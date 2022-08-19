Read full article on original website
Related
National Gallery of Ireland Appoints First Female Director in its 158-Year History
The National Gallery of Ireland in Dublin has appointed Caroline Campbell as its new director. Campbell, who will take up the role in November 2022, will be the first female director in the museum’s 158-year history. Campbell will join the Dublin attraction, which houses a collection of Irish and European art, after having served as the director of collections and research at the National Gallery, London since 2018. She will succeed the museum’s previous director, Sean Rainbird, who will depart from his role as the institution’s head after ten years in September. A specialist in Italian Renaissance art, Campbell previously held curatorial...
Which muppets were named after New York hotels? The Saturday quiz
1 What is thought to have originated in marmots from Kyrgyzstan?. 3 Who is the only writer to win both the Booker Prize and Carnegie Medal?. 4 The High Water Mark of the Rebellion Monument is on which battlefield?. 5 Where did the Reggae Sunsplash festival debut in 1978?. 6...
Archaeologists Rebury ‘First-of-Its-Kind’ Ancient Roman Villa in England One Year After Its Discovery
The ruins of an ancient Roman villa in England have been reburied on the recommendation of the government preservation organization Historic England just one year after they were found. Located in what is now the town of Scarborough, the site included a large home, with a number of rooms coming off a circular central room, and a bathhouse roughly the size of two tennis courts. The ancient complex is believed to have been a dwelling for the elite or a religious site. The ruins were originally uncovered during an investigation of the land, which was slated for housing development. “These archaeological remains...
‘The whole embryo was there’: expert makes rare find on Sheffield museum opening day
A 180m-year-old fossil has quickly become one of the star exhibits at the UK’s newest museum, after it was identified as probably the oldest known example of a vertebrate embryo found in Britain. The Yorkshire Natural History Museum in Sheffield opened on Saturday, the ribbon cut by the palaeontologist...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rare German WWII Watch Worn By Nazi Pilot May Sell for Thousands
Made by the renowned German watchmakers A. Lange & Sohne in the early 1940s, the watch was supplied to the Luftwaffe during the conflict.
London museum to return trove of stolen artefacts pilfered from colonised country
London's Horniman Museum has finally agreed to return dozens of artefacts that were swiped from the once-mighty kingdom of Benin by British soldiers. The Benin Bronzes are a collection of several thousand brass and bronze plaques and sculptures that once decorated the royal palace in Benin, which is now situated in Edo State, Nigeria.
IFLScience
Archaeologist That Unearthed Tutankhamun's Tomb Stole Artifacts From It, Newly Revealed Letter Suggests
In 1922, Howard Carter and his team of archaeologists were the first to enter the most famous Egyptian tomb ever uncovered – Tutankhamun's tomb. Much like many tombs of the era, the tomb was sprawling, with thousands of treasures including gilded beds, miniature golden statues, and intricate amulets meant to guard the dead within their final resting place.
Ancient Egyptian temple to the sun cult uncovered near Cairo
Archaeologists have unearthed the remains of a 4,500-year-old temple dedicated to the Egyptian sun god Ra at the site of Abu Ghurab, about 12 miles (20 kilometers) south of Cairo. The temple was built sometime during ancient Egypt's fifth dynasty (circa 2465 B.C. to 2323 B.C.) — a "period in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Massive Prehistoric Complex, with More than 500 Standing Stones, Found in Southern Spain
One of the largest megalithic complexes in Europe was discovered in Huelva, Spain. More than 500 standing stones were found during a land survey for an anticipated avocado plantation. Located along the Spain-Portugal border, the land on which the stones sit spans roughly 1,500 acres. Before granting a permit to begin the avocado plantation, regional authorities requested a survey, which in turn revealed the stones. There, at the La Torre-La Janera site, archaeologists found various types of megaliths, including standing stones, dolmens, mounds, coffin-like stone boxes called cists, and enclosures, ranging from three to ten feet high. “This is the biggest and most...
Priceless Missing Chinese Porcelain From Rothschild Collection Goes To Auction
Seventeenth-century Chinese porcelain from banker Anthony de Rothschild’s world-famous collection has been rediscovered in his daughter’s home. The pieces had been gifted to her in 1948 when plutocrat Anthony Rothschild donated the family home Ascott House in England’s Buckinghamshire region to the National Trust. The collection was...
