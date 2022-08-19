Read full article on original website
THIS SATURDAY IN JASPER COUNTY
(NEWTON) The Jasper County Highway Department will host another “Electronic Recycling Event” this weekend at the Highway Department Garage, along Illinois Route 33, northeast of Newton. Starting at 7:00 Saturday morning, folks should plan to get there early as the dumpsters fill up quickly and once full, the event is over. Items accepted include computer monitors, computer & small-scale servers, cable boxes, printers, FAX machines & scanners, DVD players & recorders, VCR’s, Blue Ray players, video game consoles, satellite receivers, cable receivers, electronic keyboards, TV’s, electronic mice, and portable digital music players. The service is restricted to Jasper County residents only and is free of charge. If questions, call the JCHD office 618-783-2915 or send an email to jasperhwy@frontier.com.
IN RICHLAND COUNTY TODAY
(OLNEY) The Richland County Highway Department will close the sections of four roads to all thru traffic today for crews to apply prime road oil. Once the prime oil cures overnight, a finished seal coat will be applied tomorrow and the roads will be reopened to the public. The following sections of county roads to be oiled today include :
REGULAR MONDAY NIGHT MEETINGS
(OLNEY/NOBLE) There are two municipal meetings in Richland County tonight :. * the Olney City Council meets tonight at 6:00 in the Olney City Hall. * the Noble Village Board meets tonight at 7:00 at the Village Hall in Noble. Both meetings are open to the general public.
AREA BLOOD DRIVES THIS WEEK
(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross is still in need of all blood types and platelets as all area donors are strongly encouraged to get out and give blood at their next earliest opportunity. The upcoming area blood drives :. * Monday (8/22/22) at St. Mary’s Parish Center in Ste. Marie...
