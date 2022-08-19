Read full article on original website
Related
KHBS
Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
This Fort Smith Restaurant Has a Delicious Mix of Steak & Sushi
Photo Credit Jakub Kapusnak on Foodies Feed. When it comes to finding high quality cuisine in a dining experience, I am constantly pleased with what I find in Fort Smith. The restaurant scene is one of the best in the country, and there are constantly new and unique offerings. If you haven't explored the Fort Smith culinary scene, you are definitely missing something special.
Pair of accidents affecting traffic in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police have responded to a pair of two-vehicle accidents that are affecting traffic in the River Valley.
KHBS
What use-of-force training does Arkansas law enforcement get?
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The violent arrest of a suspect in Crawford County, Arkansas, has raised questions about what sort of training law enforcement officers in the area receive when it comes to the use of force. Sheriff Answers Questions. Each of the three law enforcement officers had years...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended over violent arrest
MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that seemingly showed two deputies and an officer using force on a suspect under arrest. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement Sunday evening, stating two county deputies will...
Two Arkansas deputies, one officer suspended and under investigation after video shows use of force
Crawford County Sherriff James Damante has confirmed that one Mulberry Police officer and two deputies were shown in the video.
KHBS
Arkansas man subjected to violent arrest released from Crawford County jail
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The man who was the subject of a violent arrest in Arkansas was released from jail Monday afternoon. Randall Worcester was arrested Sunday morning. A video posted to Facebook shows officers punching Worcester on the sidewalk outside Kountry Xpress near Mulberry. Two Crawford County sheriff's...
NBC News
'Reprehensible': Arkansas governor comments on violent arrest
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson describes a violent arrest captured on video in Crawford County as "reprehensible" amid state and federal investigations.Aug. 22, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
Franklin Co. body found earlier this month identified
Tonia Tram Tran, 53, of Fort Smith was found with multiple injuries and left on a driveway north of Altus.
This Fort Smith Gas Station Broke The Mold On Pizza
The pizza scene in Fort Smith is better than I expected, especially coming from the big city. There are quite a few great places to get a slice of pizza. Hot fresh pizza is what it does for me. There is nothing better than a fresh slice of pizza. The other day, when I stopped into a gas station I don't often frequent, I couldn't help but smell the wonderful aroma in the air.
Child left in car dies in Arkansas
At 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, Fort Smith Police responded to a call at a local hospital that stemmed from the 3600 block of Boone Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fort Smith police investigate hit-and-run that left one dead
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that took place at around 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, morning in the 5200 block of Towson Ave. The pedestrian has been identified as 27-year-old Thomas Anthony Miller. Police are looking for the vehicle in this photo...
Fort Smith PD seeking to identify three people for questioning
Fort Smith Police is seeking to identify three people in connection to a burglary that occurred on July 24.
Investigation underway for shooting that left one man dead in Poteau
POTEAU, Okla. — The Poteau Police Department responded to a call about a man being shot at around 2:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. This happened on the 300 block of Carter Street. When officers arrived they found Joshua James Michael Smith, 39 on the front steps of a residence with a gunshot wound.
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old found safe
Fort Smith Police is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing child found safe in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark — A 12-year-old has been found safe after she was reported missing in Fort Smith, Friday, Aug. 19, morning.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into deer in Oklahoma
An Oklahoma man died Thursday after his motorcycle crashed into a deer.
Poteau man killed Saturday morning, police say
Poteau Police responded to a call of a man shot at 2:47 a.m., according to Assistant Chief Greg Russell.
KHBS
Fort Smith police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person is dead after a hit-and-run accident Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department. Police said 27-year-old Thomas Anthony Miller was hit around 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Towson Avenue. Police are searching for the...
Comments / 0