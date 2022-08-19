Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists May Have Found a Key Shift Between The Brains of Humans And Neanderthals
Scientists experimenting on mice have found evidence that key parts of the modern human brain take more time to develop than those of our long extinct cousin, the Neanderthal. Like the hare and the tortoise, slow and steady is the winner here. The extra time is caused by protein differences that also appear to reduce chromosome errors, ultimately resulting in a healthier, more robust population.
Evidence is here, Gut Health is tied to Alzheimer's disease
It’s in the news: A fascinating new study (Primary Source) is showing something that the medical community has been suspecting for some time. The study shows that people who have certain GI disorders may be at a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.
Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging
The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
Nature.com
Overweight and obesity are not associated with worse clinical outcomes in COVID-19 patients treated with fixed-dose 6"‰mg dexamethasone
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. A fixed 6"‰mg dexamethasone dose for 10 days is the standard treatment for all hospitalised COVID-19 patients who require supplemental oxygen. Yet, the pharmacokinetic properties of dexamethasone can lead to diminishing systemic dexamethasone exposure with increasing body mass index (BMI). The present study examines whether this translates to overweight and obesity being associated with worse clinical outcomes, defined as ICU admission or in hospital death, in COVID-19 patients treated with fixed-dose dexamethasone.
RELATED PEOPLE
labroots.com
Eczema Drug Helps Increase Covid-19 Survival Rates, Clinical Study Suggests
In a recent study published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases, a clinical study led by the University of Virginia (UVA) Health System found that the drug, dupilumab, was successful in increasing Covid-19 survival rates in a 60-day randomized trial involving 40 ventilator-free patients. What’s remarkable about this study is dupilumab was initially designed to treat eczema and asthma, and 90% of the patients receiving dupilumab survived after 60-day trial.
MedicalXpress
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
technologynetworks.com
Immune Cell Model Paves the Way to Helping Immunocompromised Children
Melbourne researchers have successfully engineered human immune cells to model an infection common among immunocompromised children in a breakthrough discovery, paving the way for new drug testing and treatments. The research, led by the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute and published in Stem Cell Reports, used cutting-edge stem cell technology to...
Nature.com
A simple model of COVID-19 explains disease severity and the effect of treatments
Considerable effort has been made to better understand why some people suffer from severe COVID-19 while others remain asymptomatic. This has led to important clinical findings; people with severe COVID-19 generally experience persistently high levels of inflammation, slower viral load decay, display a dysregulated type-I interferon response, have less active natural killer cells and increased levels of neutrophil extracellular traps. How these findings are connected to the pathogenesis of COVID-19 remains unclear. We propose a mathematical model that sheds light on this issue by focusing on cells that trigger inflammation through molecular patterns: infected cells carrying pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs) and damaged cells producing damage-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs). The former signals the presence of pathogens while the latter signals danger such as hypoxia or lack of nutrients. Analyses show that SARS-CoV-2 infections can lead to a self-perpetuating feedback loop between DAMP expressing cells and inflammation, identifying the inability to quickly clear PAMPs and DAMPs as the main contributor to hyperinflammation. The model explains clinical findings and reveal conditions that can increase the likelihood of desired clinical outcome from treatment administration. In particular, the analysis suggest that antivirals need to be administered early during infection to have an impact on disease severity. The simplicity of the model and its high level of consistency with clinical findings motivate its use for the formulation of new treatment strategies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Autism breakthrough as scientists find 70 genes 'strongly linked' to condition
Scientists have discovered dozens of genes that are strongly linked to autism, in what could be a breakthrough. Researchers hope the more than 70 newly-identified genetic variants could pave the way for new tests and treatments for the condition. Autism and related conditions such as Asperger's affect more than one...
Nature.com
Cervical cancer prognosis and related risk factors for patients with cervical cancer: a long-term retrospective cohort study
This study aims to explore the recurrence rate and overall survival for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment and the related risk factors. A retrospective cohort study was conducted on cervical cancer patients enrolled in a cancer specialist hospital in Hunan Province, China from January 1992 to December 2005 and followed up until December 2010. Kaplan"“Meier survival analysis was used to estimate the cumulative recurrence rate, and Cox proportional hazards model was utilized to identify risk factors associated with prognosis. A total of 4358 patients were enrolled with a median follow-up of 7.4Â years (range 5"“19Â years), and 372 (8.5%) patients had cancer recurrence. The cumulative recurrence rate showed a rapid increase from 3.8% in the first year after discharge to 8.0% in the fifth year, and the recurrence rate remained relatively stable afterward reaching 9.7% and 10.8% in the 10th and the 15th year, respectively. The median time to recurrence was 15.5Â months with an IQR of 5.5"“40.0Â months. The Cox regression showed that miscarriage, clinical stage, and treatment received were significantly associated with cervical cancer recurrence after adjustment for confounders. Patients with recurrence showed a significantly higher risk for mortality than those without recurrence (HR 2.79, 95% CI 2.42"“3.22). This study depicted the long-term recurrence rate and survival after recurrence for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment, and reported time to recurrence and risk factors related to recurrence. These findings may provide important evidence for designing targeted interventions for the treatment of cervical cancer.
