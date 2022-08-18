ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakersnation.com

Spectrum SportsNet to Air Special Kobe Bryant Day Episode Of ‘Backstage: Lakers’ On Aug. 23

The Los Angeles Lakers family will again celebrate the late Kobe Bryant’s career this month, honoring the legendary guard’s memory on Kobe Bryant Day. Orange County and the city of Los Angeles have been celebrating Kobe Bryant Day on Aug. 24 since the Lakers legend’s tragic death in Jan. 2020. The date was inspired by Bryant’s jersey numbers, 8 and 24, but also it comes the day after the five-time NBA champion’s birthday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
State
Alaska State
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Hawaii State
Yardbarker

FanDuel Puts Suns Guard Devin Booker in NBA Top Ten List

The debate on who is among the best players in the NBA will likely forever continue to rage on, although a recent top ten published by FanDuel believes Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker is part of that list. By now, you know Booker's story. A once lottery pick out...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Anonymous NBA Executive Suggests That Anthony Davis Could Be Traded For Zach LaVine

Anthony Davis' future with the Los Angeles Lakers should be a lock. At 29, AD is right in the middle of his prime in terms of age, but injuries have robbed him of the opportunity to maximize it. Already an NBA champion, Davis has established his legacy in the league, but questions are being asked about whether the franchise really can build around him after LeBron James moves on or retires.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerseys#Nba Season#The New Orleans Pelicans#Smoothie King Center#Size#Meigray Group#Seller
NBA Analysis Network

Raptors Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Right now, the Toronto Raptors have some options for making a trade for an NBA star. The Raptors have been the subject of a lot of NBA trade rumors lately. First, speculation about OG Anunoby’s unhappiness on the league’s only Canadian team began to surface. He wasn’t tired of the cold weather. Rumors suggested that Anunoby felt deserving of a larger slice of this team’s offensive pie.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy