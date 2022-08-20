Read full article on original website
Adolescents and Young Adults QoL: Symptom Burden Role
The health-related quality of life (HRQOL) of adolescents and young adults (AYAs) with cancer is lower than that of other age groups. A modifiable predictor of HRQOL is symptom burden. For a study, researchers sought to determine which symptoms were the most distressing to AYAs with advanced cancer. In the...
Impact of Cardiac Damage After AVR: Prognosis and Evolution
It was uncertain how aortic valve replacement (AVR) affects the progression/regression of extra valvular cardiac injury and its relationship to eventual prognosis. For a study, researchers sought to examine the progression of cardiac injury after AVR and its relationship to outcomes. Patients from the PARTNER (Placement of Aortic Transcatheter Valves)...
Psychological Determinants of Placebo Responders in Pain
A study examining psychological factors that predict the magnitude of placebo hypoalgesia and individual responsiveness found significant placebo effects in patients with temporomandibular disorder and healthy participants. Placebo effects are a form of endogenous opioids-based descending pain modulation that have potential to serve as an alternative to opioids and other...
Socioeconomic Disparities Create ‘Unequal Challenges’ in HIV Care
A study examining structural factors in HIV care shows “stark differences” in the socioeconomic environments of Black and White patients with HIV. “Certain social and structural factors have contributed to Black people accounting for a higher proportion of new HIV infections than other races and ethnicities,” Joseph Logan, PhD, explains. “To achieve health equity and end the HIV epidemic, the nation must overcome the persistent barriers that have contributed to disparities for far too long. Understanding the social determinants of health is a key component in reducing HIV-related health inequities.”
Lung Cancer Surgery Patients: Postoperative Symptom Burden
Previous research on the quality of life (QOL) following lung cancer surgery has noted persistent postoperative symptoms. First, researchers thoroughly analyzed QOL in lung cancer surgery patients. The link between symptom load and quality of life (QOL) was the subject of a subgroup study. For a study, they sought to conduct a qualitative assessment of literature addressing the symptom load in patients having surgical resection for lung cancer.
Provider Perceptions for WOLST at a Large Pediatric Hospital
More than 74% of juvenile fatalities occur in intensive care units (ICU), 40% of which happen after the withdrawal of life-supporting therapies (WOLST). Yet, no requirements analysis identified providers’ needs or recommendations for enhancing the WOLST procedure in pediatrics. For a study, researchers sought to describe the self-reported confidence, needs, and recommendations for enhancing the WOLST process from multidisciplinary providers.
Medication Adherence With Health Outcomes: ISCHEMIA Trial
Participants with chronic coronary disease (CCD) were randomized in the ISCHEMIA (International Study of Comparative Health Effectiveness With Medical and Invasive Approaches) to medical care following guidelines with or without angiography and revascularization. For a study, researchers sought to determine the relationship between nonadherence and outcomes related to health status. According to the study’s a priori premise, nonadherent patients would have a better health status if randomly assigned to invasive therapy; it compared the 12-month health status outcomes of adherent and nonadherent participants with CCD.
Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation: ESRD Pain Management
More than 60% of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients have chronic discomfort, a clinical issue that is getting less attention. Chronic long-term pain is linked to low quality of life (QoL), mood instability, and possible brain imbalance in circuits of the pain matrix. For a study, researchers sought to assess how transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) affected patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) receiving hemodialysis (HD) for pain, quality of life (QoL), depression, anxiety, and affectivity.
