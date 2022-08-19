Read full article on original website
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena: Look At What One Of The Top Entertainment Venues In The World Has To OfferFlorence Carmela
Two Local Businesses Launch Collaboration in BristolConnecticut by the NumbersBristol, CT
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
CT State Police: 2 suspects rob Somers gas station, left heading towards Massachusetts
Connecticut State Police are searching for two men suspected of robbing a gas station in Somers early Tuesday morning.
Steamed cheeseburgers have locals in Meriden, Conn. swarming to Ted's Restaurant
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New York Lunch in Woonsocket, Rhode. Island offers a sandwich exploding with flavor, fittingly named the "Dynamite." Don't knock it 'till you try it! In Connecticut, Ted's Restaurant in Meriden and Louis' Lunch in New Haven have crowds swarming daily to try their legendary steamed burgers.
VIDEO: Waterbury police hope to fill openings as crime rises
Alleged gang member trafficking drugs in Enfield and Springfield denied release
An alleged gang member from Enfield accused of having ties to a Mexican cartel won't be getting out of prison as he awaits trial.
Jewelry store in Wethersfield broken into overnight
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Wethersfield are investigating after a jewelry store was burglarized overnight. Officers responded to a burglary alarm at Fabulous Jewelry on the Berlin Turnpike around 1:09 a.m. Monday. “Upon arrival to the scene, responding units found that entry had been forced to the business,”...
VIDEO: Suspect in Manchester mall shooting appears in court
INTERVIEW: Preview of Stonington's first day of school
Free groceries given to New Haven families in need. Audiologist Dr. Peter Wasiuk talks about a new rule that helps make hearing aids cheaper. Naugatuck man faces additional charges in child abuse investigation.
VIDEO: Gov. Lamont tours growing company in Milford
VIDEO: Rattlesnake attacks dogs in Glastonbury
Exclusive: Family Of Loss Prevention Officer Shot at Manchester Mall Speaks Out
Three days after the shooting at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester, the Macy’s loss prevention officer who was shot in the stomach is recovering in an intensive care unit. Tirsol Polanco, 27, of Bloomfield, is surrounded by family and his sister spoke exclusively to NBC Connecticut. The...
Wethersfield police search for suspects of Fabulous Jewelry burglary
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield police are searching for suspects who fled the scene after robbing a jewelry store in the town. The Wethersfield Police Department responded to Fabulous Jewelry at 1410 Berlin Tpke. just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday and found that entry had been forced to the business. The suspects fled the scene […]
New communication platform helps educators connect with East Hartford parents
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As students in East Hartford began the new school year, educators utilized a new tool to better communicate with parents and guardians. All that’s needed is a phone or computer for the ParentSquare app. East Hartford parents have all been automatically enrolled in a...
Man injured in Hamden shooting
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man is recovering after a shooting in Hamden Sunday night. Police said the shooting happened on Manila Avenue. It was reported around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, authorities said. The 35-year-old man...
Police search for delivery driver who stole bag from Watertown restaurant
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown police are searching for a delivery driver who is accused of stealing a bag from a restaurant. Authorities said a female Door Dash driver stole a fanny pack from Lebnani Grill around 8:15 p.m. Monday night. The bag had about $700 worth of Apple...
Waterbury police hope to fill openings as city sees uptick in crime
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury police, like others across the state, continue to try and find the best of the best to join their ranks. Coming off a violent week in the city, police there say there are still too many openings. They just reopened the application process. The department...
Thousands of tires on Middlefield property spark frustration
A home on Ross Road in Middlefield has become the focus of several complaints because tires keep piling up on the property.
INTERVIEW: Monroe prepares for its first day of school
3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: August 24th. New surveillance video in mall shooting, racist language discussed at town meeting. first day of school for some, and CT's favorite liquor!. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Scot Haney said that while Wednesday looks nice, scattered showers, storms...
Two men killed in boat crash identified in Stonington, Connecticut
State environmental officials have identified the two men killed in a boat accident off the Connecticut coast over the weekend.
Warrant: New Haven man ran over person driving his stolen SUV
HAMDEN — A New Haven man told police he accidentally ran over a person who was driving a car he reported stolen days earlier, according to his arrest warrant. Devington Beckford, 25, was charged in April with first-degree manslaughter and first-degree reckless endangerment after the man he struck, Raekwon McLean, 24, of New Haven, died from his injuries.
RI man pleads guilty to kidnapping Mass. man for being a “rat”
A man from Rhode Island pleaded guilty in connection to charges related to a violent kidnapping and witness retaliation and intimidation scheme.
