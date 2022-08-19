China's yuan ticked down to a two-year low Monday, following a second consecutive interest rate cut by authorities in Beijing in two weeks. The yuan was changing hands at 6.86 against the dollar, as Beijing aggressively tries to reinvigorate its credit sector following a pandemic-related slump that has turned markets sour. The People's Bank of China slashed its benchmark five-year loan prime rate to 4.30% from 4.45% in a small incremental change. The increases follow a previous 10 basis-point rate hike last week of China's one-year medium-term lending facility loans.

