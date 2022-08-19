ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For The Kiddos: Netflix Releases The Trailers For The Upcoming ‘Ivy & Bean’ Films

By davontah
 4 days ago

Netflix loves the kids!

This week (August 19), the streaming platform released the trailers for the upcoming ‘ Ivy & Bean ‘ series. The films are based on the New York Times Bestselling Book Series by Annie Barrows and Sophie Blackall. The screenplay for all three movies were written by Kathy Waugh (Jeff Stockwell co-wrote for ‘Ivy & Bean: The Ghost That Had To Go’).

In the first movie, ‘ Ivy & Bean ,’ we’re introduced to our main characters. Ivy (Keslee Blalock) and Bean (Madison Skye Validum) never expected to be friends. Ivy is quiet, thoughtful and observant. Bean is playful, exuberant and fearless. However, sometimes an adventure reveals that opposites can become the best of friends.

‘Ivy & Bean’ also stars Lidya Jewett, Garfield Wilson, Marci T. House, Jaycie Dotin, Innocent Ekakitie and Nia Vardalos.

In ‘ Ivy & Bean: The Ghost That Had To Go ,’ the adventures continue for the girls. When Ivy discovers the school bathroom is haunted, Bean helps Ivy to harness her witchlike powers. With the help of their classmates, Ivy and Bean orchestrate a ritual that will free the ghosts, save the school and also mess up Nancy’s day.

Mia Swaminathan, Ava Marchfelder, Roman Pesino, Jesse Gervasi, Claire Smid, Sasha Pieterse and Jane Lynch join the cast in the second film.

Ivy & Bean: Doomed To Dance ‘ is the third film in the series. In this installment, Ivy and Bean are ecstatic to sign up for ballet class until they realize there will be no sword-fighting, kicking or “dancing to the death” allowed in class. When Bean’s parents won’t let her quit, Ivy agrees to stick it out with Bean through the big dance festival performance.

Jesse T. Ferguson is the lone new member of the cast in ‘Ivy & Bean: Doomed To Dance.’

All three films were directed by Elissa Down. Anne Brogan and Melanie Stokes served as producers on the family action comedies. The films were executive produced by Mandy Spencer-Phillips.

Be sure to tune in when all three ‘Ivy & Bean’ films are released on Netflix on September 2!

