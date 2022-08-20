ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'You might think this is disgusting!' Fearne Cotton reveals she lets her children eat dinner in front of the TV because it 'makes life so much easier'

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Fearne Cotton has revealed she lets her children eat dinner in front of the TV rather than at the dining table.

The presenter, 40, who shares son Rex, nine, and daughter Honey, six, with husband Jesse Wood, 45, admitted the parenting move 'makes her life so much easier'.

She told The Daily Mail, 'You might think this is disgusting, but I let my kids watch telly when they are eating — you can judge me, but I'm honestly past all that now.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rrrCF_0hOGy0bh00
'You might think this is disgusting!' Fearne Cotton has revealed she lets her children eat dinner in front of the TV rather than at the dining table

She added: 'It makes my life so much easier.'

Earlier this year, Fearne shared a video of her rarely-seen daughter Honey before she lost one of her front teeth.

She took to Instagram and shared a snap of her youngest child as she wiggled her tongue around her baby teeth.

The broadcaster prefers to keep her children out of the spotlight and was careful not to show Honey's full face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U1cwA_0hOGy0bh00
Shock! The presenter, 40, who shares son Rex, nine, (pictured) and daughter Honey, six, with husband Jesse Wood, 45, admitted the parenting move 'makes her life so much easier'

Fearne later took to her Instagram Stories and shared a snap of Honey after the tooth had fallen out and captioned it: 'And it's out'.

The London-native started her career as a children's presenter before going on to front big TV shows including Top Of The Pops, Celebrity Juice and the Xtra Factor, as well as forging a successful radio career.

She is now a best-selling author of a number of self-help and mental positivity books and hosts her Happy Place podcast discussing love, life and loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SDAXa_0hOGy0bh00
Couple: Fearne married Jesse, the son of Rolling Stones' star Ronnie Wood and model Krissy Findlay, in 2014 (pictured in 2019)

Fearne married Jesse, the son of Rolling Stones' star Ronnie Wood and model Krissy Findlay, in 2014.

It comes after Fearne reflected on finding happiness, feeling 'gratitude' and leading a quieter life away from the spotlight.

The presenter said that she is now able to find 'pure joy' in the little things in life as she remarked she's 'not lugging my past around with me any more'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJ8gY_0hOGy0bh00
Family: Earlier this year, Fearne shared a video of her rarely-seen daughter Honey before she lost one of her front teeth

Donald Vogt
2d ago

you know you may call me old of which I know that I am as I am 66 years old but I still remember way back in the day when I was a kid that's one of the reasons they made TV dinners the whole family could sit on TV trays and watch TV so I don't see what the problem is

