City leaders in Kingsport, Tuesday night approved a massive, more than one hundred million dollar redevelopment project that could be a a catalyst for additional development in the downtown sector. Brickyard Village and Centennial Row townhouses will be built with Tax Increment Financing. The property located on and adjacent to East Main Street will provide more than 200 additional family dwellings in the downtown sector. When complete, the project is expected to have a five point seven million dollar impact on the community.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO