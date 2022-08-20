Sara Cox cuts a chic figure in a green floral dress as she attends a swanky show jumping event at Royal Hospital Chelsea

Sara Cox cut a chic figure in a green midi dress as she attended the Longines Global Champions tour on Friday.

The broadcaster, 47, looked sensational in the summer frock that featured a square neckline and a unique rose pattern as she joined several stars in attendance for the show jumping event at Royal Hospital Chelsea in London.

Sara also opted for a sleek and straight hairstyle, allowing her blonde locks to fall loosely down to her shoulders.

She also styled the elegant summer dress with a simple watch along with a pair of casual white trainers.

Sara was all smiles as she posed for a variety of snaps before the big event.

The broadcaster was also joined by Elaine Pearce and the pair were spotted together on the sidelines enjoying the show jumping race.

Before the event, Sara also took up the chance to take a few snaps with her pals Laura Heard, Fiona Bruce, and Elaine Pearce.

All four stars seemed to be in high spirits as they posed for the snaps.

Zara Martin and Sarah Ann Macklin also attended the event and both of them opted for chic classic suits for the day ahead.

The Longines Global Champions Tour is the ultimate show jumping event where celebrities gather to see the best riders and horses.

The show jumping event often has the highest prize money and the privileged ringside seating offers some of the most iconic views in the world.

Whilst at the event celebrities get the chance to enjoy premium champagne and glasses of wine as they enjoy an unforgettable weekend of sport and entertainment.

The event comes after Sara took to Instagram in May to show off the results of her recent gruelling ten-week fitness programme.

She looked sensational in the jaw dropping snaps as she flexed her muscular arms and flaunted her rippling six pack.

And the mother-of-three, who was once known as a partying 'ladette', revealed that she had quit drinking in a bid to achieve her new chiselled appearance.

The television host also showed her 336,000 followers what her intense work out consists of.

She also took the opportunity to thank her trainer Scott Harrison as well as her pal Rylan Clark.

Sara captioned the snaps: 'YASSSSSS done & after 10 weeks I feel ruddy ace. Loved not drinking - tho 2 big family parties AND an all inclusive holiday on the wagon was a challenge but definitely worth it. Been into fitness for a bit but really needed a kick up the tush & this has been brilliant'.

'Pretty chuffed that I cracked it aged 47. Recommend it massively if you want to have a go. Thanks for all the support @Iamscottharrison & @Rylan for encouraging me to give it a go Ps I’m off out out now to STEN's [friend Jules Von Hep] party to tumble off the wagon but will be back on it mon-Fri'.