San José Spotlight

San Jose residents say hotel will ruin neighborhood

A group of West San Jose residents is appealing a six-story hotel on Winchester Boulevard in a last ditch effort to stop development. Residents Gaz Salihue, Shehana Marikar and others on behalf of the Hamann Park neighborhood are challenging the environmental review and special use permit for a 119-room hotel at 1212-1224 S. Winchester Blvd. They’ve opposed the hotel since plans were first proposed in 2019, and have raised concerns that it’s an oversized, ill-planned project with no community benefits. The San Jose City Council will consider the appeal on Tuesday.
SAN JOSE, CA
moneytalksnews.com

8 Markets Where Home Values Are Falling Now

After months of speculation, home prices finally have begun to fall in many housing markets across the country. Prices slipped in 30 of the 50 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. from June to July, according to Zillow. Overall, they still remain elevated over the past year — up 16% — but the predicted housing recession may be underway.
CNBC

Classic car auctions in Monterey score a record $469 million

Over 790 cars sold for a sales total of $469 million at the auctions in Monterey this weekend. More than 110 cars sold for $1 million or more this weekend, marking a record. There were scattered signs of overexuberant pricing: The top lot of the week, a 1955 Ferrari auctioned at RM Sotheby's, sold for $22 million — below its estimated value.
Eater

David Kinch Is Leaving Three-Michelin-Star Manresa at the End of the Year

Northern California culinary juggernaut David Kinch dropped a surprise announcement in the early hours of Monday morning: The James Beard Award-winning chef will leave his three-Michelin-star Silicon Valley restaurant Manresa at the end of the year. Bloomberg’s Kate Krader reported the chef’s upcoming departure first. The surprise news marks the end of an area for not only Manresa but also the broader Bay Area dining scene, as the restaurant, which opened in 2002, helped cement the region’s reputation as a true fine dining destination.
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Ready to start a new work journey? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Member Services Representative at Bay Federal Credit Union. Manager, Infrastructure Systems and IT Security at Cabrillo College. Medical Assistant at The County of Santa Cruz. Housekeeper at Cavanagh’s Cleaning.
KRON4 News

More than 3,000 without power in Palo Alto Monday morning

PALO ALTO, Calif. (BCN) — About 3,000 customers were without power in Palo Alto on Monday morning, the city’s utility department said. Staffers were working on finding the cause of the electrical outage affecting northeast neighborhoods of the city, the utilities department said on social media. More than 3,000 customers were affected as of 9 […]
rtands.com

Environmental clearance complete for California high-speed rail project

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) Board of Directors has certified the Final Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement (Final EIR/EIS) and approved the approximately 43-mile project for the San Francisco-to-San Jose section. This action completes the environmental clearance for high-speed rail in northern California and extends environmental clearance to 420...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods

A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
PIEDMONT, CA
Motorious

2022 Monterey Car Week

The summer tradition returns to the Monterey Peninsula. The finale: Sunday attracts the best of the best. The cars and show attendees set the stage for the recipient of the golden ribbon to be announced. Winners are cars that best exude the notion of automotive excellence and elegance combined. This honor has been given out at the end of the show and conclusion of car week since 1950.
foxla.com

These are California's weakest cliffs, according to researchers

LOS ANGELES - There's a new warning about some scenic sea cliffs in California that are falling faster than previously predicted. UC San Diego researchers say the rate of collapse is more than 16-feet per year in popular places like Big Sur in Carmel, Martin's Beach near San Francisco, and Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles.
tourcounsel.com

Introducing the Beautiful Waddell Beach in California

Waddell Beach is the local windsurfing spot and it is a beach where we will usually find plenty of room to do whatever we want. If you don't like crowded and crowded beaches, this is the beach to visit if you are in the Santa Cruz area of ​​California.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

New Plans for US 101 / Produce Avenue Interchange Project in South San Francisco

South San Francisco, CA August 20, 2022 City website. The City of South San Francisco and the San Mateo County Transportation Authority (SMCTA), as the project sponsors, propose to add an additional east-west connection across US 101 (referred to as the Utah Avenue extension) to accommodate future planned growth, and improve traffic operations with pedestrian and bicycle access in the City and vicinity of the project area. The intersections at South Airport Boulevard/Utah Avenue and San Mateo Avenue/Utah Avenue would also be reconstructed to include turning lanes and connect to the new overcrossing. The Airport Boulevard/Produce Avenue/San Mateo Avenue intersection would be modified, or reconstructed.
offmetro.com

7 Most Scenic Drives in San Francisco

San Francisco natives are fortunate enough to experience incredible weather all year round, but that doesn’t always mean we take advantage of it when it arrives. If you’ve got some time to spare, go hop in your car and check out some hidden gems on these seven scenic routes.
svvoice.com

Gillmor’s Real Estate Dealings Under Scrutiny

Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor has some explaining to do about her Public Property Partners (PPP) business, judging from recent headlines in San José Inside and San José Spotlight. PPP is part of Gillmor Real Estate LLC. On Aug. 12, Inside turned its high beams on whether Gillmor...

