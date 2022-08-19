ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

sauconsource.com

Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police

Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
#Pennsylvania State Police
fox29.com

Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say

CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...
CHESTER, PA
WGAL

Motorcyclist dies in Lancaster County crash

A motorcyclist died in a Lancaster County crash, just before 7:30 Saturday night. Manor Township Police say the crash was at the intersection of Seitz Road and Manor Church Road. The crash involving a car and motorcycle is under investigation.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

2-Year-Old Child Struck By Train At NJ Amusement Park

A 2-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a train at a Warren County amusement park Saturday, Aug. 20, authorities said. The child was flown in critical condition after the incident at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township around 1:05 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. The incident remains under investigation.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
FOX 43

Coroner responds to crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lancaster County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in Manor Township. First responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash at Seitz and Manor Church Roads at 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 20. There is no word...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

19-year-old woman killed in Indiana County crash

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash in Indiana County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:46 p.m. at the intersection of Route 422 and Route 403 in Pine Township. The Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. identified the woman who died as Alivia Renae...
LehighValleyLive.com

Endangered Lehigh County man is found safe

The Slatington Police Department located a missing and endangered man, a news release says. Lehighvalleylive.com published a news release at 12:45 p.m. Friday about the man’s missing status. Police updated news organizations at 3:45 p.m. Friday to say he had been found. Before he turned up Friday, the man...
BUnow

BU student found dead early Saturday morning

This picture of the 71 Iron St. apartments is from the Bloomsburg Student Housing website. Bloomsburg University student Edward Heckler, 23, of Audubon, Pa was found dead early Saturday morning from a suspected overdose. The Press Enterprise reported Heckler was found by police at 71 Iron St., along with three...
BLOOMSBURG, PA