Four Vermeer Paintings Were Investigated During the Pandemic. Their Secrets Will Be Shared in a Major National Gallery of Art Show.
A lengthy investigation conducted by the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., into four paintings by and attributed to Johannes Vermeer has wrapped, and its findings will be the subject of an exhibition this October. That NGA show, titled “Vermeer’s Secrets”, will present two works from the museum’s collection whose authenticity have been questioned—Girl with a Red Hat and Girl with a Flute (ca. 1665–75)—and two that have been accepted as Vermeer originals. Two 20th-century forgeries were also examined. According to Marjorie Wieseman, NGA curator and head of the department of Northern European paintings, the exhibition aims to discover “what makes a...
natureworldnews.com
Medieval Period Augustinian Monks had More Intestinal Worms Despite Clean Monasteries
According to a recent analysis of artifacts from Cambridge's medieval era, Augustinian monks in the area had almost twice as much of a chance of contracting intestinal worms as the general populace. This is true even though, in contrast to ordinary working people's homes, most Augustinian monasteries of the time...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Have they lost their marbles? A horse’s head has been carved out of stone by a robot in a bid to make an entire replica of the Elgin sculptures
It is one of the most significant artworks of antiquity – a lifelike marble sculpture of a horse’s head which, 2,500 years ago, adorned the facade of the Parthenon in Athens. The figure, known as Selene’s Stallion, is so revered that it was the inspiration for the knight...
Pottery, swords and jewelry: Rich Stone Age and early medieval graves found in Germany
Archaeological treasures, including Stone Age pottery and medieval graves with swords and jewelry, have revealed a long history of human habitation near the Danube River in Germany. At the site, in the Geisingen-Gutmadingen district of Tuttlingen, in southwestern Germany, archaeologists discovered one grave from the Neolithic, or Stone Age, that...
Medieval monks were 'riddled' with worms, study finds
Augustinian friars in medieval England were nearly twice as likely to suffer from intestinal parasites as other people, a new study has found.
These catacombs were built as a reproduction of the Holy Land for Americans who couldn't travel abroad
Image of a catacombCredit: User GerardM on nl.wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Catacombs of Washington D.C. is located under the Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land. D.C.'s Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America was constructed in 1899. Its purpose was to provide American visitors a chance to experience the Holy Land on American soil.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Howard Carter stole Tutankhamun’s treasure, new evidence suggests
Howard Carter, the archaeologist who discovered Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922, was long suspected by Egyptians of having helped himself to treasures before the vault was officially opened. But while rumours have swirled for generations, proof has been hard to come by. Now an accusation that Carter handled property “undoubtedly...
U.K.・
Vice
Understanding Black British life before the Windrush Generation
The erasure of Black Victorians, Tudors, Stuarts and Romans from curriculums and culture means we know little about Black history before 1948. This article is part of a series by Athian Akec: Beyond Black History Month. The Windrush generation, the community of Caribbean people who had been invited over by...
A Lost Masterpiece from a British Avant-Garde Movement Will Go on Display in London
A rediscovered masterpiece by English painter Helen Saunders, a member of the Vorticist movement, will debut this October at London’s Courtauld Gallery. Sanders’ lost work, titled Atlantic City (ca. 1915), was detected in 2019 by two former Courtauld students beneath another painting: Praxitella, a portrait of film critic and curator Iris Barry by fellow Vorticist Wyndham Lewis. Researchers had long suspected Lewis painted over an earlier composition to create Praxitella, as the painting’s surface was uneven and odd colors were visible through cracks in the paint’s layers. According to the Courtland, the students, Rebecca Chipkin and Helen Kohn, undertook an X-ray analysis of Praxitella. Lurking behind the Lewis’s...
Renowned Egyptian Archaeologist Calls for British Museum to Return the Rosetta Stone
Renowned Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass has called on the British Museum to return the Rosetta Stone to Egypt, announcing last week that he plans to send a petition signed by a group of Egyptian intellectuals to European museums in October. The Rosetta Stone, a 2,200-year-old granodiorite stele inscribed with hieroglyphs, Ancient Greek, and cursive Egyptian letters, was acquired by the British Museum in 1802 from France under a treaty signed during the Napoleonic Wars. Napoleon’s troops apparently stumbled on the Stone while building a fort near the town of Rashid, or Rosetta. The stone, which led to archaeologists deciphering ancient hieroglyphs...
Comments / 0