2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking TravelerDuffield, VA
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Southwest Virginia and Kentucky experiencing significant floodingCheryl E PrestonKentucky State
wcyb.com
New economic development plan for Southwest Virginia
NORTON, Va. — A new economic development plan in Norton, Va. is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to the area. The new business facility is part of the Department of Commerce's $300 million Coal Communities Commitment. "The uniqueness of the site, I think, with all of the...
993thex.com
Demand for coal results in $169 million expansion at mines in Buchanan, Tazewell counties
A coal producer has announced a $169 million expansion at its mining operations based in Buchanan and Tazewell counties. Virginia’s Economic Development Partnership said Coronado Global Resources is growing its production and worker base to meet the demand for industrial metallurgical coal. The company extension will also result in...
1039thebulldog.com
SNAP disaster food benefits approved for all flood ravaged counties
Governor Andy Beshear has announced that disaster food benefits have been approved for all 12 Eastern Kentucky counties that suffered significant damage from the flooding. You can start applying for what they call DSNAP benefits tomorrow, Wednesday, August 24. You can apply by calling or going in person to the...
Coronado Global Resources to Expand in Southwest Virginia, Creating 181 New Jobs
Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that Coronado Global Resources Inc., a leading international producer of high-quality metallurgical coal, plans to expand in Buchanan County and Tazewell County. The company’s commitment of $169.1 million toward this effort will increase capacity at its Buchanan Mine Complex to meet the growing demand for metallurgical coal, an essential element […]
993thex.com
Kingsport Leaders Approve Massive Downtown Redevelopment Project
City leaders in Kingsport, Tuesday night approved a massive, more than one hundred million dollar redevelopment project that could be a a catalyst for additional development in the downtown sector. Brickyard Village and Centennial Row townhouses will be built with Tax Increment Financing. The property located on and adjacent to East Main Street will provide more than 200 additional family dwellings in the downtown sector. When complete, the project is expected to have a five point seven million dollar impact on the community.
Bristol, TN City Council approves purchase of building for new rec center
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Tennessee City Council on Tuesday approved the purchase of a property on Melrose Street to serve as a new recreation center for the city. A resolution to purchase the space at 515 Melrose Street was approved at the council’s special called meeting. The resolution described the property as a […]
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol Casino
Allie Evangelista during a media tour at Bristol Casino's grand openingJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Bristol Casino President Allie Evangelista says the public response to the temporary Bristol Casino has been very positive (90%). Customers like the temporary casino layout with its restaurants, bar, and sportsbook offerings. Evangelista emphasized Hard Rock is focused on entertainment, and thus they continually work to address complaints and concerns.
Report: Church Hill employees said they felt pressured to perform private work for mayor
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Church Hill’s longtime mayor, Dennis Deal, misused both city property and city staff with staff performing work for him under pressure “for fear of losing their jobs,” a state investigative report says. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office (TCO) investigated Church Hill in a probe that also found the city’s former court […]
Hidden vault of county records found in Ashe St. Courthouse
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials discovered a literal ton of documents thought to be lost to time earlier this week, revealing parts of local history that likely haven’t been seen for decades. While working to clear and restore the Ashe Street Courthouse, which was recently transferred into the ownership of The City of Johnson […]
Johnson City Press
Glamping Retro open in Unicoi County
A new business is giving visitors a chance to experience the natural beauty of Unicoi County in a more luxurious way. Glamping Retro is a luxury camping — or “glamping” — destination located on Spivey Mountain near the North Carolina state line. Glamping Retro has six luxury tents, an airstream and a treehouse available for rent.
993thex.com
SCSO investigating ‘serious crash’ on Bloomingdale Road
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “serious crash” near the Bloomingdale and Arcadia communities. Deputies responded just before 5 p.m. to a crash in the 3000 block of Bloomingdale Road. The sheriff’s office says its Fatal Incident Reconstruction and Support Team is investigating the crash. No other information was […]
THP: 2 injured in head-on crash near Rat Branch in Carter County
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — State troopers say two people were injured in a head-on crash Monday in Carter County. According to a preliminary crash report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened around 4:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 321 near Rat Branch. A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south when it left the road and the […]
VSP: Drugs might be factor in fatal Weber City pedestrian crash
(WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) on Monday identified a man who was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer early last Tuesday and revealed that drugs are being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash. A news release from VSP revealed that Christopher I. LaForce, of Weber City, had been in the roadway when […]
Kingsport Times-News
Pedestrian struck on Lynn Garden Drive dies at hospital
KINGSPORT — A Kingsport man chasing after a dog was struck by a minivan on Lynn Garden Drive on Monday and later died at an area hospital, according to a Kingsport Police Department press release. Tom Patton, public information officer for the KPD, said Gordon Gale Johnson, 33, was...
Alley Kat: A Johnson City classic brought back to downtown named Best Local Food Truck
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-voted portion of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Your votes placed Alley Kat as the region’s best food truck, among other finalists: Bristol Berry Bowls JP’s Kitchen on Wheels Noli Thousands of votes were cast, and each one is an honor for those nominated. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. […]
Johnson City Press
Virginia State Police release name of pedestrian killed in Scott County crash
WEBER CITY, Va. — The Virginia State Police released details on the crash that killed a pedestrian at the intersection of U.S. 23 and the Wadlow Gap Highway on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The pedestrian, Christopher I. LaForce, 40, of Weber City was struck by a 2013 Mack tractor-trailer traveling...
993thex.com
Southwest Virginia Man Charged With Numerous Offenses After Leading Police On Three County Chase
A Southwest Virginia man is jailed after attempting to break into a woman’s residence in Abingdon Virginia, then setting fire to a neighboring house before leading authorities on a three county chase over the weekend. 33 year old Chandler Meade, of Meadowview, Virginia was finally apprehended after leading police on a chase through Washington, Sullivan and Johnson Counties. Chandler, allegedly set fire to a house and fled the scene into Sullivan and Johnson County where he was stopped with the aid of spike strips. Chandler is charged with two felony counts of arson, two felony counts of vandalism, breaking and entering, a firearms charge and felony eluding.
