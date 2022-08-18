CHICAGO - A settlement has been reached in a new $35 million class action lawsuit against Snapchat, meaning you may qualify to collect a portion of the money. The lawsuit — known as "Boone, et al. v. Snap Inc." — accuses Snapchat of using its "Lenses" and "Filters" features to collect "biometric data," thereby violating Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA.

