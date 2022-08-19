Read full article on original website
Analysis: U.S. banks face trillion-dollar reverse repo headache
NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The trillions of dollars in overnight cash tucked away daily at the Federal Reserve could turn into a major headache for banks that could squeeze their balance sheets and impair their ability to lend.
Bank of Israel makes strongest rate hike in 20 years to cool inflation
JERUSALEM, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel raised its benchmark interest rate on Monday (ILINR=ECI) by three-quarters of a percentage point, its biggest hike in two decades, and appeared on track for further increases as it tries to rein in inflation that has topped 5%.
Fed to slow to 50 bps hike in September; recession worries grow: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates by 50 basis points in September amid expectations inflation has peaked and growing recession worries, according to economists in a Reuters poll, who said the risks were skewed towards a higher peak.
China's yuan falls after the central bank cuts rates for the 2nd time in as many weeks to revive the economy
China's yuan ticked down to a two-year low Monday, following a second consecutive interest rate cut by authorities in Beijing in two weeks. The yuan was changing hands at 6.86 against the dollar, as Beijing aggressively tries to reinvigorate its credit sector following a pandemic-related slump that has turned markets sour. The People's Bank of China slashed its benchmark five-year loan prime rate to 4.30% from 4.45% in a small incremental change. The increases follow a previous 10 basis-point rate hike last week of China's one-year medium-term lending facility loans.
CNBC
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
US stock futures slip and oil prices drop after data shows China's economy is slowing sharply
US stock futures slipped and oil prices slid Monday after data showed China's economy is slowing sharply. China's central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates in a sign that growth is faring worse than policymakers expected. US bond yields and the dollar index rose as investors moved toward assets seen as...
biztoc.com
European markets fall as rate hike fears resurface; euro hits dollar parity
European markets retreated on Monday as fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank returned to the fore. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.8% by early afternoon, with autos falling 3% to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses traded in negative territory.
UK inflation could peak next year at 18%, warns Citi
British consumer price inflation is set to peak at 18% — nine times the Bank of England's target — in early 2023, an economist at US bank Citi said on Monday, raising his forecast once again in the light of the latest jump in energy prices.
BOJ seen cutting growth forecasts on soft spending, says ex-central bank executive
TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan will likely cut its economic forecasts at its next quarterly review in October, as slowing global demand and a resurgence in COVID-19 infections hurt exports and consumption, the bank's former top economist Seisaku Kameda said on Monday.
China unexpectedly cuts 2 key rates, withdraws cash from banking system
SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's central bank unexpectedly cut a key interest rate for the second time this year and withdrew some cash from the banking system on Monday, to try to revive credit demand to support the COVID-hit economy.
CNBC
China trims lending rates again, one week after surprise cuts in key rates
China trimmed its key lending rates again on Monday, one week after it cut two interest rates in a surprise move. The People bank of China trimmed its five-year loan prime rate to 4.30% from 4.45% and its one year- loan prime rate to 3.65% from 3.70% on Monday. Last...
The euro sinks below parity against the dollar as Gazprom pipeline shutdown stokes recession worries
The euro fell below the US dollar's value on Monday for the second time this year. Gazprom's pending maintenance shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline into Europe pressured the euro. The dollar rose ahead of the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium this week. The euro fell below the...
Markets have misinterpreted the most recent statements from the Fed - and its likely the central bank will push rates past 4%, former New York Fed president says
Markets have misinterpreted the Fed's recent statements, former New York Fed President William Dudley said. Dudley thinks markets are wrong for expecting rate cuts in 2023, predicting the policy rate would rise past 4%. The central bank will be wary of cutting, Dudley said, wary of loosening policy too quickly...
'The hawks still carry the day' after the release of the latest Fed minutes, Bank of America says
The latest Federal Reserve minutes suggest it will hike interest rates to around 4%, a Bank of America economist said. Investors shouldn't expect a pause in rate hikes anytime soon, Aditya Bhave told CNBC on Wednesday. "The hawks still carry the day," he said. "There's a risk we see a...
The Fed will issue its final big rate hike next month before pivoting as inflation cools, setting stocks up to rally through year-end, JPMorgan says
The Fed September FOMC meeting will produce one more outsized interest rate hike, according to JPMorgan. The bank expects the Fed to raise rates by 75 basis points in September before pivoting. Cooling inflation data and a pivot from the Fed should continue to bode well for growth stocks, JPMorgan...
China is making the yuan more international by opening up its bond market - but economists say the currency faces a big test
"We find that China's reputation is in between emerging markets and developed countries and has drifted upwards in recent years."
China new bank loans tumble more than expected amid property jitters
BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - New bank lending in China tumbled more than expected in July while broad credit growth slowed, as fresh COVID flare-ups, worries about jobs and a deepening property crisis made companies and consumers wary of taking on more debt.
CNBC
Asia markets mixed as investors weigh concerns over Fed hikes; China cuts benchmark lending rates
Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Monday as concerns over aggressive Fed hikes reemerged. Chinese markets rose after China cut its benchmark lending rates. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up around 0.2%. The Shanghai Composite was 0.57% higher, and the Shenzhen Component gained 0.899%. China's central bank...
US News and World Report
Turkish Central Bank Expected to Act to Cut Loan Rates, Bankers Say
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank is expected to take steps soon to bring lending costs closer to its newly cut policy rate, especially for some corporate loans, three bankers told Reuters, after the bank said spreads between the two rates had widened. The central bank unexpectedly cut its policy...
biztoc.com
China cuts lending benchmarks to revive faltering economy
China cut its benchmark lending rate and lowered the mortgage reference by a bigger margin on Monday. Beijing boosts efforts to revive an economy hobbled by a property crisis and a resurgence of COVID cases. Offering too much of stimulus could add to inflation pressures and risk capital flight. The...
