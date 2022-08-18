ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

Flash flooding kills woman, 60, in Mesquite

MESQUITE, Texas - At least one person was killed in the flash flooding in North Texas Monday. High water in Mesquite swept a 60-year-old woman’s vehicle off the Scyene Road Bridge near the Interstate 635 service road. That vehicle wasn’t found until hours later when the floodwaters receded.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oysters#Dallas#Bacteria#Louisiana#Food Drink#Foodsafety#General Health#Air Force#The Rustic Inn
fox7austin.com

17-year-old Michigan girl missing from North Austin hotel

AUSTIN, Texas - A 17-year-old Michigan girl on vacation with her father and brother in North Austin is missing, says her mother. Destiny Wallag was last seen leaving the Spring Hill Suites on Stonelake Boulevard on Friday, August 19 around 5:45 a.m. According to her mother, she told her father she was going to work out at the hotel's gym, but instead left the hotel on foot with a fishing rod.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Families, children rescued from Seagoville community after flash flooding

SEAGOVILLE, Texas - People who are wheelchair-bound and families with children were rescued Monday afternoon in rural Seagoville in Dallas County. All afternoon, fire crews made multiple trips into the community to save people. More than a dozen people needed help. Dallas County Fire-Rescue brought people to safety as floodwaters...
fox7austin.com

Dallas Flooding: Water rescue by FOX Weather reporter caught on camera

DALLAS - A FOX Weather crew covering the flash flooding in Dallas Monday morning snapped into action to save a driver trapped in her car. Just before 7 a.m., Stephanie Carroll's car got stuck in the water near I-35 and Hi Line Drive. FOX Weather reporter Robert Ray was getting...
fox7austin.com

Texas schools required to display 'In God We Trust' signage

AUSTIN, Texas - A controversial Texas law brings into question the line between church and state. Senate Bill 797 requires Texas schools to display "In God We Trust" signage in a conspicuous place if donated. Katie Naranjo, the chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, chair of...
fox7austin.com

Storms, scattered showers expected as Flash Flood Watch remains in effect

AUSTIN, Texas - Much of Central Texas is still under a Flash Flood Watch until 1 p.m. Wednesday. The ground is wet, but the rain won't be as widespread or intense. The flooding threat is slowly decreasing. If there is flooding it will be localized in the low-lying areas. Still...

Comments / 0

Community Policy