Phys.org
Taking your time makes a difference: Brain development differs between Neanderthals and modern humans
Neanderthals are the closest relatives to modern humans. Comparisons with them can therefore provide fascinating insights into what makes present-day humans unique, for example regarding the development of the brain. The neocortex, the largest part of the outer layer of the brain, is unique to mammals and crucial for many cognitive capacities. It expanded dramatically during human evolution in species ancestral to both Neanderthals and modern humans, resulting that both Neanderthals and modern humans having brains of similar sizes. However, almost nothing is known about how modern human and Neanderthal brains may have differed in terms of their development and function.
A combination of two existing methods could help trans men have babies
Findings of a new study indicate that combining two currently-used methods could help trans men have babies, according to a press release published by MIT Technology Review. The new technique is crucial since trans men may want to avoid undergoing fertility treatments as they require stopping gender-affirming hormone therapy and undergoing potentially uncomfortable procedures, including female hormone therapies and vaginal exams.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plus Therapeutics Shares Surge On Positive Data From Lead Brain Cancer Candidate
Furthermore, all three patients in the cohort were observed to have prompt and complete 186RNL distribution throughout the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) subarachnoid space that was durable past one week and very well tolerated. All patients showed a decreased CSF cell count by microfluidic chamber assay after treatment, ranging from 65%...
ajmc.com
Study Suggests Risk of Cognitive Decline, Dementia Is Not Impacted by RA Status
While past research suggests patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) are at increased risk for dementia, a Mayo Clinic study claims this is not the case. Risk of cognitive decline and dementia are similar between patients with and without rheumatoid arthritis (RA), according to results from the Mayo Clinic Study of Aging (MCSA) and published in Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.
Nature.com
Evidence for the contribution of HCN1 gene polymorphism (rs1501357) to working memory at both behavioral and neural levels in schizophrenia patients and healthy controls
Gene HCN1 polymorphism (rs1501357) has been proposed to be one of the candidate risk genes for schizophrenia in the second report of the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium"“Schizophrenia Workgroup. Although animal studies repeatedly showed a role of this gene in working memory, its contribution to working memory in human samples, especially in schizophrenia patients, is still unknown. To explore the association between rs1501357 and working memory at both behavioral (Study 1) and neural (Study 2) levels, the current study involved two independent samples. Study 1 included 876 schizophrenia patients and 842 healthy controls, all of whom were assessed on a 2-back task, a dot pattern expectancy task (DPX), and a digit span task. Study 2 included 56 schizophrenia patients and 155 healthy controls, all of whom performed a 2-back task during functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scanning. In both studies, we consistently found significant genotype-by-diagnosis interaction effects. For Study 1, the interaction effects were significant for the three tasks. Patients carrying the risk allele performed worse than noncarriers, while healthy controls showed the opposite pattern. For Study 2, the interaction effects were observed at the parietal cortex and the medial frontal cortex. Patients carrying the risk allele showed increased activation at right parietal cortex and increased deactivation at the medial frontal cortex, while healthy controls showed the opposite pattern. These results suggest that the contributions of rs1501357 to working memory capability vary in different populations (i.e., schizophrenia patients vs. healthy controls), which expands our understanding of the functional impact of the HCN1 gene. Future studies should examine its associations with other cognitive functions.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Swap Blood of Old and Young Mice to Study Aging, Here’s the Result
Did science just reveal the opposite of the elixir of life or 'fountain of youth'?. To speed up ageing when you're only young does not sound appealing, but researchers of a new study gave a glimpse of this 'weird' finding after a series of experiments on old and young mice, which ScienceAlert reported.
Phys.org
Scientists thought they knew how the nose 'knows,' but new research suggests otherwise
Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they have evidence to potentially overturn a prevailing belief in a type of important signaling within cells. The mainstream idea is that a single protein receptor molecule—a kind of flag on the cell surface—spurs the activity of up to hundreds of downstream protein molecules to produce a signal.
Medical News Today
Alzheimer’s: Scientists find way to switch some diseased cells back to a healthy state
Evidence suggests that microglia—the primary immune cells in the brain—may directly contribute to the development of neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Due to technical challenges, scientists have not been able to decipher the molecular mechanisms underlying microglia activity or function in healthy and diseased brains.
cancernetwork.com
Local Treatment Choice for Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia and Stage IA1 Cervical Cancer Appears to Influence Efficacy, Risk of Preterm Birth
In a population of patients with cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and stage IA1 cervical cancer, certain local treatments, such as radical excision and ablation, were associated with treatment outcomes and risk of preterm birth. Radical excision techniques were associated with a reduction in treatment failure but an increased risk of subsequent...
Ars Technica
Microbiologist tries at-home test kits to see what they reveal about microbiome
When you hear about the gut microbiome, does it ever make you wonder what tiny creatures are teeming inside your own body? As a microbiologist who studies the microbiomes of plants, animals, and people, I’ve watched public interest in gut microbes grow alongside research on their possible dramatic influence on human health. In the past several years, microbiome testing techniques used by researchers like me are now available to consumers at home. These personal gut microbiome testing kits claim to tell you what organisms live in your gut and how to improve your gut microbiome using that data.
Comments / 0