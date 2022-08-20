ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

French train fares ‘are almost half the price’: Rail passengers in Britain pay the second highest fares in Europe, despite enduring strike chaos

By Miles Dilworth Assistant
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Rail passengers in Britain pay the second highest fares in Europe, despite enduring continuing strike chaos, the Daily Mail can reveal.

They pay more than double their Italian counterparts and almost double what the French pay.

Only the Germans pay more, but their trains are more punctual, according to research by the Campaign for Better Transport.

It comes as around 40,000 workers from the militant RMT union strike again today.

They will be joined by TSSA workers, meaning just one in five trains will run.

UK rail passengers have suffered a summer of travel misery, with union barons warning strikes could go on ‘indefinitely’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jq8N6_0hOH3Jvk00
Brits pay the second highest fares in Europe despite the ongoing strikes. Pictured: The picket line at Wimbledon Station on Thursday.

To make matters worse, commuters face huge hikes to already costly fares next year due to soaring inflation.

This is because the annual rise is based on the previous July’s retail price index (RPI), which was announced this week at 12.3 per cent.

The Government has ruled out raising fares by this amount and has said it will delay the increase until March, but passengers could still face big hikes from then onwards.

The Campaign for Better Transport compared fares for a direct, off-peak, return journey booked one month in advance, over comparable 70-mile routes across five comparable European countries: the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

The UK route, London to Peterborough, costs £27.80, rising to £32.90.

The comparable French trip was just £15.14, with journeys in Italy and Spain costing £13.05 and £22.40 respectively.

Only Germany was more expensive at £35.35, but it appears they pay for what they get.

Just 4.4 per cent of regional trains in Germany arrived five minutes later than their advertised time in 2021, compared to 6.4 per cent in the UK.

Separate research by the Clean Cities campaign published in February this year shows that the UK’s largest cities, Birmingham, London and Manchester, are the worst in Europe for public transport affordability.

Out of 36 cities, the cities were ranked in the bottom three based on the share of household budgets spent on travel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N341Y_0hOH3Jvk00
Research by the Clean Cities campaign published in February this year shows that the UK's largest cities, including London, Birmingham and Manchester, are the worst in Europe for affordability. Pictured: Euston Station in Central London

Birmingham residents fork out 7.9 per cent of their monthly budget on public transport, with those living in Manchester and London spending 9 per cent and 9.6 per cent respectively.

Travel in Copenhagen and Munich, the two most affordable cities, cost residents 1.3 per cent and 1.5 per cent of their household budgets.

The research by the Campaign for Better Transport also suggests that UK trains are being underused compared to those in Germany.

Paul Tuohy, chief executive of the Campaign for Better Transport, said: ‘UK rail fares are much more expensive than many of our European neighbours, and things could get a lot worse next year with a big fare rise still on the cards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FhF8M_0hOH3Jvk00
Commuters are also set to see a huge rise in ticket costs next year due to inflation. Picutred: Waterloo Station

‘What this research reveals is that the rail network has the capacity to deal with the increased passenger numbers that cheaper travel would produce.

‘That’s why we’re calling for a fare freeze for 2023 to help boost passenger numbers, prevent increased road congestion and help with the cost-of-living crisis.’

Nigel Harris, editor of Rail magazine, said UK rail fares have been ‘overdue for reform for decades’ and that there had ‘never been a better time’ to do so, given the cost of fuel.

A Government spokesman said that, when booked in advance, the UK has some of the cheapest fares in Europe, while its recent Great British Rail Sale, which offer passengers more than a million tickets at up to half price, saved passengers more than £7million.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russia proudly shows off an Australian Bushmaster as it adds the destroyed icon to a war trophy museum amid its bloody war with Ukraine

Russia has displayed a destroyed Australian-made Bushmaster as part of a war trophy exhibition of military vehicles captured from Ukrainian forces. The gutted and blast-damaged Bushmaster was shown with a placard and sign displaying Australian flag in Patriot Park, which is located just outside Moscow. It was reported in May...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Retail Price Index#Fares#Traffic#French#The Daily Mail#Italian#Germans#Better Transport#European
Daily Mail

Red light rats! No wonder cyclists face a crackdown: In just an hour last week, we counted a rider every two minutes brazenly jump a red light outside Buckingham Palace

Rogue cyclists flagrantly put pedestrians at risk as they jumped a red light in front of Buckingham Palace almost every two minutes, a Mail on Sunday survey reveals. During rush hour alone – between 7am and 8am – 26 cyclists ignored the traffic signal and ploughed on with blatant disregard for people crossing.
CYCLING
Daily Mail

Ukrainian families kicked out by UK hosts... because Whitehall cash never came: More than 1,300 refugees are now listed as either homeless or at 'high risk' of breakdown with host

Ukrainian refugees are being evicted by their host families because of payment delays to the Government’s flagship Homes for Ukraine scheme. Some 1,335 people who fled to the UK after Vladimir Putin’s invasion are now listed as either homeless or at high risk because of a breakdown in relations with their sponsor.
Daily Mail

'I am not going to do that': Female RAF recruitment chief who quit in protest over 'woke' diversity targets 'refused unlawful order to prioritise women and ethnic minorities over white men'

A Royal Air Force recruitment chief refused orders to 'prioritise women and ethnic minorities over white men' because she believed it was illegal, a leaked document reveals. A copy of the leaked email shows the group captain telling her boss that she thought allocating slots on RAF training courses based only on gender or ethnicity was 'unlawful', according to Sky News.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Moving somewhere, Boris? Boxes marked 'Carrie's baby books' and a mobile phone are left in PM's litter-strewn car parked near his Camberwell home as he prepares to leave No10

Boxes marked 'Carrie's baby books' and a mobile phone have been spotted in Boris Johnson's litter-strewn car near his Camberwell home as he prepares to leave Number 10 with his wife within weeks. Pictures show the Prime Minister's grotty 27-year-old green Toyota Previa GX rammed full of bags, baskets and...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: The FA will brief England players and staff members on how to behave at the Qatar World Cup as they look to avoid causing offence... with Islamic nation preparing to ease their customs amid influx of fans

The Football Association will brief official English representatives travelling to the World Cup on Qatari etiquette to ensure they avoid causing offence during the tournament. Members of Gareth Southgate's playing squad and support staff, FA dignitaries and supporters will be provided with up-to-date information on the nuances of Qatari culture...
The Associated Press

Danish adoptees call for S. Korea to probe adoption issues

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children in the 1970s and ’80s have formally demanded the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions, which they say were corrupted by systemic practices that falsified or obscured children’s origins.
Reuters

Japan weighs relaxing border rules on COVID -media

TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Japan may lift requirements for pre-departure COVID-19 tests for travellers and raise daily caps on entrants, domestic media have reported. Japan has some of the strictest pandemic border measures among major economies, requiring travellers to present a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of departure.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

553K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy