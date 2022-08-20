Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Novel method aims to demystify communication in the brain
From sunrise to sunset, the flow of communication across brain areas helps to facilitate every move we make. Seeing, hearing, walking, and singing, for example, are made possible by interactions between large collections of neurons that fire simultaneously in our brains. Collaborators from Carnegie Mellon University, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and the Champalimaud Foundation have teamed up for more than a decade to better understand the flow of communication in the brain using state-of-the-art experimental and statistical methods. Their latest win is a brand-new statistical method, Delayed Latents Across Groups (DLAG), that disentangles signals relayed between brain areas, even when the communication between brain areas is bidirectional.
Nature.com
Geometry and symmetry-breaking in cell polarity
An algorithm is presented for the simulation of reaction"“diffusion systems on complex geometries, providing insight on how the interplay of cell geometry and biochemistry can control polarity in living cells. Cell polarity is crucial to the functioning of living organisms1. It controls the correct positioning of cells within tissues...
Phys.org
Using new technique, researchers make surprising discoveries about how flies' brains respond to tastes
Taste matters to fruit flies, just as it does to humans: like people, the flies tend to seek out and consume sweet-tasting foods and reject foods that taste bitter. However, little is known about how sweet and bitter tastes are represented by the brain circuits that link sensation to behavior.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
“Incredibly Rare”: A Mysterious Creature Spotted in Deep Sea “Gobsmacked” Scientists
The monster was initially thought to be a mystery jellyfish known as Chirodectes maculatus, according to Dr. Lisa-ann Gershwin of the Australian Marine Stinger Advisory Services. A strange-looking species that could be a new species of jellyfish was recently discovered off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Dorian Borcherds, the...
Artificial Intelligence Predicts The Structure of Almost Every Protein Ever Found
A new era of biological research has been unlocked, with an artificial intelligence (AI) predicting the 3D shape of nearly every protein known to science – just one year after its first data release. Thanks to AlphaFold, an AI tool developed by the Google-owned AI company DeepMind, more than...
Smithonian
Scientists Bring Cells in Dead Pigs Back to Life
The pigs had been dead an hour when researchers at Yale University circulated a nutrient-rich fluid through their bodies. After six hours, some cells in the pigs’ organs showed signs of functioning again. Cellular activity returned to places in their hearts, livers, kidneys and brains. The pigs were not brought back to life–they didn’t display any brain activity that could be interpreted as the animals regaining consciousness, reports Nature News’ Max Kozlov. But the findings, which were published last week in the journal Nature, challenge the notion that cardiac death can’t be reversed, according to Wired.
Phys.org
Taking your time makes a difference: Brain development differs between Neanderthals and modern humans
Neanderthals are the closest relatives to modern humans. Comparisons with them can therefore provide fascinating insights into what makes present-day humans unique, for example regarding the development of the brain. The neocortex, the largest part of the outer layer of the brain, is unique to mammals and crucial for many cognitive capacities. It expanded dramatically during human evolution in species ancestral to both Neanderthals and modern humans, resulting that both Neanderthals and modern humans having brains of similar sizes. However, almost nothing is known about how modern human and Neanderthal brains may have differed in terms of their development and function.
Phys.org
Unexpected quantum effects in natural double-layer graphene
An international research team led by the University of Göttingen has detected novel quantum effects in high-precision studies of natural double-layer graphene and has interpreted them together with the University of Texas at Dallas using their theoretical work. This research provides new insights into the interaction of the charge carriers and the different phases, and contributes to the understanding of the processes involved. The LMU in Munich and the National Institute for Materials Science in Tsukuba, Japan, were also involved in the research. The results were published in Nature.
Dogs can 'see' with their noses: Scientists uncover new link between smell and vision in the brains of domestic canines
Dogs may be using their highly-sensitive noses to 'see' as well as to smell, a new study suggests. Researchers have discovered an 'extensive pathway' in the brains of domestic dogs linking areas that handle smell and vision. This allows dogs to have a remarkable sense of direction and awareness even...
Scientists Just Broke The World Record For The Most Powerful Stable Magnetic Field
A hybrid magnet in China has just smashed the previous record for the most powerful stable magnetic field, scientists claim. At the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Steady High Magnetic Field Facility (SHMFF), a magnet years in development achieved a steady magnetic field of 45.22 tesla – tens of thousands of times more powerful than your average souvenir fridge magnet. This breaks the record for a steady magnetic field of 45 tesla, held by the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory (MagLab) in the US since 1999. The breakthrough sets new limits on conditions commonly used to study various physical phenomena, offering new opportunities...
