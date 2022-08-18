Read full article on original website
Knicks Insider Says Danny Ainge Asked For Seven First-Round Picks And Players As Trade Package For Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell is one of the best young shooting guards in the league, and he has been the No. 1 option on the Utah Jazz for the last few seasons. He had a stellar season last year with the team, averaging 25.9 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 5.3 APG while shooting 35.5% from the 3PT range.
Lakers: Insider Reveals Nets New Demands in Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Trade Talks
NBA insider Marc Stein provided the latest on what the Nets are asking from the Lakers in a potential Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving trade.
Spectrum SportsNet to Air Special Kobe Bryant Day Episode Of ‘Backstage: Lakers’ On Aug. 23
The Los Angeles Lakers family will again celebrate the late Kobe Bryant’s career this month, honoring the legendary guard’s memory on Kobe Bryant Day. Orange County and the city of Los Angeles have been celebrating Kobe Bryant Day on Aug. 24 since the Lakers legend’s tragic death in Jan. 2020. The date was inspired by Bryant’s jersey numbers, 8 and 24, but also it comes the day after the five-time NBA champion’s birthday.
Pelicans Land Mike Conley In Major Trade Scenario
Ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, the New Orleans Pelicans could benefit from pursuing another key veteran talent to maximize their potential. Could the Utah Jazz be a potential helpful trade partner?. The Jazz and Pelicans have an interwoven NBA history. If you’re aware of it, feel free to skip...
Shams Report: Kevin Durant to Memphis isn't a pipe dream.
Shams Report: Kevin Durant to Memphis isn’t a pipe dream. Won’t give up Bane or Jackson Shams Report: Kevin Durant to Memphis isn’t a pipe dream. Won’t give up Bane or Jackson Shams Report: Kevin Durant to Memphis isn’t a pipe dream
FanDuel Puts Suns Guard Devin Booker in NBA Top Ten List
The debate on who is among the best players in the NBA will likely forever continue to rage on, although a recent top ten published by FanDuel believes Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker is part of that list. By now, you know Booker's story. A once lottery pick out...
NBA Adds New ‘Rivalry Week’ To 2022-23 Schedule With Lakers Playing Clippers & Celtics
Can you feel it? With the full release of the NBA schedule on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers are inching closer and closer to tipping off the 2022-23 season. The Lakers schedule has some unique and usual tidbits this year. It’s no surprise that the Lakers will have 39 games...
Anonymous NBA Executive Suggests That Anthony Davis Could Be Traded For Zach LaVine
Anthony Davis' future with the Los Angeles Lakers should be a lock. At 29, AD is right in the middle of his prime in terms of age, but injuries have robbed him of the opportunity to maximize it. Already an NBA champion, Davis has established his legacy in the league, but questions are being asked about whether the franchise really can build around him after LeBron James moves on or retires.
Raptors Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Right now, the Toronto Raptors have some options for making a trade for an NBA star. The Raptors have been the subject of a lot of NBA trade rumors lately. First, speculation about OG Anunoby’s unhappiness on the league’s only Canadian team began to surface. He wasn’t tired of the cold weather. Rumors suggested that Anunoby felt deserving of a larger slice of this team’s offensive pie.
