NDSU Bison Athletics
Bison Play to Scoreless Draw Against Southern
THIBODAUX, La. – North Dakota State soccer wrapped up it's opening weekend with a 0-0 tie against Southern University at the Lester Bimah Battle on the Bayou Sunday afternoon at the Thibodaux Regional Soccer Complex. NDSU would carry 61 percent of the possession in Sunday's game against the Lady...
kfgo.com
Moorhead Brewers, Ada win and advance at MN State Amateur Tournament
(KFGO/KNFL) Both the Moorhead Brewers and Ada A’s earned wins and advanced to the second weekend of the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament. In Dundas, MN, Moorhead won its opening game, 11-3 over New Market. The Brewers bashed 13 hits in the game, led by Denver Blinn’s 3-4 effort at the plate with three doubles. Jayse McLean homered and drove in two runs, and Mike Peschel also drove in a pair of runs.
kvrr.com
NDSU’s Mauch Ready To Lead Offensive Line
FARGO, N.D — The North Dakota State rams, also known as the offensive line, are the staple to the identity of the program’s run first offense. Last year, the O-Line paved the way for the second best rushing average in the FCS. That’ll look to continue this season...
247Sports
Uglem to Appear on Bison 1660 with major announcement
Bison Report Publisher Ross Uglem will co-host The Insiders on Bison 1660 today from 11-1 with Bison 1660 Program Director Andy Rieckhoff. The broadcast will be carried live on Bison 1660, Bison1660.com, and the Bison 1660 app. Uglem will be making a major announcement regarding coverage of the 2022 NDSU...
mayvillestate.edu
Mayville State student athlete to appear on Good Morning America
Joshua Tetteh, a Mayville State University freshman from Orlando, Fla. will appear on the ABC Good Morning America program Thursday morning, Aug. 25, 2022. Tettah is a defensive back on the Comets football team and a graduate of Evans High School. At the end of Joshua’s junior year in high...
How Did I Not Know about This Dam Minnesota Place Until Now
It never ceases to amaze me, growing up in Minnesota and knowing it my whole life, that I still learn about new places in this great State. This Dam Minnesota place is high up on my list of "How did I not know about this until now?" -- considering I grew up only 45 minutes from it.
KFYR-TV
Amid teacher shortage, ND schools look to other countries for educators
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - School starts this week, but some schools aren’t fully staffed yet. That’s one reason why districts around the state are hiring teachers from other countries to teach students. Several districts, including Williston, Fargo, Grand Forks, and New Town are hiring international teachers from the...
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
newsdakota.com
Small Grain Harvesting Underway In The Region
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The harvesting of small grains is underway in the area. Barnes County Farmer Darin Anderson said yields for spring wheat are slightly smaller compared to last year’s harvest. But the proteins are looking good. Spring planting was delayed by a month earlier this...
wdayradionow.com
Squirrel to blame for Fargo power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- If you lost power around 8 p.m. Saturday from I-94 and 52nd avenue south and from I-29 west to 42nd street, we now know the cause. Cass County Electric says a squirrel was perched on a breaker at their substation nearby, causing over 1300 customers to have their lights go out.
valleynewslive.com
One hurt in motorcycle crash in Becker County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 46-year-old Minnesota man is recovering from his injuries following a motorcycle crash in Becker County. a Minnesota State Patrol report says John Warren, of Bluffton, was riding his motorcycle on highway 113 near Dr. Wallace Road in Forest Township. That is about 25...
newsdakota.com
Two Semis Leave I-94 Roadway Near Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two semis ran off the Interstate 94 roadway on Thursday, August 18th east of Valley City about 4:12pm. On was in traveling westbound before the driver lost control and slid of the roadway. A second semi traveling eastbound lost control and entered the eastbound ditch.
Pledge of Allegiance reinstated by one North Dakota school board after backlash
One North Dakota school board voted to reinstate the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance before its board meetings following intense backlash.
newsdakota.com
FedEx Semi Crashes Off I-94 East of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A semi driver lost control of his vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane of I-94 near mile marker 296 on Thursday, August 18th shortly after 4pm. The rig slid off the roadway, jack-knifed and came to rest in the south ditch. No details have...
hpr1.com
The Battle of Moorhead’s Bar Burgers
It’s Mick’s Office vs. Vic’s Lounge for best beef over in spud town. How will these fierce competitors stack up, and which will come out on top?. Because it’s legendary, let’s start with Mick’s. On weekends, this college bar is home to many Concordia and Minnesota State University Moorhead students. I’d guess that the amount of burgers slung over the years at Mick’s would make for an interesting conversation in a college math class. At least one that I’d like to be in.
fargounderground.com
Buddy Holly’s 1959 Winter Dance Party ‘Re-staging’ Coming To Fargo Theatre In February
Dancy Party Reunion: A Salute To Buddy Holly and Friends is scheduled to appear on the Fargo Theatre stage on Friday, February 3, 2022. Tickets went on sale on Friday, August 19th. Dance Party Reunion is a ‘re-staging’ of Buddy Holly’s 1959 Winter Dance Party, featuring music of Holly’s co-stars,...
North Dakota Public Schools Will Once Again Recite Pledge of Allegiance to Begin Day
On Thursday, the Fargo Board of Education in North Dakota reversed its decision and will once again recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Last week, the board voted to cancel a previous edict that mandated public schools and governing bodies to recite the pledge. Lawmakers faced backlash for the decision, and have now reimplemented their original edict.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Power restored for almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Co. customers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Power is reported to have been restored to customers. ORIGINAL STORY: Almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Company members in Fargo from I94 to 52 Ave S, and from I29 going west to 42 St are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews are aware...
kroxam.com
EAST GRAND FORKS POLICE ARREST MAN FORCING HIMSELF ON WOMEN IN RIVER CINEMA BATHROOMS
On August 20, 2022, police officers from the East Grand Forks Police Department responded to the River Cinema, 211 Demers Avenue, East Grand Forks, Polk County, Minnesota, at 10:47 a.m. The report was a sexual assault in the women’s bathroom of the movie theater. Corporal Alex Schilke (Cpl. Schilke) responded to the theater and spoke with Jane Doe, a known adult female. Jane Doe told Cpl. Schilke the following: she was in the women’s bathroom of the mall; when she came out of the stall, there was a man in the women’s bathroom; the man’s pants were down, and he said he had a knife; the man said he had a knife and he grabbed her wrist; she was able to fight the man off and exit the bathroom; the man was wearing all black; and, he dropped a black backpack on the sidewalk as he fled. Cpl. Schhilke then went toward the Blue Moose bar and restaurant and spoke with citizens who said they saw the suspect on a bicycle pedaling toward the river and possibly Grand Forks, North Dakota. The bicycle was identified as a turquoise “cruiser” style bike. He was a white male wearing all black. Sgt. Robertson arrived at the scene and transported Jane Doe to EGFPD to give a complete statement.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo PD asks for help in finding missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old female Daisy Dockter. Dockter ran away from home and was last seen around midnight on Sunday, August 21st. She is 5′7 and was wearing the outfit pictured when she left....
