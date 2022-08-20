ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Oil painting valued at just £50 fetched £160,000 at auction amid speculation that the late-Renaissance style piece could be the work of an 'Italian master'

By Ellie Doughty
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

An oil painting priced at just £50 sold for £160,000 yesterday amid speculation it could be the work of an 'Italian master'.

The late-Renaissance style painting of the Madonna and child, pictured, was listed with an estimate of £50 to £80.

But a bidding frenzy erupted at the auction rooms of TW Gaze in Diss, Norfolk, as international bids poured in over the phone and online.

The ultimate winning bid will increase to a whopping £200,000 with auctioneers' fees included.

The auction house said its unsuspecting owner had 'no expectations as to the merits of the painting', which is by an unknown artist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WGLfD_0hOH0gvi00
The late-Renaissance style painting of the Madonna and child, pictured, was listed with an estimate of £50 to £80

Involved in the early bidding, antiques enthusiast Ian Honeyman told ITV News he suspected it had been painted by an 'Italian master', and could be worth even more once restored.

'I'd expect it would turn up in a London auction house, where it could go for over £1million,' he said.

Mr Honeyman told ITV News: 'I saw this painting and thought that it looked really interesting: it's got a good age to it, it's well painted, good subject matter - the Madonna and child - so I thought I'd try to buy it for its £50-80 estimate.

'Like a lot of people I popped down and was very, very surprised when the prices started to get into the tens of thousands.'

He added that the seller must've been excited, likely having had it 'under his or her bed for many years,' without realising its value.

The painting was described in the auction house catalogue as 'a 19th-century oil on canvas depicting mother and child'.

Comments / 3

Related
rolling out

Priceless Missing Chinese Porcelain From Rothschild Collection Goes To Auction

Seventeenth-century Chinese porcelain from banker Anthony de Rothschild’s world-famous collection has been rediscovered in his daughter’s home. The pieces had been gifted to her in 1948 when plutocrat Anthony Rothschild donated the family home Ascott House in England’s Buckinghamshire region to the National Trust. The collection was...
Robb Report

From Neoclassical Paintings to Antique Furniture: Howard Ruby’s Treasure Trove of Old-World Rarities Heads to Auction

When real estate mogul Howard Ruby sold his grandiose Bel Air mansion for $35 million last month, many wondered what would become of the antique furniture and artwork within. It turns out, the entire collection will go under the gavel this fall. Italian for “the dream,” Il Sogno was built in 1928 as a homage to the villas on the Amalfi Coast. Ruby and his wife, the late Hollywood actress Yvette Mimieux, moved into the Perugia Way pad in ‘79 and set about decorating it with pieces that reflected their shared love of the old world. After Mimieux’s death in January...
domino

Shadows Are Welcome in This Industrial Townhouse Outside of Paris

When Konrad Steffensen and Ronan Le Grand, founders of Paris-based design firm Corpus Studio, told their 32-year-old art collector client that they were going to carve a 10-by-16-foot void through all three floors of his brick townhouse in nearby Les Hauts-de-Seine, the homeowner wasn’t fazed. “I didn’t hesitate one second,” he recalls. After all, the first reference photo he showed the designers during the brainstorm phase was a vintage photo of an artist’s studio in the Montparnasse district that had massive windows. He’d asked if they could bring a similar drama to his long, narrow, 810-square-foot home, which was once chopped up into three different apartment units. They accepted—and got started by putting in a tri-level steel staircase.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Daily Mail

Olive jars, gold chains and coins are among a treasure trove of new artefacts from a legendary shipwreck that has been hidden beneath the Bahamas' shark-infested waters for 350 years

Divers have revealed new treasures from a legendary 17th century shipwreck that have been hidden beneath the Bahamas' shark-infested waters for 350 years. The Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas (Our Lady of Wonders) was a two-deck Spanish galleon ship that sank off the Little Bahama Bank in the northern Bahamas on January 4, 1656.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Oil Painting#Auctioneers#Italian#Itv News
Robb Report

This 170-Carat Pink Diamond May Be the Largest Found in the Past 300 Years

Click here to read the full article. It’s rare to discover a pink diamond, let alone the biggest one in three centuries. Australian miner Lucapa Diamond Company has unearthed a 170-carat pink diamond that it claims is the largest such stone found in 300 years. Dubbed the “Lulo Rose,” the gem was discovered at the company’s Lulo alluvial diamond mine in the Lunda Norte region of Angola in Africa, according to a statement shared on Wednesday. The diamond is expected to fetch in the millions at a forthcoming auction run by Angolan state diamond marketing company Sodiam. In fact, it could even eclipse...
WORLD
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Find Evidence That The Maya Turned Their Rulers’ Remains Into Rubber Balls For The Game Of Pelota

The ancient game of pelota was a deeply meaningful tradition to Mesoamerican cultures and was intimately linked to life, death, and the gods. Archaeologists studying the ruins of a Maya Sun Temple at the Toniná archaeological site in southern Mexico recently discovered 400 urns filled with a combination of human ashes, coal, rubber, and plant roots in an underground crypt beneath the temple.
SCIENCE
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
WORLD
Daily Mail

Man, 23, with rare condition who can 'smell, taste and feel' words reveals he can never date Kirsty because of the 'urine aroma' - while a celeb such as Jennifer Lawrence is like 'sniffing a shoe'

A man with a rare condition which means he can taste, smell and feel words has revealed which names are delicious - and which taste like urine. Henry Gray, 23, from Newcastle, Tyne and Wear, has a condition called lexical-gustatory synaesthesia, which means he can taste, smell or have a feeling associated with words.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

553K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy