Sara Cox cuts a chic figure in a green floral dress as she attends a swanky show jumping event at Royal Hospital Chelsea

By Jessica Janes For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Sara Cox cut a chic figure in a green midi dress as she attended the Longines Global Champions tour on Friday.

The broadcaster, 47, looked sensational in the summer frock that featured a square neckline and a unique rose pattern as she joined several stars in attendance for the show jumping event at Royal Hospital Chelsea in London.

Sara also opted for a sleek and straight hairstyle, allowing her blonde locks to fall loosely down to her shoulders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EVYEV_0hOGuEJ800
Stunning: Sara Cox, 47, cut a chic figure in a green midi dress as she attended the Longines Global Champions tour on Friday

She also styled the elegant summer dress with a simple watch along with a pair of casual white trainers.

Sara was all smiles as she posed for a variety of snaps before the big event.

The broadcaster was also joined by Elaine Pearce and the pair were spotted together on the sidelines enjoying the show jumping race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qc7ew_0hOGuEJ800
Camera ready: The broadcaster looked sensational in a summer midi dress that featured a square neckline and a unique rose pattern 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24R4nN_0hOGuEJ800
Pals: During the event the broadcaster was also joined by Elaine Pearce and the pair were spotted together on the sidelines enjoying the show jumping race

Before the event, Sara also took up the chance to take a few snaps with her pals Laura Heard, Fiona Bruce, and Elaine Pearce.

All four stars seemed to be in high spirits as they posed for the snaps.

Zara Martin and Sarah Ann Macklin also attended the event and both of them opted for chic classic suits for the day ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KNxuf_0hOGuEJ800
Snap: It comes after Sara Cox took up the chance to take a few snaps with her pals Fiona Bruce, and Elaine Pearce before the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VFIau_0hOGuEJ800
Event ready: The broadcaster can also be seen in another snap posing with Laura Heard, Fiona Bruce, and Elaine Pearce
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bhVLt_0hOGuEJ800
Pretty in pink: Fiona who also attended the event, took up the chance to pose for a slew of snaps showing off her bright pink ensemble
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T2wTN_0hOGuEJ800
Looking stylish: The British journalist looked sensational in a vibrant two-piece set that consisted of a high neck top and some matching trousers

The Longines Global Champions Tour is the ultimate show jumping event where celebrities gather to see the best riders and horses.

The show jumping event often has the highest prize money and the privileged ringside seating offers some of the most iconic views in the world.

Whilst at the event celebrities get the chance to enjoy premium champagne and glasses of wine as they enjoy an unforgettable weekend of sport and entertainment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DXLOK_0hOGuEJ800
Chic: And founder and CEO of The Be Well Collective, Sarah Ann Macklin, also attended the event and could be seen posing for a snap next to a vintage car
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hnny3_0hOGuEJ800
You can't go wrong with a suit: DJ Zara Martin also attended the ultimate show jumping event wearing a classic cream white suit and some simple accessories

The event comes after Sara took to Instagram in May to show off the results of her recent gruelling ten-week fitness programme.

She looked sensational in the jaw dropping snaps as she flexed her muscular arms and flaunted her rippling six pack.

And the mother-of-three, who was once known as a partying 'ladette', revealed that she had quit drinking in a bid to achieve her new chiselled appearance.

The television host also showed her 336,000 followers what her intense work out consists of.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JfliI_0hOGuEJ800
From drinking beer to lifting barrels: The event comes after Sara Cox took to Instagram in May to show off the results of her recent gruelling ten-week fitness programme

She also took the opportunity to thank her trainer Scott Harrison as well as her pal Rylan Clark.

Sara captioned the snaps: 'YASSSSSS done & after 10 weeks I feel ruddy ace. Loved not drinking - tho 2 big family parties AND an all inclusive holiday on the wagon was a challenge but definitely worth it. Been into fitness for a bit but really needed a kick up the tush & this has been brilliant'.

'Pretty chuffed that I cracked it aged 47. Recommend it massively if you want to have a go. Thanks for all the support @Iamscottharrison & @Rylan for encouraging me to give it a go Ps I’m off out out now to STEN's [friend Jules Von Hep] party to tumble off the wagon but will be back on it mon-Fri'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Coiy_0hOGuEJ800
New beginnings: And the mother-of-three, who was once known as a partying 'ladette', revealed that she had quit drinking in a bid to achieve her new chiselled appearance

IN THIS ARTICLE
