Community Supports RYBS Scoreboard Project

On Tuesday, August 9 Randolph Youth Baseball & Softball held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new scoreboard recognizing all the businesses and people that supported the project. Since forming the new baseball league they have been raising money for a new scoreboard on the south diamond. Along with major and minor sponsors, RYBS and Randolph youth soccer partnered to make the purchase.

