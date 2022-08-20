ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4

Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:24. 12:47. 12:47.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Indiana governor in Taiwan following high-profile US visits

Indiana's Republican governor met with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen Monday morning, following two recent high-profile visits by U.S. politicians that drew China's ire and Chinese military drills that included firing missiles over the island. Gov. Eric Holcomb... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Tags:. 15:30. 15:17. 14:52. 14:52. Bailey refers...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Entertainment
spotonillinois.com

Home sales during week ending July 30 in North Utica

Princeton High School District 500 in Bureau County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Princeton High School District 500, which teaches 531 students,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 14:55. 13:24.
NORTH UTICA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy