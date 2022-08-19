Read full article on original website
Related
wtae.com
Driver involved in Westmoreland County crash that killed Pitcairn man is a Pennsylvania State Trooper
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Relatives of a Pitcairn man killed in a car crash want the state trooper held responsible, and charged with vehicular homicide. The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 along State Route 66 in Salem Township, Westmoreland County. State police said John...
fox29.com
Police investigating spate of overnight vehicle thefts in Bensalem
Police in Bensalem are investigating a string of vehicle thefts that all happened in the same night. Investigators believe the thefts could be related, and so far have only made arrests in connection to one of the four incidents.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Driver in fatal Salem crash is Pennsylvania State Police trooper from Uniontown
A Pennsylvania state trooper remains on the job after his involvement in a fatal Aug. 17 crash in Salem, officials said Monday. A BMW driven by Tyler J. Strini, 27, of Homer City did not slow down for stopped traffic, troopers said. Strini, assigned to Troop B in Uniontown, joined...
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DNA from letter sent to local newspaper helps solve 34-year-old cold case murder of Pennsylvania mom
The cold case murder of a 26-year-old Pennsylvania mother in 1988 has finally been solved thanks to DNA evidence found on a chilling letter sent to a local newspaper decades ago with intimate details of the crime. Anna Kane was 26 when she was strangled to death and her body...
Body Believed To Be Missing Quakertown Man Found, Officials Say
The body of a man that was found Sunday, Aug. 21 was believed to be that of a possibly confused Quakertown resident who had gone missing more than a week ago, says the mental health facility where he was reportedly receiving treatment. "It is with a heavy heart that we...
sauconsource.com
Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police
Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
Passenger killed when SUV slams into N.J. highway overpass, catches fire
A passenger was killed when a vehicle struck a highway overpass support early Saturday in Gloucester County. The SUV was traveling northbound on Route 42 in Washington Township around 3:45 a.m. when it ran off the roadway to the left and struck the overpass support structure, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say
CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...
WFMZ-TV Online
State police: 4-year-old boy in Lehigh Valley found safe
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a four-year-old boy who had gone missing Friday in Lower Macungie Township has been found safe. Mason Courtney had been reported missing Friday, according to a Twitter post from state police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Young child critically injured when hit by amusement park train; witness says 'everybody started screaming'
HOPE TWP., N.J. - A two-year-old child was critically injured after being hit by a train at the Land of Make Believe amusement park, according to state police in Warren County, New Jersey. It happened Saturday afternoon at the Hope Township park, and involved a train ride that goes around...
WGAL
Motorcyclist dies in Lancaster County crash
A motorcyclist died in a Lancaster County crash, just before 7:30 Saturday night. Manor Township Police say the crash was at the intersection of Seitz Road and Manor Church Road. The crash involving a car and motorcycle is under investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2-Year-Old Child Struck By Train At NJ Amusement Park
A 2-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a train at a Warren County amusement park Saturday, Aug. 20, authorities said. The child was flown in critical condition after the incident at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township around 1:05 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. The incident remains under investigation.
Coroner responds to crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lancaster County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in Manor Township. First responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash at Seitz and Manor Church Roads at 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 20. There is no word...
19-year-old woman killed in Indiana County crash
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash in Indiana County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:46 p.m. at the intersection of Route 422 and Route 403 in Pine Township. The Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. identified the woman who died as Alivia Renae...
Endangered Lehigh County man is found safe
The Slatington Police Department located a missing and endangered man, a news release says. Lehighvalleylive.com published a news release at 12:45 p.m. Friday about the man’s missing status. Police updated news organizations at 3:45 p.m. Friday to say he had been found. Before he turned up Friday, the man...
BUnow
BU student found dead early Saturday morning
This picture of the 71 Iron St. apartments is from the Bloomsburg Student Housing website. Bloomsburg University student Edward Heckler, 23, of Audubon, Pa was found dead early Saturday morning from a suspected overdose. The Press Enterprise reported Heckler was found by police at 71 Iron St., along with three...
Human remains found on side of Route 80 by worker cutting grass, cops say
A worker mowing grass on the side of Interstate 80 in Warren County on Thursday found human remains along the shoulder, authorities said. The man has not been identified and a cause of death has not been determined, State Police said. State Police arrived shortly before 12:30 p.m. on the...
fox29.com
Woman critically injured by fallen branch in backyard of Philadelphia home, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia woman is fighting for her life after police say she was struck by a fallen tree branch while in her backyard on Monday. The 49-year-old woman was taken from her home on the 6600 block of Lincoln Drive to Albert Einstein Medical Center just after 11 a.m.
erienewsnow.com
AT&T Adds More 5G Coverage in Pennsylvania including Crawford, Warren Counties
AT&T has added more 5G network coverage in Pennsylvania including new sites in Crawford and Warren Counties, the company announced. A total of 16 new sites went online in 13 counties this year to improve coverage and capacity. They include:. Adams County: A site in Gettysburg provides coverage along Route...
Comments / 0