flow tests to safely leave isolation when two consecutive daily tests are negative.'

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Two New Serious Long Covid Symptoms Added To The List

Scientists add two more new symptoms to fatigue and brain fog among the wider list of Long Covid symptoms. New research reveals that patients with Long Covid have had a broader range of symptoms than previously believed, including hair loss and sexual problems. A study that came out today in...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC says that people exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to isolate! Agency recommends just masking indoors and testing after five days for people 'up-to-date' on their vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has further rolled back COVID-19 guidance, announcing Thursday that it no longer recommends people with a known exposure to the virus to enter isolation if they are up-to-date with their vaccines. Instead, the agency recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places and testing for the virus after five days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Blair
The Independent

People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive

While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

Why don't some people get COVID?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Every so often you run across a "NOVID."Dr. Jill Foster is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota Medical School."I think most of them probably did [have COVID-19]," Foster said.She says the NOVID group falls into four categories:1: Genes. This is the smallest group, comprised of people who were born with an immunity to the virus.2: Previous immunity from some other kind of coronavirus.3: People who had an asymptomatic case.4: People who have just been super careful. If you're curious, there is an antibody test you can take to see if you've ever had COVID-19, but Dr. Foster says they're not always reliable.The CDC thinks COVID-19 has infected 70 percent of the U.S. population. But because so many cases are asymptomatic, those numbers could be higher.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs England#Covid#Isolates#Nhs#Imperial College London
LADbible

Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo

According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
HEALTH
Alissa Rose

Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years

According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Zuckerberg fails to hide his irritation at worker who asked if extra 'vacation' days will continue post-pandemic - then doubles down by telling lazy staff 'some of you might just say this place isn’t for you... and that's ok with me'

Furious Mark Zuckerberg allegedly failed to hide his irritation when one of his staff members asked if Meta's extra 'vacation' days would continue after the pandemic. This is the silicone valley CEO's latest crack down on 'lazy' staff, after he provided a deluge of cushy benefits for employees during the coronavirus pandemic - including extra days off and company-wide bonuses.
BUSINESS
Daily Beast

Scientists Fear We’re Not Ready for Nightmare New COVID Variant

A wave of COVID infections caused by the BA.5 subvariant has crested. All over the world, daily new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down. But the SARS-CoV-2 virus is almost certainly here to stay. Another wave is all but inevitable as new variants and subvariants mutate, compete for dominance, and find new transmission pathways.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water

America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Mail

Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two

A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

554K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy