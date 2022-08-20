Read full article on original website
San Jose residents say hotel will ruin neighborhood
A group of West San Jose residents is appealing a six-story hotel on Winchester Boulevard in a last ditch effort to stop development. Residents Gaz Salihue, Shehana Marikar and others on behalf of the Hamann Park neighborhood are challenging the environmental review and special use permit for a 119-room hotel at 1212-1224 S. Winchester Blvd. They’ve opposed the hotel since plans were first proposed in 2019, and have raised concerns that it’s an oversized, ill-planned project with no community benefits. The San Jose City Council will consider the appeal on Tuesday.
moneytalksnews.com
8 Markets Where Home Values Are Falling Now
After months of speculation, home prices finally have begun to fall in many housing markets across the country. Prices slipped in 30 of the 50 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. from June to July, according to Zillow. Overall, they still remain elevated over the past year — up 16% — but the predicted housing recession may be underway.
Bay Area city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says
(KRON) — The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named […]
CNBC
Classic car auctions in Monterey score a record $469 million
Over 790 cars sold for a sales total of $469 million at the auctions in Monterey this weekend. More than 110 cars sold for $1 million or more this weekend, marking a record. There were scattered signs of overexuberant pricing: The top lot of the week, a 1955 Ferrari auctioned at RM Sotheby's, sold for $22 million — below its estimated value.
Eater
David Kinch Is Leaving Three-Michelin-Star Manresa at the End of the Year
Northern California culinary juggernaut David Kinch dropped a surprise announcement in the early hours of Monday morning: The James Beard Award-winning chef will leave his three-Michelin-star Silicon Valley restaurant Manresa at the end of the year. Bloomberg’s Kate Krader reported the chef’s upcoming departure first. The surprise news marks the end of an area for not only Manresa but also the broader Bay Area dining scene, as the restaurant, which opened in 2002, helped cement the region’s reputation as a true fine dining destination.
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Ready to start a new work journey? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Member Services Representative at Bay Federal Credit Union. Manager, Infrastructure Systems and IT Security at Cabrillo College. Medical Assistant at The County of Santa Cruz. Housekeeper at Cavanagh’s Cleaning.
More than 3,000 without power in Palo Alto Monday morning
PALO ALTO, Calif. (BCN) — About 3,000 customers were without power in Palo Alto on Monday morning, the city’s utility department said. Staffers were working on finding the cause of the electrical outage affecting northeast neighborhoods of the city, the utilities department said on social media. More than 3,000 customers were affected as of 9 […]
Latest Zillow report could mark shift from seller’s to buyer’s market for Bay Area homes
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A dip in Bay Area home values could signal a possible shift from the long trending seller’s market to a buyer’s market. The latest Zillow report reveals those findings. Bay Area home values are falling, not plummeting. However, a Zillow report finds they are dipping dramatically. As sellers lower prices with […]
The Biz Beat: San Jose wine and cheese restaurant simply ‘Devine’
When having some wine and aged cheddar cheese, you might not think of pairing it with caramel corn—but it’s part of Liana Ryan’s culinary genius. The mix of sharpness and sweetness creates a surprisingly balanced, harmonious depth of flavor. “My first thing, when you are pairing cheese...
rtands.com
Environmental clearance complete for California high-speed rail project
The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) Board of Directors has certified the Final Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement (Final EIR/EIS) and approved the approximately 43-mile project for the San Francisco-to-San Jose section. This action completes the environmental clearance for high-speed rail in northern California and extends environmental clearance to 420...
SFGate
Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods
A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
2022 Monterey Car Week
The summer tradition returns to the Monterey Peninsula. The finale: Sunday attracts the best of the best. The cars and show attendees set the stage for the recipient of the golden ribbon to be announced. Winners are cars that best exude the notion of automotive excellence and elegance combined. This honor has been given out at the end of the show and conclusion of car week since 1950.
Where to pick apples in the Bay Area and Northern California
This was the best Golden Delicious apple I have ever tasted.
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Big flavors at Namaste India Bistro, a farmers market guide and new brunch pop-up
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Even as the summer begins to come to...
Opinion: Where Are California’s Wealthy Residents Fleeing? Low-Tax Resort Areas
After 170 years of population growth — occasionally explosive growth — California is now experiencing population loss for the first time. As foreign immigration and birth rates declined, they no longer offset net losses in state-to-state migration. Since 2010, 7.5 million people have left California while 5.9 million people have come from other states.
foxla.com
These are California's weakest cliffs, according to researchers
LOS ANGELES - There's a new warning about some scenic sea cliffs in California that are falling faster than previously predicted. UC San Diego researchers say the rate of collapse is more than 16-feet per year in popular places like Big Sur in Carmel, Martin's Beach near San Francisco, and Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles.
tourcounsel.com
Introducing the Beautiful Waddell Beach in California
Waddell Beach is the local windsurfing spot and it is a beach where we will usually find plenty of room to do whatever we want. If you don't like crowded and crowded beaches, this is the beach to visit if you are in the Santa Cruz area of California.
everythingsouthcity.com
New Plans for US 101 / Produce Avenue Interchange Project in South San Francisco
South San Francisco, CA August 20, 2022 City website. The City of South San Francisco and the San Mateo County Transportation Authority (SMCTA), as the project sponsors, propose to add an additional east-west connection across US 101 (referred to as the Utah Avenue extension) to accommodate future planned growth, and improve traffic operations with pedestrian and bicycle access in the City and vicinity of the project area. The intersections at South Airport Boulevard/Utah Avenue and San Mateo Avenue/Utah Avenue would also be reconstructed to include turning lanes and connect to the new overcrossing. The Airport Boulevard/Produce Avenue/San Mateo Avenue intersection would be modified, or reconstructed.
offmetro.com
7 Most Scenic Drives in San Francisco
San Francisco natives are fortunate enough to experience incredible weather all year round, but that doesn’t always mean we take advantage of it when it arrives. If you’ve got some time to spare, go hop in your car and check out some hidden gems on these seven scenic routes.
svvoice.com
Gillmor’s Real Estate Dealings Under Scrutiny
Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor has some explaining to do about her Public Property Partners (PPP) business, judging from recent headlines in San José Inside and San José Spotlight. PPP is part of Gillmor Real Estate LLC. On Aug. 12, Inside turned its high beams on whether Gillmor...
