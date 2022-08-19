Read full article on original website
Arctic Monkeys announce 7th studio album, ‘The Car’: Everything we know
Picking up where the band left off with 2018’s ‘Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino,’ British indie rockers Arctic Monkeys have announced the imminent release of their seventh studio album, ‘The Car.’
'Goodnight Mommy' trailer shows a masked and mysterious Naomi Watts
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime on Wednesday released the official trailer for its upcoming psychological thriller Goodnight Mommy. The film stars Naomi Watts, who plays a mother with an altered demeanor and a face covered in surgical bandages, according to Amazon Prime. When she reunites with her twin children (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti), the kids suspect that she may not be her mother at all.
