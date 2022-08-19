Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime on Wednesday released the official trailer for its upcoming psychological thriller Goodnight Mommy. The film stars Naomi Watts, who plays a mother with an altered demeanor and a face covered in surgical bandages, according to Amazon Prime. When she reunites with her twin children (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti), the kids suspect that she may not be her mother at all.

