ARTnews

National Gallery of Ireland Appoints First Female Director in its 158-Year History

The National Gallery of Ireland in Dublin has appointed Caroline Campbell as its new director. Campbell, who will take up the role in November 2022, will be the first female director in the museum’s 158-year history. Campbell will join the Dublin attraction, which houses a collection of Irish and European art, after having served as the director of collections and research at the National Gallery, London since 2018. She will succeed the museum’s previous director, Sean Rainbird, who will depart from his role as the institution’s head after ten years in September. A specialist in Italian Renaissance art, Campbell previously held curatorial...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Archaeologists Rebury ‘First-of-Its-Kind’ Ancient Roman Villa in England One Year After Its Discovery

The ruins of an ancient Roman villa in England have been reburied on the recommendation of the government preservation organization Historic England just one year after they were found. Located in what is now the town of Scarborough, the site included a large home, with a number of rooms coming off a circular central room, and a bathhouse roughly the size of two tennis courts. The ancient complex is believed to have been a dwelling for the elite or a religious site. The ruins were originally uncovered during an investigation of the land, which was slated for housing development. “These archaeological remains...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Archaeologist That Unearthed Tutankhamun's Tomb Stole Artifacts From It, Newly Revealed Letter Suggests

In 1922, Howard Carter and his team of archaeologists were the first to enter the most famous Egyptian tomb ever uncovered – Tutankhamun's tomb. Much like many tombs of the era, the tomb was sprawling, with thousands of treasures including gilded beds, miniature golden statues, and intricate amulets meant to guard the dead within their final resting place.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Ancient Egyptian temple to the sun cult uncovered near Cairo

Archaeologists have unearthed the remains of a 4,500-year-old temple dedicated to the Egyptian sun god Ra at the site of Abu Ghurab, about 12 miles (20 kilometers) south of Cairo. The temple was built sometime during ancient Egypt's fifth dynasty (circa 2465 B.C. to 2323 B.C.) — a "period in...
RELIGION
ARTnews

Massive Prehistoric Complex, with More than 500 Standing Stones, Found in Southern Spain

One of the largest megalithic complexes in Europe was discovered in Huelva, Spain. More than 500 standing stones were found during a land survey for an anticipated avocado plantation. Located along the Spain-Portugal border, the land on which the stones sit spans roughly 1,500 acres. Before granting a permit to begin the avocado plantation, regional authorities requested a survey, which in turn revealed the stones. There, at the La Torre-La Janera site, archaeologists found various types of megaliths, including standing stones, dolmens, mounds, coffin-like stone boxes called cists, and enclosures, ranging from three to ten feet high. “This is the biggest and most...
WORLD
ARTnews

Four Vermeer Paintings Were Investigated During the Pandemic. Their Secrets Will Be Shared in a Major National Gallery of Art Show.

A lengthy investigation conducted by the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., into four paintings by and attributed to Johannes Vermeer has wrapped, and its findings will be the subject of an exhibition this October. That NGA show, titled “Vermeer’s Secrets”, will present two works from the museum’s collection whose authenticity have been questioned—Girl with a Red Hat and Girl with a Flute (ca. 1665–75)—and two that have been accepted as Vermeer originals. Two 20th-century forgeries were also examined. According to Marjorie Wieseman, NGA curator and head of the department of Northern European paintings, the exhibition aims to discover “what makes a...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Guardian

Howard Carter stole Tutankhamun’s treasure, new evidence suggests

Howard Carter, the archaeologist who discovered Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922, was long suspected by Egyptians of having helped himself to treasures before the vault was officially opened. But while rumours have swirled for generations, proof has been hard to come by. Now an accusation that Carter handled property “undoubtedly...
U.K.
Vice

Understanding Black British life before the Windrush Generation

The erasure of Black Victorians, Tudors, Stuarts and Romans from curriculums and culture means we know little about Black history before 1948. This article is part of a series by Athian Akec: Beyond Black History Month. The Windrush generation, the community of Caribbean people who had been invited over by...
SOCIETY
ARTnews

A Lost Masterpiece from a British Avant-Garde Movement Will Go on Display in London

A rediscovered masterpiece by English painter Helen Saunders, a member of the Vorticist movement, will debut this October at London’s Courtauld Gallery. Sanders’ lost work, titled Atlantic City (ca. 1915), was detected in 2019 by two former Courtauld students beneath another painting: Praxitella, a portrait of film critic and curator Iris Barry by fellow Vorticist Wyndham Lewis. Researchers had long suspected Lewis painted over an earlier composition to create Praxitella, as the painting’s surface was uneven and odd colors were visible through cracks in the paint’s layers. According to the Courtland, the students, Rebecca Chipkin and Helen Kohn, undertook an X-ray analysis of Praxitella. Lurking behind the Lewis’s...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Renowned Egyptian Archaeologist Calls for British Museum to Return the Rosetta Stone

Renowned Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass has called on the British Museum to return the Rosetta Stone to Egypt, announcing last week that he plans to send a petition signed by a group of Egyptian intellectuals to European museums in October. The Rosetta Stone, a 2,200-year-old granodiorite stele inscribed with hieroglyphs, Ancient Greek, and cursive Egyptian letters, was acquired by the British Museum in 1802 from France under a treaty signed during the Napoleonic Wars. Napoleon’s troops apparently stumbled on the Stone while building a fort near the town of Rashid, or Rosetta. The stone, which led to archaeologists deciphering ancient hieroglyphs...
MUSEUMS

