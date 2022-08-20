Read full article on original website
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) plans to start manufacturing iPhone 14 in India about two months after the product's initial release out of China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest listed coal miners are expected to report record annual profits this week, underpinned by soaring commodity prices, even as they grapple with tight labour market conditions and inflation-induced cost pressure.
