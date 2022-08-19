ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Entertainment
UPI News

'Goodnight Mommy' trailer shows a masked and mysterious Naomi Watts

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime on Wednesday released the official trailer for its upcoming psychological thriller Goodnight Mommy. The film stars Naomi Watts, who plays a mother with an altered demeanor and a face covered in surgical bandages, according to Amazon Prime. When she reunites with her twin children (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti), the kids suspect that she may not be her mother at all.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy