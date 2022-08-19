ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heavener, OK

KHBS

Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
Cameron Eittreim

This Fort Smith Restaurant Has a Delicious Mix of Steak & Sushi

Photo Credit Jakub Kapusnak on Foodies Feed. When it comes to finding high quality cuisine in a dining experience, I am constantly pleased with what I find in Fort Smith. The restaurant scene is one of the best in the country, and there are constantly new and unique offerings. If you haven't explored the Fort Smith culinary scene, you are definitely missing something special.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

What use-of-force training does Arkansas law enforcement get?

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The violent arrest of a suspect in Crawford County, Arkansas, has raised questions about what sort of training law enforcement officers in the area receive when it comes to the use of force. Sheriff Answers Questions. Each of the three law enforcement officers had years...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
AL.com

3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended over violent arrest

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that seemingly showed two deputies and an officer using force on a suspect under arrest. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement Sunday evening, stating two county deputies will...
MULBERRY, AR
KHBS

Arkansas man subjected to violent arrest released from Crawford County jail

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The man who was the subject of a violent arrest in Arkansas was released from jail Monday afternoon. Randall Worcester was arrested Sunday morning. A video posted to Facebook shows officers punching Worcester on the sidewalk outside Kountry Xpress near Mulberry. Two Crawford County sheriff's...
Cameron Eittreim

This Fort Smith Gas Station Broke The Mold On Pizza

The pizza scene in Fort Smith is better than I expected, especially coming from the big city. There are quite a few great places to get a slice of pizza. Hot fresh pizza is what it does for me. There is nothing better than a fresh slice of pizza. The other day, when I stopped into a gas station I don't often frequent, I couldn't help but smell the wonderful aroma in the air.
5NEWS

Fort Smith police investigate hit-and-run that left one dead

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that took place at around 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, morning in the 5200 block of Towson Ave. The pedestrian has been identified as 27-year-old Thomas Anthony Miller. Police are looking for the vehicle in this photo...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person is dead after a hit-and-run accident Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department. Police said 27-year-old Thomas Anthony Miller was hit around 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Towson Avenue. Police are searching for the...