Book of the Dead: The ancient Egyptian guide to the afterlife
The "Book of the Dead" is a modern-day name given to a series of ancient Egyptian texts that the Egyptians believed would help the dead navigate the underworld, as well as serving other purposes. Copies of these texts were sometimes buried with the dead. The "'Book of the Dead' denotes...
dornob.com
“Technomancer” Scientists Make Robot Zombies Out of Dead Spiders
While it may seem like something straight out of Dr. Frankenstein’s lab, scientists at Rice University are putting a modern spin on reanimating the dead. More specifically, they’re creating zombie spider robots. With a recently published study in the Advanced Sciences journal, a Rice engineer and graduate student explained why the group seemingly brought deceased arachnids back to life.
Phys.org
Analysis of molecular processes in living cells with sub-10 nm spatial resolution
Researchers at the University of Würzburg have developed "photoswitching fingerprint analysis"—a unique technology that for the first time allows the analysis of molecular processes and the regulation of individual proteins in living cells with sub-10 nm spatial resolution. Its application ranges from biological to medical research and the work has been published in Nature Methods.
3D-printed electrodes could help cut battery costs and increase performance
Carbon microlattice electrodes could soon be used to make cheaper batteries. This would reduce the inactive materials that are used for binding multiple cells together. The researchers aim to make high-performance, cost-effective sodium-ion batteries. According to Tohoku University, high-performance and easy-to-manufactured carbon microlattice electrodes could be used in the future...
Nature.com
Quantum chemical insights into hexaboride electronic structures: correlations within the boron p-orbital subsystem
The notion of strong electronic correlations arose in the context of d-metal oxides such as NiO but can be exemplified on systems as simple as the H2 molecule. Here we shed light on correlation effects on B62âˆ’ clusters as found in MB6 hexaborides and show that the B 2p valence electrons are fairly correlated. B6-octahedron excitation energies computed for CaB6 and YbB6 agree with peak positions found by resonant inelastic x-ray scattering, providing a compelling picture for the latter. Our findings characterize these materials as very peculiar p-electron correlated systems and call for more involved many-body investigations within the whole hexaboride family, both alkaline- and rare-earth compounds, not only for N- but also (N"‰Â±"‰1)-states defining e. g. band gaps.
sciencealert.com
Asteroid Ryugu Reveals Ancient Grains of Stardust Older Than The Solar System
Tiny fragments of rock brought back from an asteroid in near-Earth solar orbit are so old, they predate the Solar System. A new analysis of samples of asteroid Ryugu has revealed the presence of mineral grains forged in the outflows or explosions of old stars before our own Sun formed.
These thoughtful nature images were captured by scientists in action
Overall winner: The fruiting body of a parasitic fungus erupts from the body of a fly. Roberto García-RoaSee conservation science, evolutionary biology, and other important fields of study through an artistic lens.
Freethink
NASA-funded scientist says “MEGA drive” could enable interstellar travel
From health concerns to funding, there’s no shortage of obstacles preventing humans from traveling beyond our solar system. But the main obstacle is propulsion: Our spacecraft are simply too slow and too reliant on fuel to realistically make a voyage to Alpha Centauri, the closest star to our Sun.
technologynetworks.com
Improved Methods for Micro-Organosphere Generation Developed
A team of scientists, led by Xiling Shen, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, and Professor at the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI), has reached new levels in patient model development. They have developed improved methods for generating micro-organospheres (MOS) and have shown that these MOS have superior capabilities for a variety of clinical uses. As documented in a recent publication in Stem Cell Reports, their MOS can be used as patient avatars for studies involving direct viral infection, immune cell penetration and high-throughput therapeutic drug screening, something that is not obtainable with conventional patient-derived models.
Nature.com
Evaluation of a hybrid pipeline for automated segmentation of solid lesions based on mathematical algorithms and deep learning
We evaluate the accuracy of an original hybrid segmentation pipeline, combining variational and deep learning methods, in the segmentation of CT scans of stented aortic aneurysms, abdominal organs and brain lesions. The hybrid pipeline is trained on 50 aortic CT scans and tested on 10. Additionally, we trained and tested the hybrid pipeline on publicly available datasets of CT scans of abdominal organs and MR scans of brain tumours. We tested the accuracy of the hybrid pipeline against a gold standard (manual segmentation) and compared its performance to that of a standard automated segmentation method with commonly used metrics, including the DICE and JACCARD and volumetric similarity (VS) coefficients, and the Hausdorff Distance (HD). Results. The hybrid pipeline produced very accurate segmentations of the aorta, with mean DICE, JACCARD and VS coefficients of: 0.909, 0.837 and 0.972 in thrombus segmentation and 0.937, 0.884 and 0.970 for stent and lumen segmentation. It consistently outperformed the standard automated method. Similar results were observed when the hybrid pipeline was trained and tested on publicly available datasets, with mean DICE scores of: 0.832 on brain tumour segmentation, and 0.894/0.841/0.853/0.847/0.941 on left kidney/right kidney/spleen/aorta/liver organ segmentation.
