(NEWTON) The Jasper County Highway Department will host another “Electronic Recycling Event” this weekend at the Highway Department Garage, along Illinois Route 33, northeast of Newton. Starting at 7:00 Saturday morning, folks should plan to get there early as the dumpsters fill up quickly and once full, the event is over. Items accepted include computer monitors, computer & small-scale servers, cable boxes, printers, FAX machines & scanners, DVD players & recorders, VCR’s, Blue Ray players, video game consoles, satellite receivers, cable receivers, electronic keyboards, TV’s, electronic mice, and portable digital music players. The service is restricted to Jasper County residents only and is free of charge. If questions, call the JCHD office 618-783-2915 or send an email to jasperhwy@frontier.com.

JASPER COUNTY, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO