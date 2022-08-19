Read full article on original website
Boy who went viral after dropping hot dog at Sox game visits The Wieners Circle
CHICAGO - The 4-year-old boy who went viral after losing his hot dog at a White Sox game paid a visit to a Chicago staple. Horace Grant's 3-peat championship rings for sale The Wieners Circle on Clark Street invited Matthew Hoobler and his family. There, workers taught the young boy how to prevent...
Students at Limestone Walters Community Consolidated School District 316 suspended or expelled two times in a single school year
Pleasant Hill School District 69 in Peoria County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Pleasant Hill School District 69, which teaches 189 students,...
City of East Peoria Fire & Police Commission Board met Aug. 1
Here is the agenda provided by the board: CALL TO ORDER: The purpose of the meeting is as follows: #1 Approval of minutes from the Regular Meeting of July 18, 2022 #2 Public Comments #3 Consider, discuss, and take necessary...
Village of Berkeley Village Board met July 19
Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1 Call to Order 2 Pledge of Allegiance 3 Roll Call 4 Presentations and Appointment4.1 Swearing in of Police Officers - Marcello Agate and Michael Janosz 4.2 ComEd Storm Report 4.3 Beautify Berkeley...
Red light cameras at busy intersection in Oakbrook Terrace reactivated
OAK BROOK TERRACE, Ill. - The red light cameras at a busy intersection in Oakbrook Terrace are back on after a judge ordered the cameras be reactivated. The red light cameras at Route 83 and 22nd Street have lead to several indictments, including state Sen. Martin Sandoval and former...
Teen Gunned Down in South Side Alley, Chicago Police Say
Chicago police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was gunned down in an alley on the city's South Side. According to authorities, the teen was in an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash at approximately 4:48 p.m. when he was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant....
Man Dies After Being Stabbed in Neck in River North, Flagging Down Police Near Mag Mile
A man has died after he was stabbed in the neck during a physical altercation near Chicago's Magnificent Mile on Tuesday evening. According to police, the stabbing occurred in River North on the first block of West Ohio at approximately 7:46 p.m. The man was stabbed in the neck...
Top 10 Joliet, Illinois home sales for July 2022
These are the top 10 home sales for Joliet, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were 11 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $330,000 in Joliet. Top 10 home sales in Joliet for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceZachary and Monica Roberts7304...
No injuries in Lakemoor townhouse fire
Firefighters rescued a pet from a townhouse fire Tuesday afternoon in Lakemoor. How many junior tennis players ranked in the Boys' 14 category by USTA are from Glen Ellyn in week ending Aug. 12?
High-Speed Crash Kills 1, Critically Injures Another in Oak Lawn, Police Say
Police in suburban Oak Lawn say that one person is dead and several others were injured after a high-speed crash involving multiple vehicles early Sunday morning. According to authorities, officers were called to the intersection of 110th Street and Cicero Avenue at approximately...
