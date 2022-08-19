Read full article on original website
Assailant Beat Victim With Metal Pipe, Glass Bottles In Newark: Police
Authorities in Newark are seeking a man wanted for beating a victim with a metal pipe and glass bottles last week. The man pictured above and two others beat the victim on the 100 block of Brunswick Street around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
Newark Police Seeking to Identify “cat” Thief
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are seeking to capture a catalytic converter thief caught...
Newark Police Seeking Aggravated Assault Suspect
NEWARK, NJ – NPSD Press Release- Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé requests the...
Shooting Suspect Sought In Newark
A 33-year-old man was wanted in a Newark shooting last month, authorities said. Seth Muhammad is wanted in the Wednesday, July 27 incident in which a man was shot, 10 shell casing were found, and properties were damaged on West End Avenue near Pine Grove Terrace around 9:40 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gun Seized from Driver in Stolen Truck Captured in Secaucus
SECAUCUS, NY – Two men were arrested Sunday morning after being captured by Secaucus police...
3 teens wanted for chasing boy, 13, off Staten Island bus, snatching yarmulke from his head
The NYPD is searching for three teens who allegedly chased a 13-year-old boy off of an MTA bus in Staten Island and stole his yarmulke.
Trenton Cop Charged After Hiding Ties to Latin Kings Street Gang
TRENTON, NJ – A Trenton cop has been charged after falsifying his job application and...
Elderly Driver Carjacked In Maplewood Wawa Parking Lot: Police
An elderly driver was carjacked in the parking lot of a Wawa convenience store, authorities say. A 72-year-old man was walking to his car after leaving the location on Springfield Avenue in Maplewood when he was approached by a man who demanded his keys around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, police said.
Paterson Detectives Seize Five Guns, Three In One Car
Three young occupants of a car stopped by Paterson detectives were each found toting guns during a three-day period in which city investigators seized five firearms altogether. The seizures began after Detectives Kenneth Kerwin, Suquan Gary, Joseph Aboyoun, and Mustafa Dombayci saw a drug deal go down in the 80...
Man shot in leg outside Brooklyn restaurant
NEW YORK - Police are investigating a shooting outside a restaurant in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Myrtle Avenue near Carlton Avenue.Police said two men approached the victim and fired several rounds. Video showed bullet holes in the building and broken glass on the sidewalk. The victim, believed to be 17 or 18 years old, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. So far, there's no word on the suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Runnin' On E: Dozing Driver Had Dozens Of Pills, Cocaine, Say PalPark Police
An out-of-state driver who was found passed out behind the wheel of an SUV in Palisades Park had dozens of Ecstasy pills for sale, authorities said. Officers responding to another motorist's call found Pedro J. Santiago, 29, of Shenandoah, PA, out cold in an Acura MDX on Grand Avenue near the entrance to westbound Route 46 around 10 p.m. Sunday, said Capt. Anthony Espino, the officer in charge of the department.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police body cam footage provides glimpse into weapons cache found at Secaucus hospital
Police body camera footage provides a glimpse into the weapon cache found at Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus last month, discovered when law enforcement responded to a bomb threat that proved to be unfounded. On July 18th at approximately 3:10 p.m., Hudson Regional Hospital, located at 55 Meadowlands Parkway, received...
Landlord, Tenant Dispute Leads to Drug Arrest in Brick
BRICK, NJ – Police in Brick had a twist of fate after they arrived for...
Police: 14-year-old driver threw gun away during police chase
A 14-year-old is accused of throwing away a gun during a police case in Paterson.
Couple Under the Influence at Route 70 Quick Check Facing Drug Charges
BRICK, NJ – According to the Brick Township Police Department, on Thursday at 10:40 A.M.,...
NJ Man With Warrants, NY Driver Had Loaded Ghost Gun, Ammo In Stolen Truck: Police
A New York man and New Jersey man with several warrants out for his arrest were in a stolen truck without plates when they were found with a loaded handgun and hollow point bullets over the weekend in Hudson County, authorities said. Secaucus Officer Salvatore Manente Jr. spotted the parked...
Loitering Call in Brick Leads to Drug Arrest
BRICK, NJ – On Tuesday, August 16th, at 6:20 P.M., Street Crimes Unit Detectives observed...
Two Men Impersonating NYPD Officers Rob $10,000 From Woman’s Home
NEW YORK, NY – Two men posing as New York City police officers broke into...
Clifton PD: Garfield Victims Chase Down, Disarm Crowbar-Swinging Robber
A man who snatched two scooters in Garfield swung a crowbar at the pursuing owners but was quickly disarmed before being seized by Clifton police, authorities said. Julio Rivera, 45, of Vineland grabbed the scooters in Garfield and fled into Clifton pursued by the victims, Clifton Police Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.
Man Assaulted inside Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NY – Police are searching for a suspect who sucker-punched a man inside the...
