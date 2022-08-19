ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

WCVB

Steamed cheeseburgers have locals in Meriden, Conn. swarming to Ted's Restaurant

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New York Lunch in Woonsocket, Rhode. Island offers a sandwich exploding with flavor, fittingly named the "Dynamite." Don't knock it 'till you try it! In Connecticut, Ted's Restaurant in Meriden and Louis' Lunch in New Haven have crowds swarming daily to try their legendary steamed burgers.
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Waterbury police hope to fill openings as crime rises

Gov. Lamont talks about CT's economy during visit to company in Milford.
WATERBURY, CT
Manchester, CT
Hartford, CT
Manchester, CT
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Connecticut State
Eyewitness News

Jewelry store in Wethersfield broken into overnight

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Wethersfield are investigating after a jewelry store was burglarized overnight. Officers responded to a burglary alarm at Fabulous Jewelry on the Berlin Turnpike around 1:09 a.m. Monday. “Upon arrival to the scene, responding units found that entry had been forced to the business,”...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Suspect in Manchester mall shooting appears in court

VIDEO: Suspect in Manchester mall shooting appears in court
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Gov. Lamont tours growing company in Milford

A Glastonbury man is speaking out after his dogs were attacked by a rattlesnake.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Rattlesnake attacks dogs in Glastonbury

VIDEO: Rattlesnake attacks dogs in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, CT
WTNH

Wethersfield police search for suspects of Fabulous Jewelry burglary

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield police are searching for suspects who fled the scene after robbing a jewelry store in the town. The Wethersfield Police Department responded to Fabulous Jewelry at 1410 Berlin Tpke. just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday and found that entry had been forced to the business. The suspects fled the scene […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man injured in Hamden shooting

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man is recovering after a shooting in Hamden Sunday night. Police said the shooting happened on Manila Avenue. It was reported around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, authorities said. The 35-year-old man...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police hope to fill openings as city sees uptick in crime

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury police, like others across the state, continue to try and find the best of the best to join their ranks. Coming off a violent week in the city, police there say there are still too many openings. They just reopened the application process. The department...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

INTERVIEW: Monroe prepares for its first day of school

3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: August 24th. New surveillance video in mall shooting, racist language discussed at town meeting. first day of school for some, and CT's favorite liquor!. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Scot Haney said that while Wednesday looks nice, scattered showers, storms...
Register Citizen

Warrant: New Haven man ran over person driving his stolen SUV

HAMDEN — A New Haven man told police he accidentally ran over a person who was driving a car he reported stolen days earlier, according to his arrest warrant. Devington Beckford, 25, was charged in April with first-degree manslaughter and first-degree reckless endangerment after the man he struck, Raekwon McLean, 24, of New Haven, died from his injuries.

