Several people rescued following flooding in Dallas
All afternoon, fire crews made multiple trips into the community to save people. More than a dozen people needed help.
Flash flooding kills woman, 60, in Mesquite
MESQUITE, Texas - At least one person was killed in the flash flooding in North Texas Monday. High water in Mesquite swept a 60-year-old woman’s vehicle off the Scyene Road Bridge near the Interstate 635 service road. That vehicle wasn’t found until hours later when the floodwaters receded.
Flash flooding in North Texas leads to high-water rescues, road closures and submerged cars
DALLAS - A state of disaster has been declared in Dallas County after a day of intense, deadly rainfall. High water rescues happened again and again Monday morning as many parts of North Texas received record rainfall with vehicles being left stranded. After a bone-dry summer, in one day, this...
Heavy rain will likely lead to flooding in the Southern Plains, Lower Mississippi River Valley
A slow-moving front draped over the southern United States will trigger several rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms into the workweek that could trigger flash flooding across the region. The rounds of heavy rain begin on Sunday, and by the middle of the week, parts of eastern Texas and Louisiana...
Families, children rescued from Seagoville community after flash flooding
SEAGOVILLE, Texas - People who are wheelchair-bound and families with children were rescued Monday afternoon in rural Seagoville in Dallas County. All afternoon, fire crews made multiple trips into the community to save people. More than a dozen people needed help. Dallas County Fire-Rescue brought people to safety as floodwaters...
Dallas Flooding: Water rescue by FOX Weather reporter caught on camera
DALLAS - A FOX Weather crew covering the flash flooding in Dallas Monday morning snapped into action to save a driver trapped in her car. Just before 7 a.m., Stephanie Carroll's car got stuck in the water near I-35 and Hi Line Drive. FOX Weather reporter Robert Ray was getting...
Storms, scattered showers expected as Flash Flood Watch remains in effect
AUSTIN, Texas - Much of Central Texas is still under a Flash Flood Watch until 1 p.m. Wednesday. The ground is wet, but the rain won't be as widespread or intense. The flooding threat is slowly decreasing. If there is flooding it will be localized in the low-lying areas. Still...
Heavy rainfall, flash flooding in parts of Central Texas
It's been awhile since we've had storms roll through our area like they did yesterday. Zack Shields has details on that and how long the rain will stick around in his full forecast.
Flooding possible as Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Texas
A slow-moving front will collide with the warm and humid air and create a rainy and stormy setup. Zack Shields has all the details in his full forecast.
