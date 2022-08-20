Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
As money comes to Cahokia Heights for legacy sewer issues, how will IL monitor spending?
The stench of sewage was in the air Monday, as it has been for decades, in the Piat Place neighborhood of the former village of Centreville. U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, ... How high did Mascoutah junior tennis player Wyatt Jurgensmeyer rank in Boys' 18 bracket in July?. 02:54. How high...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois White County Sheriff: "DEATH OF INMATE AT WILL COUNTY ADULT DETENTION FACILITY ocv.im/xEfXmoA"
Wabash Community Unit School District 348 reported two suspensions or expulsions for the 2020-2021 school year, according to the latest student discipline report by the Illinois State Board of Education. According to the report, the district expelled or suspended 2 students during...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:24. 12:47. 12:47.
spotonillinois.com
Indiana governor in Taiwan following high-profile US visits
Indiana's Republican governor met with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen Monday morning, following two recent high-profile visits by U.S. politicians that drew China's ire and Chinese military drills that included firing missiles over the island. Gov. Eric Holcomb... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Tags:. 15:30. 15:17. 14:52. 14:52. Bailey refers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Home sales during week ending July 30 in North Utica
Princeton High School District 500 in Bureau County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Princeton High School District 500, which teaches 531 students,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 14:55. 13:24.
spotonillinois.com
Another ISP Squad Car Struck In Scott's Law Violation; Trooper Unhurt
An Illinois State Police trooper is uninjured after the latest incident of a state police squad car being struck by a driver in a Scott's Law violation. The latest incident happened early Saturday in Kankakee County. The trooper was stopped at the side of the road with lights activated... ★...
spotonillinois.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 20 at 11:53PM CDT until August 21 at 12:45AM CDT by NWS
The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Perry County in south central Illinois... * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1153 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Coulterville, or 7 miles east of Sparta, moving east at 35 mph. Posted...
Comments / 0