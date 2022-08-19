ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spotonillinois.com

Students at Limestone Walters Community Consolidated School District 316 suspended or expelled two times in a single school year

Pleasant Hill School District 69 in Peoria County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Pleasant Hill School District 69, which teaches 189 students,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 11:43. 09:39.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Village of Berkeley Village Board met July 19

Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1 Call to Order 2 Pledge of Allegiance 3 Roll Call 4 Presentations and Appointment4.1 Swearing in of Police Officers - Marcello Agate and Michael Janosz 4.2 ComEd Storm Report 4.3 Beautify Berkeley... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Tags:. 16:42.
BERKELEY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Normal, IL
Society
City
New York City, NY
Local
Illinois Society
City
Normal, IL
City
Chicago, IL
New York City, NY
Education
Local
Illinois Education
Normal, IL
Entertainment
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Education
New York City, NY
Society
Normal, IL
Education
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Entertainment
spotonillinois.com

Teen Gunned Down in South Side Alley, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was gunned down in an alley on the city's South Side. According to authorities, the teen was in an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash at approximately 4:48 p.m. when he was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant....
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Top 10 Joliet, Illinois home sales for July 2022

These are the top 10 home sales for Joliet, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were 11 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $330,000 in Joliet. Top 10 home sales in Joliet for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceZachary and Monica Roberts7304...
JOLIET, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Valicenti
spotonillinois.com

No injuries in Lakemoor townhouse fire

Firefighters rescued a pet from a townhouse fire Tuesday afternoon in Lakemoor. How many junior tennis players ranked in the Boys' 14 category by USTA are from Glen Ellyn in week ending Aug. 12?
LAKEMOOR, IL
spotonillinois.com

High-Speed Crash Kills 1, Critically Injures Another in Oak Lawn, Police Say

Police in suburban Oak Lawn say that one person is dead and several others were injured after a high-speed crash involving multiple vehicles early Sunday morning. According to authorities, officers were called to the intersection of 110th Street and Cicero Avenue at approximately... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
OAK LAWN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy