Markets Insider

China's yuan falls after the central bank cuts rates for the 2nd time in as many weeks to revive the economy

China's yuan ticked down to a two-year low Monday, following a second consecutive interest rate cut by authorities in Beijing in two weeks. The yuan was changing hands at 6.86 against the dollar, as Beijing aggressively tries to reinvigorate its credit sector following a pandemic-related slump that has turned markets sour. The People's Bank of China slashed its benchmark five-year loan prime rate to 4.30% from 4.45% in a small incremental change. The increases follow a previous 10 basis-point rate hike last week of China's one-year medium-term lending facility loans.
CNBC

Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise

The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
biztoc.com

European markets fall as rate hike fears resurface; euro hits dollar parity

European markets retreated on Monday as fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank returned to the fore. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.8% by early afternoon, with autos falling 3% to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses traded in negative territory.
CNN

UK inflation could peak next year at 18%, warns Citi

British consumer price inflation is set to peak at 18% — nine times the Bank of England's target — in early 2023, an economist at US bank Citi said on Monday, raising his forecast once again in the light of the latest jump in energy prices.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
Markets Insider

Markets have misinterpreted the most recent statements from the Fed - and its likely the central bank will push rates past 4%, former New York Fed president says

Markets have misinterpreted the Fed's recent statements, former New York Fed President William Dudley said. Dudley thinks markets are wrong for expecting rate cuts in 2023, predicting the policy rate would rise past 4%. The central bank will be wary of cutting, Dudley said, wary of loosening policy too quickly...
US News and World Report

Turkish Central Bank Expected to Act to Cut Loan Rates, Bankers Say

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank is expected to take steps soon to bring lending costs closer to its newly cut policy rate, especially for some corporate loans, three bankers told Reuters, after the bank said spreads between the two rates had widened. The central bank unexpectedly cut its policy...
biztoc.com

China cuts lending benchmarks to revive faltering economy

China cut its benchmark lending rate and lowered the mortgage reference by a bigger margin on Monday. Beijing boosts efforts to revive an economy hobbled by a property crisis and a resurgence of COVID cases. Offering too much of stimulus could add to inflation pressures and risk capital flight. The...
